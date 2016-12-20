Kody Williams Injured / Fundraiser

Yesterday on Monday December 19th Canadian shredder Kody Williams sustained a head injury riding in Vancouver. He was taken to a local hospital and remains in the ICU. We’ve gotten reports that he’s in a medically induced coma and his family are on route to Vancouver to be by his side while he receives care.

His friends have set up a GoFundMe to help with costs. Hit that up here, and donate anything you can, or just send overall good vibes his way.

We will update further as we can.

