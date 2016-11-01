Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

Halloweekend at Killington

01 November, 2016 , 10 Comments

Killington is open for shred-business and the locals are wasting no time getting at the park rails. Featuring Maggie Leon, Jesse Gomez, Joey Leon, and Jeremy Ellenberg.

one of the founders of the internet.
Email this author | All posts by

Similar posts

Comments (10)

  1. when you realize... said: said on November 1, 2016 at 12:29 pm

    Crowding around a couple metal poles with video cameras is pretty fucking stupid

    Fuckin rich kids

     
    Reply
  2. FUCK U said: said on November 1, 2016 at 12:40 pm

    AND POWDER IS LAME ..

     
    Reply
  3. Give Ben bogart money said: said on November 1, 2016 at 2:36 pm

    Times are tough. I heard Kelly slater works at a bank just to get by.

     
    Reply
  4. fugyomomma said: said on November 1, 2016 at 3:59 pm

    SHIT IN A BUCKET

     
    Reply
  5. dmo said: said on November 1, 2016 at 11:09 pm

    THIS SONG SOUNDS FAMILIAR WHERE DID THEY STEAL IT FROM

     
    Reply
  6. Johnny garlic said: said on November 3, 2016 at 6:34 am

    Dinosaur fucking jr.

     
    Reply
  7. u gay ? said: said on November 3, 2016 at 6:39 am

    WHEN U EALIZE u are gay and cant ride rails you need to move on to new sport like mall walking ..

     
    Reply
  8. Soderzacs tiny nut bag said: said on November 3, 2016 at 6:53 am

    That nightmare board fell apart by the end of the day.

     
    Reply
  9. Maggie said: said on October 30, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Just open. Don’t care which part, just please open. Thank you for the effort you put in to open before everyone else and staying open later than anyone else. It must be exspensive and it is much appreciated.

     
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


TOP