Kevin Kobasa 2016

Seven Springs local tech style / flavor.
admin one of the founders of the internet.
music like that makes me want to quit snowboarding
good. enjoy your little yachty and drake in your newly found free time, you tasteless ass bitch
I’m sorry, but how is this guy sponsored…
hes in his 30s..
Love the song, real hip hop. the riding sucks though Lol
^ Yeah WTF?!!!?
master of the small park!!
tight edit. Might have had some small stuff but in general it looked like a hell of a season. All yobeat does is tear down people in the comments.
What a bunch of haters
Cancun Kev has been doing handplants since you were in pampers. Respect the O.G.’s
Snowboarding is not about hitting the biggest rails, sending the biggest jumps, and doing the most flips. It is about style and creativity. And this dude has both. If you think otherwise you are a fuckin mook and should probably shove a ski up your ass. I’m not even from his generation and I know this.
