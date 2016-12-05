Jade Phelan – Mr. Pink

Mr. Pink in the Keystone park. Appearance by Alex Malik.
Stupid hair
dude rips. his backflip japan at love games last year was sick af.
You so lockdown. White man look so good next to snow.
dang he’s so cool i want to start smoking weed and have pink hair just like him!
whats matter DARSH? French fry’d when you shoulda pizza’d? if you do that you’re not gonna have a good time
Nightmare blows. Garbage boards, arrogant team, and terrible “too cool for you” attitude.
That could not be further from the truth. Those dudes are all incredibly nice.
fuck nightmare! that shit sucks!!!
jade is probably one of the nicest/happiest dudes in snowboarding. sick one jade!
kinda seems like a prick when he’s lapping keystone actually
weird cause everyone i’ve met associated with Nightmare has been super cool and personable to me and beyond stoked on snowboarding. they just don’t care for the heavy kook factor in summit is all. Nightmare don’t care
Heavy kook factor? Are you referring people who just go ride snowboards for fun and don’t feel the need to dye their hair or wear an outfit to go play in the snow? Nightmare snowboards, the state of Colorado, and this fuckin’ queer with the pink hair can fuck right off.
What’s not fun about dyeing your hair or wearing outfits?
nope. I’m referring to all the kids who live in summit on mommy and daddys bankroll and think the Dew tour is snowboarding
Nature.. is what skateboarding is..
this kids a fucking KOOK!!!!!
yeah i mean i guess nightmare is “Cool” if cool is a bunch of adults dressing like teenages boasting about being core.
YEA! YEA! YEA! YEA!
Ultimately the most fire park edit of the year
