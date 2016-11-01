Halloweekend at Killington

Killington is open for shred-business and the locals are wasting no time getting at the park rails. Featuring Maggie Leon, Jesse Gomez, Joey Leon, and Jeremy Ellenberg.
Just open. Don’t care which part, just please open. Thank you for the effort you put in to open before everyone else and staying open later than anyone else. It must be exspensive and it is much appreciated.