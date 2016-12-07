Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

Danyale Patterson 2015/16 Sponsor Me Video

07 December, 2016 , 25 Comments

A season mash-up from her 2015/16 season/ Too Hard section, to be distributed on VHS cassette to potential sponsors.

Comments (25)

  1. Danyale's STD said: said on December 7, 2016 at 2:21 pm

    most of the filming looks like it was shot by Micheal J Fox.

     
    Reply
  2. fugyomomma said: said on December 7, 2016 at 3:47 pm

    Too hard crew sucks

     
    Reply
  3. what time and second? said: said on December 7, 2016 at 7:57 pm

    are there any boobs in this??

     
    Reply
  4. Please said: said on December 7, 2016 at 11:03 pm

    Stop snowboarding and kill yourself already.

     
    Reply
  5. For the love of God said: said on December 7, 2016 at 11:05 pm

    There is a reason that men and women are not considered equal. This just further supports why women (Chloe Kim excluded) should not be paid to snowboard.
    Your existence is a joke.

     
    Reply
  6. This suit is black not said: said on December 7, 2016 at 11:07 pm

    Heavy Zach ender…

     
    Reply
  7. masshole said: said on December 8, 2016 at 7:35 am

    She reminds me of this girl I went to high school with that wore wore white sweatpants everyday. I could never tell if they were shit stains or dirt.

     
    Reply
  8. C said: said on December 8, 2016 at 11:12 am

    I like it. Nothing wrong with that edit. Too many easily angered people leaving comments man. Calm down.

     
    Reply
  9. #thereal shaun white said: said on December 8, 2016 at 12:25 pm

    wanna join my band

     
    Reply
  10. KC KYLE said: said on December 8, 2016 at 12:31 pm

    I heard her vagina doesn’t even smell like fish!

     
    Reply
  11. TROOF said: said on December 8, 2016 at 3:44 pm

    VHS TAPES ARE MAGNETIC.

     
    Reply
  12. You already dead said: said on December 8, 2016 at 4:43 pm

    Ever feel like a mummy when you take the dog outside..

     
    Reply
  13. Hipster bitches said: said on December 8, 2016 at 4:43 pm

    The colder it gets the more alive I feel

     
    Reply
  14. me said: said on December 9, 2016 at 10:28 am

    DP is amazing

     
    Reply
  15. weed is tite said: said on December 9, 2016 at 9:43 pm

    danyale is tite

     
    Reply
  16. xxx said: said on December 10, 2016 at 9:11 am

    maybe she’s anal, cuz she won’t have a future in sb for sure.

     
    Reply
  17. JIMMYS BROTHER said: said on December 12, 2016 at 4:28 pm

    JUST GARBAGE

     
    Reply
  18. the truth said: said on December 14, 2016 at 5:28 pm

    this is nothing more than a bmx edit. couldn’t watch till the end. sloppy style with those gross ass shit stain pants

     
    Reply
  19. HOWARD STERN said: said on December 20, 2016 at 2:45 pm

    she is..10x better than GUCH … if you care

     
    Reply

