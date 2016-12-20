Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

Red’s Backyard with Kirk’s Camp

20 December, 2016 , 3 Comments

In the true spirit of making shit happen, resort parks are starting to play second fiddle to DIY spots in backyards and the woods. Here’s the Kirk’s Camp crew at Red Gerard’s backyard wonderland. Chase Blakely, Adam Homi, Cooper Whittier, Robby Meehan, Dan McGonagle, and Keala Cole.

Comments (3)

  1. true said: said on December 20, 2016 at 1:39 pm

    great riding …total shit music

     
  2. Soggy05boarder said: said on December 20, 2016 at 3:01 pm

    True, that be the true true.
    Back in 05 Robbie Meehan as a penguin, now look at him go!

     
  3. GRAPE. said: said on December 21, 2016 at 4:46 am

    shoutout young Meehan! ender was flames.

     
