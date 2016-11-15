Horizon Lines – Trailer

Disconnecting from the daily grind and negative energy we are exposed to, we set off on the horizon in search of

meaningful connections to the environment. Natural bonds that transcend boundaries.

The world is our inspiration. We travel to see whats beyond the horizon line. This time tomorrow we’ll be in a new place in a new land using our love for snowboarding and surfing as guidance. What powers your passion? Whats beyond your horizon line?

For us it’s that feeling of fulfillment and determination to see whats out there and what the new adventures the day will bring.

Iceland x Chile x Japan

Starring: Forrest Shearer, Jeremy Jones, Josh Dirksen, Bryan Iguchi, Orange Man, Kohl Christensen, Alex Lopez, Nick Russell, Kael Martin, Griffin Siebert, Chris Christenson, Alex Yoder, Ramon Navarro, and friends.

a film by: Nick Kalisz & Field Day Studio

photographer: Andrew Miller

original score: Sean Cameron & Dave McLeod of Subtropic Sound