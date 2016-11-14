Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

Kevin Kobasa 2016

14 November, 2016 , , 11 Comments

Seven Springs local tech style / flavor.

one of the founders of the internet.
Comments (11)

  1. move on.loosers said: said on November 14, 2016 at 12:28 pm

    music like that makes me want to quit snowboarding

     
    Reply
  2. kevin kowalski said: said on November 15, 2016 at 8:59 am

    I’m sorry, but how is this guy sponsored…

     
    Reply
  3. Creek said: said on November 15, 2016 at 9:02 am

    Love the song, real hip hop. the riding sucks though Lol

     
    Reply
  4. BB said: said on November 15, 2016 at 9:08 am

    ^ Yeah WTF?!!!?

     
    Reply
  5. fugyomomma said: said on November 15, 2016 at 2:38 pm

    master of the small park!!

     
    Reply
  6. mini park king said: said on November 15, 2016 at 5:45 pm

    tight edit. Might have had some small stuff but in general it looked like a hell of a season. All yobeat does is tear down people in the comments.

     
    Reply
  7. cucks said: said on November 15, 2016 at 6:22 pm

    What a bunch of haters

     
    Reply
  8. Grateful Shred said: said on November 16, 2016 at 1:31 pm

    Cancun Kev has been doing handplants since you were in pampers. Respect the O.G.’s

     
    Reply
  9. The Truth Dawg said: said on September 12, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    Snowboarding is not about hitting the biggest rails, sending the biggest jumps, and doing the most flips. It is about style and creativity. And this dude has both. If you think otherwise you are a fuckin mook and should probably shove a ski up your ass. I’m not even from his generation and I know this.

     
    Reply

