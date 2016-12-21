Sincerely, Brighton

- Home
Featuring Jeff Holce, Alex Cato, Sean Whitaker, Christian Buliung, Mike Rav, Jack Dawe, Alex Rodway, Peter Cerulo and Nils Mindnich in Utah.
Filmed by Seamus Foster and Jeremy Thornburg
Edit by Seamus Foster
Peter Garrett
Email this author | All posts by Peter Garrett
You know.. sometimes.. when you call the bullshit and you’re like what’d you do-Chris Farley and then later you’re like could Scott run hell and you’re like hell yea spin to win
Good vid, cept for Rav. this knees together, forced 90s style with the jacket unzipped bums me the fuck out.
Then you can git out
When is rav gonna stop fucking around is the question on all our minds
Mfs be sleepin on em
Run! RUN MMMMMMEEEEEEEOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
Yea something like that
More Alex Cato!!!!
When’s Brighton gonna get off the east-coast’s nuts? Waaaay sicker locals that have been riding there for years and every edits rav, builing, whatever the other guy with the nickname is called. I guess whatever’s trendy…
i would love to film whoever you are talking about tell them to hit me up
Rav just doesnt fucking care and thats sick