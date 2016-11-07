Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

Tristan Sadler 2016

07 November, 2016 , , 17 Comments

Street part out of Ogden, Utah from the creator of the new film Ride Local First.

Comments (17)

  1. DENNIS said: said on November 7, 2016 at 9:19 am

    STYLEMASTER … Tristan / Cody 2 of the best in Utah 4 sure

     
    Reply
  2. The Snow God said: said on November 7, 2016 at 3:22 pm

    What’s this Psalm 18:1 shit? Best to leave that out next time.

     
    Reply
  3. the real GEORGE said: said on November 7, 2016 at 4:33 pm

    ALL the pros live in Utah ,,,, duh !

     
    Reply
  4. I Remember said: said on November 7, 2016 at 8:28 pm

    AUSTIN 3:16

     
    Reply
  5. PM-----LOCAL / 4 LIFE ! said: said on November 8, 2016 at 3:09 am

    See you AGIN at POWMOW! ..2017 …hell yea ,best pow resort in North America ..easy

     
    Reply
  6. basshole said: said on November 8, 2016 at 8:53 am

    awesome riding and spot selection. awful song.

     
    Reply
  7. GEORGE said: said on November 8, 2016 at 9:51 am

    SEE you at POWMOW / UTAH ! ,TRISTAN –CODY ! YOU DUDES RIP …

     
    Reply
  8. local said: said on November 10, 2016 at 10:24 am

    good powder + a super fun summer bike park …jumps . drops . berms galore …..

     
    Reply
  9. FUN said: said on November 13, 2016 at 1:50 pm

    RIDE A LOCAL FIRST WAS INSANE ! DO ANOTHER !

     
    Reply
  10. insane ! said: said on November 18, 2016 at 3:52 am

    such a killer movie [ride local first ] you guys killed it .. powder-mountain was the coolest part of the film

     
    Reply
  11. BLAZING AT POWMOW said: said on November 27, 2016 at 4:04 am

    the summer bike park is the only good thing at POW-Mow

     
    Reply
  12. BLAZING AT POWMOW said: said on January 1, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    POW MOW UTAH ,,,,,BEST PLACE TO GET CHEEP POW AND DRUGS IN AMERICA …

     
    Reply

