Black Mountain – Danger Beach

Black Mountain in Jackson, NH with Nick Doucette, Merrick Joyce, Cole St. Martin, Tyler L’Heureux, Brendon Rego, Dylan Dragotta, Scott McCurty, Johnny O’Connor
admin one of the founders of the internet.
johnny LAD truly a GREATMANN
So good. Definitely need more rope tows on the east coast
who’s the guy with capita board and white boots? Love his style
brendon rego
is black mt even real
Love seeing this original group of dudes!
Yes Black Mtn. is real. It’s in Jackson NH and you don’t have to pay for somebodies wife’s spa treatment with your lift ticket purchase.
the original keep the change