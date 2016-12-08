Eiki Helgason Wins* First Annual Helgason of the Year – Readers Choice Award

UPDATE: Eiki Helgason has one the First Annual Helgason of the Year Readers Choice Award. Respect.
We spent countless hours sifting through thousands of snowboard edits and names in a search for respectable nominees, but in the end, we’ve narrowed it down two just two riders we felt were worthy of winning of the First Annual* Helgason of the Year Award. We’ll introduce you in just a minute, but first, here’s how we chose them.
First, to be eligible a riders surname must be Helgason. Don’t try to be sneaky, either. We will research this to make sure you’ve not gone through a legal name change process in order to attempt future eligibility. Second, you must have ties in your lineage to an Icelandic potato farm. Third, you must be a bad-ass. That’s really it.
Our search yielded two candidates, and coincidentally they’re related — brothers even. Halldor Helgason and Eiki Helgason fit the criteria perfectly, and I’ll be damned, they’ve just released their video parts from the year. Halldor worked on a film alongside Sage Kotsenburg and friends this year called Dayumm, and subsequently his full-part just released today! Eiki completed a three part project called “Island Born” which is comprised of a zine, full video part, and documentary (which releases on the 12th).
Both their video parts are below, and the voting is below that. This is very important. And exclusive. What will they win? Well, nothing, except the title of Helgason of the Year in Yobeat’s First Annual* Helgason of the Year Awards.
Watch and Vote Below! Good luck guys. We’ll announce the winner tomorrow on the @yobeat instagram feed!
*Annual if we remember to do it again next year.
Halldor’s latest part
Eiki’s latest part:
Hard to choose but I was swayed by the mustache. Sorry Eiki
Is this even a real question… Halldor can do everything Eiki does and Eiki can’t do half the shit halldor does.
Varial flip shuv out doe
it actually a pressure flip nota varial flip but I don’t expect anyone to care
You sound like a real bitch as cocking gobbling faggot11!
Check out all his older parts. He’s done everything and more than Halldor, at least one year or more before Halldor.
Both are wack
Haha awesome poll. I’ve seen Halldor do some crazy stuff in other videos, but between these two edits Eiki’s is a better edit, i feel. You should do the Helgasons vs. the Jacksons brothers poll.
I trust eiki with the stache 1000x before I trust halldor with it #respectyourelders
Sorry Halldor…Eikis got you this time.
Halldor, Eiki’s ender just got upstaged by Kyle Walker’s ender in his Van’s SOTY edit.
Both amazing, both totally different.
Recommend to anyone to dig out a copy of Up in the Sky
#MakeYobeatHateAgain
Who is Erik?
halldor is way more popular, mediatic and crazy. eiki is a more reasonable technical and creative guy.
liberal halldor vs conservative eiki.
heart vs mind.
i always was an halldor wannabe eiki.
not sure if eiki was ever wannabe halldor, guess not.
Aren’t we all brotha
Spell check on the update. #Won
