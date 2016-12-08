*Eiki Helgason Wins* First Annual Helgason of the Year – Readers Choice Award

UPDATE: Eiki Helgason has one the First Annual Helgason of the Year Readers Choice Award. Respect.

We spent countless hours sifting through thousands of snowboard edits and names in a search for respectable nominees, but in the end, we’ve narrowed it down two just two riders we felt were worthy of winning of the First Annual* Helgason of the Year Award. We’ll introduce you in just a minute, but first, here’s how we chose them.

First, to be eligible a riders surname must be Helgason. Don’t try to be sneaky, either. We will research this to make sure you’ve not gone through a legal name change process in order to attempt future eligibility. Second, you must have ties in your lineage to an Icelandic potato farm. Third, you must be a bad-ass. That’s really it.

Our search yielded two candidates, and coincidentally they’re related — brothers even. Halldor Helgason and Eiki Helgason fit the criteria perfectly, and I’ll be damned, they’ve just released their video parts from the year. Halldor worked on a film alongside Sage Kotsenburg and friends this year called Dayumm, and subsequently his full-part just released today! Eiki completed a three part project called “Island Born” which is comprised of a zine, full video part, and documentary (which releases on the 12th).

Both their video parts are below, and the voting is below that. This is very important. And exclusive. What will they win? Well, nothing, except the title of Helgason of the Year in Yobeat’s First Annual* Helgason of the Year Awards.

Watch and Vote Below! Good luck guys. We’ll announce the winner tomorrow on the @yobeat instagram feed!

*Annual if we remember to do it again next year.

Halldor’s latest part



Eiki’s latest part:

