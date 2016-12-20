Red’s Backyard with Kirk’s Camp

- Home
In the true spirit of making shit happen, resort parks are starting to play second fiddle to DIY spots in backyards and the woods. Here’s the Kirk’s Camp crew at Red Gerard’s backyard wonderland. Chase Blakely, Adam Homi, Cooper Whittier, Robby Meehan, Dan McGonagle, and Keala Cole.
Peter Garrett
Email this author | All posts by Peter Garrett
great riding …total shit music
True, that be the true true.
Back in 05 Robbie Meehan as a penguin, now look at him go!
shoutout young Meehan! ender was flames.