Island Born – Eiki Helgason – Trailer and Zine

Island Born is a three part project from Eiki Helgason. Check out the first phase, an e-zine below (it’s a pdf flip book so give it a min to load), along with the trailer above. You can also view the zine at island-born.com. The second phase is a full part from Eiki coming December 5, followed by a documentary, coming December 12th. Stay tuned.