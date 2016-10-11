Island Born – Eiki Helgason – Trailer and Zine

- Home
Island Born is a three part project from Eiki Helgason. Check out the first phase, an e-zine below (it’s a pdf flip book so give it a min to load), along with the trailer above. You can also view the zine at island-born.com. The second phase is a full part from Eiki coming December 5, followed by a documentary, coming December 12th. Stay tuned.
LOBISTER / BATALION …BEST park ,,rail boards on planet earth .. nothing even comes close [ BATALION DISASTER ! ]
Hell yeah!!!! Stan!!!!!!!
STAN lives with his mom in KEY LARGO
I feel so much happier now I unranstedd all this. Thanks!