Sincerely, Brighton

21 December, 2016 , 11 Comments

Featuring Jeff Holce, Alex Cato, Sean Whitaker, Christian Buliung, Mike Rav, Jack Dawe, Alex Rodway, Peter Cerulo and Nils Mindnich in Utah.

Filmed by Seamus Foster and Jeremy Thornburg
Edit by Seamus Foster

Comments (11)

  1. Perdonme said: said on December 21, 2016 at 12:18 pm

    You know.. sometimes.. when you call the bullshit and you’re like what’d you do-Chris Farley and then later you’re like could Scott run hell and you’re like hell yea spin to win

     
    Reply
  2. Chief snaggletooth said: said on December 21, 2016 at 12:43 pm

    Good vid, cept for Rav. this knees together, forced 90s style with the jacket unzipped bums me the fuck out.

     
    Reply
  3. Dat one milk bish doe said: said on December 21, 2016 at 12:45 pm

    Run! RUN MMMMMMEEEEEEEOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

     
    Reply
  4. What was that? They were only there to break your toes said: said on December 21, 2016 at 12:46 pm

    Yea something like that

     
    Reply
  5. Cato said: said on December 21, 2016 at 2:47 pm

    More Alex Cato!!!!

     
    Reply
  6. Brightonnonlocal said: said on December 21, 2016 at 3:54 pm

    When’s Brighton gonna get off the east-coast’s nuts? Waaaay sicker locals that have been riding there for years and every edits rav, builing, whatever the other guy with the nickname is called. I guess whatever’s trendy…

     
    Reply
  7. Johnny piss pants said: said on December 22, 2016 at 2:55 am

    Rav just doesnt fucking care and thats sick

     
    Reply

