Kody Williams Injured / Fundraiser

20 December, 2016 28 Comments

Kody Williams 2K14 from FootyFIEND.com on Vimeo.

Yesterday on Monday December 19th Canadian shredder Kody Williams sustained a head injury riding in Vancouver. He was taken to a local hospital and remains in the ICU. We’ve gotten reports that he’s in a medically induced coma and his family are on route to Vancouver to be by his side while he receives care.

His friends have set up a GoFundMe to help with costs. Hit that up here, and donate anything you can, or just send overall good vibes his way.

We will update further as we can.

Donate here.

Read Kody’s Hump Day Interview from last fall here, to learn more about him.

Comments (28)

  1. Dustoncrust said: said on December 20, 2016 at 6:42 pm

    Pretzel god!! Good vibes to you homie

     
    Reply
  2. Canadian said: said on December 21, 2016 at 5:58 am

    Help with cost ? Im sorry to be that guy but healthcare is free in canada.

     
    Reply
    • Ian Turner said: said on December 21, 2016 at 6:22 am

      Basic healthcare is free in Canada. Treatments which may dramatically help Kody may not be covered, hence an extra cost.

       
      Reply
    • Lili said: said on December 21, 2016 at 10:53 am

      Cost of flights for the family at this time are over 800$ a person. As well as stay and food cost. I’m sure they didn’t budget this into their Christmas budget. Stays in Vancouver are insane anytime of the year, you can double that at Christmas. And also BC is one of the provinces isn’t 100% free health care.

       
      Reply
    • FUCK this guy ^ said: said on December 21, 2016 at 12:43 pm

      Fuck you man!! Why you gotta bring ur smart ass shit here. Our brother is in ICU and who knows how long his recovery will be. The kid wont be able to do anything for months. The least we can do is give him a few bucks to make his life a bit less stressful once he wakes up. Goddamn, that comment pissed me off.

       
      Reply
  3. JAKE BURTON said: said on December 21, 2016 at 6:22 am

    HELMET

     
    Reply
  4. Common Sense said: said on December 21, 2016 at 6:49 am

    Wear a helmet.

     
    Reply
  5. Common protection said: said on December 21, 2016 at 6:49 am

    Wear a helmet.

     
    Reply
  6. H8ter G8tor said: said on December 21, 2016 at 7:13 am

    Over here in ON/QC helmets are mandatory and I like it that way, every one is wearing one. I’m not going to donate you money because you were smoking blunts and acting cool in the park then slammed your head. Don’t care how good you are.

     
    Reply
  7. YouallSUCK said: said on December 21, 2016 at 8:48 am

    Cant believe theres people in here hating and giving shit you all can quit snowboarding and go suck a dick kid had a major injury and you cant chill for 30 seconds

     
    Reply
  8. Byefelicia said: said on December 21, 2016 at 11:52 am

    Shame on you. You guys are ruthless. If u don’t have anything nice to say get lost and maybe worry about getting a soul and life instead. Bad karma is heading your way assholes. So glad there are more kind people than people like you. Get fucked.

     
    Reply
  9. sman said: said on December 21, 2016 at 12:28 pm

    dont get it twisted, 12 year old straight edge kids been spouting off non snowboard right wing views for a looong time on this site, just because someone has a snowboard doesn’t mean they get it.. just ignore

     
    Reply
  10. FUCK said: said on December 21, 2016 at 12:52 pm

    WE LOVE YOU KODY! FUCK these people hating on here. We obviously know wearing a helmet MIGHT have changed the outcome, but the point is our brother needs support and love. GO FUCK YOURSELVES to anyone talkin shit, and just watch the karma come your way. KODY is the best dude and never spoke negative of anyone.

     
    Reply
  11. prayforkody said: said on December 21, 2016 at 1:34 pm

    This is so sad! Get well soon!! I think I’m gonna start wearing a helmet

     
    Reply
  12. Sfashhsushebdhsn said: said on December 21, 2016 at 7:45 pm

    Anybody that is writing ANYTHING Negative on this page is a waste of skin ….. People like you really ruin my faith in humanity 🙁 there is a humans life in danger and your trying to give life advice and criticize other people’s lifestyles… Take that negativity and rot it in . PRAY and RIDE for this fallen homie

     
    Reply
  13. TROOF said: said on December 21, 2016 at 11:28 pm

    BEING POSITIVE TOWARDS OTHERS WORKS WONDERS FOR YOUR OWN WELL BEING.

    ALL THE BEST HEALING VIBES GOING OUT TO MR. WILLIAMS, STAY STRONG AND RECOVER FULLY.

     
    Reply
  14. Johnny garlic said: said on December 22, 2016 at 2:44 am

    That last clip from superpark was easily one of the most stylish things iv seen done on a snowboard. Get well soon dawg

     
    Reply
  15. does said: said on December 22, 2016 at 4:02 am

    anyone have any info about kodys current situation?

     
    Reply

