ir77 Remastered, 2006-2016 – with Rider Commentary

For the 10th Anniversary of Lukas Huffman’s snowboard film “ir77″the crew put out a book, as well as a digital remastered version of the film, along with a riders commentary cut which you can watch above. Hit up the ir77 site for a digital version of the book (you can also buy a printed copy of the 120 page book) along with digital versions of all the dvd extras, as well as a remastered version of the original film (without the talking heads).

The movie was filmed on 16mm and 8mm film on location in the mountain tops of British Columbia to the back-alleys of Romania. It features riding from Austin Smith, Lukas Huffman, Andrew Crawford, Shandy and Shin Campos, Jon Cartwright, Dave Short, Tyler Lepore, Rube Goldberg, Jonas Carlson, and more in far-flung locations around the world.