Kody Williams Injured / Fundraiser

Kody Williams 2K14 from FootyFIEND.com on Vimeo.
Yesterday on Monday December 19th Canadian shredder Kody Williams sustained a head injury riding in Vancouver. He was taken to a local hospital and remains in the ICU. We’ve gotten reports that he’s in a medically induced coma and his family are on route to Vancouver to be by his side while he receives care.
His friends have set up a GoFundMe to help with costs. Hit that up here, and donate anything you can, or just send overall good vibes his way.
We will update further as we can.
Read Kody’s Hump Day Interview from last fall here, to learn more about him.
admin one of the founders of the internet.
Pretzel god!! Good vibes to you homie
Help with cost ? Im sorry to be that guy but healthcare is free in canada.
Basic healthcare is free in Canada. Treatments which may dramatically help Kody may not be covered, hence an extra cost.
Cost of flights for the family at this time are over 800$ a person. As well as stay and food cost. I’m sure they didn’t budget this into their Christmas budget. Stays in Vancouver are insane anytime of the year, you can double that at Christmas. And also BC is one of the provinces isn’t 100% free health care.
Fuck you man!! Why you gotta bring ur smart ass shit here. Our brother is in ICU and who knows how long his recovery will be. The kid wont be able to do anything for months. The least we can do is give him a few bucks to make his life a bit less stressful once he wakes up. Goddamn, that comment pissed me off.
HELMET
fuck you
Wear a helmet.
fuck off
Wear a helmet.
common go fuck yourself, think we don’t know this shit? shoulda woulda coulda doesn’t change the fact our brother needs support and love.
Over here in ON/QC helmets are mandatory and I like it that way, every one is wearing one. I’m not going to donate you money because you were smoking blunts and acting cool in the park then slammed your head. Don’t care how good you are.
Really? In ON/QC street riding is governed by Helmet Regulations? WOW? Amazing!
Fairly sure Kody was riding street when this happened, something you’d know nothing about, scrub.
Stop giving the east coast a bad name and go crawl under a rock.
Thank you Ian! We love you KODY!
What a fuckin dick who fucking cares if he smokes or doesn’t wear a helmet its his choice but thats besides the point he needs people support what happend to him was fucked up if some shit like this happend to you, you would hope people would help you out regardless
go eat some poutine pussy
FUCK YOU too. He was in the streets, not a park, and yeah no shit he could have had a helmet on and it might have saved him a bit. But you think we all ain’t know that?? Shoulda coulda woulda. Either way our brother needs support and you gotta come on here talkin shit like that. Go fuck yourself.
Cant believe theres people in here hating and giving shit you all can quit snowboarding and go suck a dick kid had a major injury and you cant chill for 30 seconds
Shame on you. You guys are ruthless. If u don’t have anything nice to say get lost and maybe worry about getting a soul and life instead. Bad karma is heading your way assholes. So glad there are more kind people than people like you. Get fucked.
Thank you! Kody is the shit, and its horrible anyone is saying “he should have had a helmet on” NO FUCKING SHIT. FUCK these people.
oh shit I didnt mean to have my name as “fuck this guy” I ment that to all the people talking shit
dont get it twisted, 12 year old straight edge kids been spouting off non snowboard right wing views for a looong time on this site, just because someone has a snowboard doesn’t mean they get it.. just ignore
WE LOVE YOU KODY! FUCK these people hating on here. We obviously know wearing a helmet MIGHT have changed the outcome, but the point is our brother needs support and love. GO FUCK YOURSELVES to anyone talkin shit, and just watch the karma come your way. KODY is the best dude and never spoke negative of anyone.
This is so sad! Get well soon!! I think I’m gonna start wearing a helmet
Anybody that is writing ANYTHING Negative on this page is a waste of skin ….. People like you really ruin my faith in humanity 🙁 there is a humans life in danger and your trying to give life advice and criticize other people’s lifestyles… Take that negativity and rot it in . PRAY and RIDE for this fallen homie
BEING POSITIVE TOWARDS OTHERS WORKS WONDERS FOR YOUR OWN WELL BEING.
ALL THE BEST HEALING VIBES GOING OUT TO MR. WILLIAMS, STAY STRONG AND RECOVER FULLY.
That last clip from superpark was easily one of the most stylish things iv seen done on a snowboard. Get well soon dawg
anyone have any info about kodys current situation?