Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

Island Born – Eiki Helgason – Trailer and Zine

11 October, 2016 , , 4 Comments

Island Born is a three part project from Eiki Helgason. Check out the first phase, an e-zine below (it’s a pdf flip book so give it a min to load), along with the trailer above. You can also view the zine at island-born.com. The second phase is a full part from Eiki coming December 5, followed by a documentary, coming December 12th. Stay tuned.

one of the founders of the internet.
Email this author | All posts by

Similar posts

Comments (4)

  1. FUCKING GOOD said: said on October 11, 2016 at 9:55 am

    LOBISTER / BATALION …BEST park ,,rail boards on planet earth .. nothing even comes close [ BATALION DISASTER ! ]

     
    Reply
  2. Down South said: said on October 11, 2016 at 11:16 am

    Hell yeah!!!! Stan!!!!!!!

     
    Reply
  3. haaaaaaaaaa said: said on October 11, 2016 at 3:46 pm

    STAN lives with his mom in KEY LARGO

     
    Reply
  4. Sunny said: said on February 11, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    I feel so much happier now I unranstedd all this. Thanks!

     
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


TOP