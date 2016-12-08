Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

*Eiki Helgason Wins* First Annual Helgason of the Year – Readers Choice Award

08 December, 2016 , 18 Comments

helgasonoftheyear2016

UPDATE: Eiki Helgason has one the First Annual Helgason of the Year Readers Choice Award. Respect.

We spent countless hours sifting through thousands of snowboard edits and names in a search for respectable nominees, but in the end, we’ve narrowed it down two just two riders we felt were worthy of winning of the First Annual* Helgason of the Year Award. We’ll introduce you in just a minute, but first, here’s how we chose them.

First, to be eligible a riders surname must be Helgason. Don’t try to be sneaky, either. We will research this to make sure you’ve not gone through a legal name change process in order to attempt future eligibility. Second, you must have ties in your lineage to an Icelandic potato farm. Third, you must be a bad-ass. That’s really it.

Our search yielded two candidates, and coincidentally they’re related — brothers even.  Halldor Helgason and Eiki Helgason fit the criteria perfectly, and I’ll be damned, they’ve just released their video parts from the year. Halldor worked on a film alongside Sage Kotsenburg and friends this year called Dayumm, and subsequently his full-part just released today!  Eiki completed a three part project called “Island Born” which is comprised of a zine, full video part, and documentary (which releases on the 12th).

Both their video parts are below, and the voting is below that. This is very important. And exclusive. What will they win? Well, nothing, except the title of Helgason of the Year in Yobeat’s First Annual* Helgason of the Year Awards.

Watch and Vote Below! Good luck guys. We’ll announce the winner tomorrow on the @yobeat instagram feed!

*Annual if we remember to do it again next year.

Halldor’s latest part

Eiki’s latest part:

one of the founders of the internet.
Email this author | All posts by

Comments (18)

  1. mustachio'd one said: said on December 8, 2016 at 9:58 am

    Hard to choose but I was swayed by the mustache. Sorry Eiki

     
    Reply
  2. too said: said on December 8, 2016 at 10:37 am

    Is this even a real question… Halldor can do everything Eiki does and Eiki can’t do half the shit halldor does.

     
    Reply
  3. But said: said on December 8, 2016 at 12:33 pm

    Both are wack

     
    Reply
  4. Guy said: said on December 8, 2016 at 3:57 pm

    Haha awesome poll. I’ve seen Halldor do some crazy stuff in other videos, but between these two edits Eiki’s is a better edit, i feel. You should do the Helgasons vs. the Jacksons brothers poll.

     
    Reply
  5. Stache wise said: said on December 8, 2016 at 4:32 pm

    I trust eiki with the stache 1000x before I trust halldor with it #respectyourelders

     
    Reply
  6. K said: said on December 8, 2016 at 4:51 pm

    Sorry Halldor…Eikis got you this time.

     
    Reply
  7. Endlessryde09 said: said on December 9, 2016 at 2:17 am

    Halldor, Eiki’s ender just got upstaged by Kyle Walker’s ender in his Van’s SOTY edit.

     
    Reply
  8. onthefence said: said on December 9, 2016 at 7:03 am

    Both amazing, both totally different.

    Recommend to anyone to dig out a copy of Up in the Sky

     
    Reply
  9. #MakeYobeatHateAgain said: said on December 9, 2016 at 2:45 pm

    #MakeYobeatHateAgain

     
    Reply
  10. cbone said: said on December 10, 2016 at 7:10 am

    Who is Erik?

     
    Reply
  11. weirdscience said: said on December 10, 2016 at 9:38 am

    halldor is way more popular, mediatic and crazy. eiki is a more reasonable technical and creative guy.
    liberal halldor vs conservative eiki.
    heart vs mind.
    i always was an halldor wannabe eiki.
    not sure if eiki was ever wannabe halldor, guess not.

     
    Reply
  12. English Teacher said: said on December 11, 2016 at 2:17 pm

    Spell check on the update. #Won

     
    Reply
