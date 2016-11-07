Tristan Sadler 2016

- Home
Street part out of Ogden, Utah from the creator of the new film Ride Local First.
admin one of the founders of the internet.
STYLEMASTER … Tristan / Cody 2 of the best in Utah 4 sure
You do know that a good majority of pros live in utah right?
I KNOW YOU DONT … KOOK
What’s this Psalm 18:1 shit? Best to leave that out next time.
He’s been doing that shit since the reelcomp days
ALL the pros live in Utah ,,,, duh !
AUSTIN 3:16
See you AGIN at POWMOW! ..2017 …hell yea ,best pow resort in North America ..easy
Powder Mountain is flat as hell ….12 inches and you cant move …at all ! THEY DO HAVE A SICK DOWNHILL BIKE PARK WITH ALLOT OF FUN SIZED JUMPS THOUGH ….
awesome riding and spot selection. awful song.
SEE you at POWMOW / UTAH ! ,TRISTAN –CODY ! YOU DUDES RIP …
good powder + a super fun summer bike park …jumps . drops . berms galore …..
and $900 season passes ! fuck that
RIDE A LOCAL FIRST WAS INSANE ! DO ANOTHER !
such a killer movie [ride local first ] you guys killed it .. powder-mountain was the coolest part of the film
the summer bike park is the only good thing at POW-Mow
POW MOW UTAH ,,,,,BEST PLACE TO GET CHEEP POW AND DRUGS IN AMERICA …