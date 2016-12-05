Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

Jade Phelan – Mr. Pink

05 December, 2016 , , 19 Comments

Mr. Pink in the Keystone park. Appearance by Alex Malik.

Comments (19)

  1. Hater said: said on December 5, 2016 at 12:04 pm

    Stupid hair

     
    Reply
  2. i seent it said: said on December 5, 2016 at 12:20 pm

    dude rips. his backflip japan at love games last year was sick af.

     
    Reply
  3. Racist asian said: said on December 5, 2016 at 1:57 pm

    You so lockdown. White man look so good next to snow.

     
    Reply
  4. stanDARSH said: said on December 5, 2016 at 2:55 pm

    dang he’s so cool i want to start smoking weed and have pink hair just like him!

     
    Reply
  5. Soderzaceatsweatysacks said: said on December 5, 2016 at 3:55 pm

    Nightmare blows. Garbage boards, arrogant team, and terrible “too cool for you” attitude.

     
    Reply
  6. El_chupacabra said: said on December 5, 2016 at 3:58 pm

    jade is probably one of the nicest/happiest dudes in snowboarding. sick one jade!

     
    Reply
  7. eisenhower tunnel said: said on December 5, 2016 at 4:30 pm

    weird cause everyone i’ve met associated with Nightmare has been super cool and personable to me and beyond stoked on snowboarding. they just don’t care for the heavy kook factor in summit is all. Nightmare don’t care

     
    Reply
  8. Jamal smith said: said on December 6, 2016 at 5:41 pm

    Nature.. is what skateboarding is..

     
    Reply
  9. hahah said: said on December 8, 2016 at 8:57 am

    this kids a fucking KOOK!!!!!

     
    Reply
  10. 8th grade me said: said on December 9, 2016 at 5:54 am

    yeah i mean i guess nightmare is “Cool” if cool is a bunch of adults dressing like teenages boasting about being core.

     
    Reply
  11. QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE said: said on December 11, 2016 at 11:05 am

    YEA! YEA! YEA! YEA!

     
    Reply
  12. Slut said: said on December 31, 2016 at 8:08 pm

    Ultimately the most fire park edit of the year

     
    Reply

