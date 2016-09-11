OneTv – @wheresgordy

admin one of the founders of the internet.
Email this author | All posts by admin
i eat that shit for breakfast
yo that song sucked
solid edit. landed everything super cleanly.
Pati/AndrÃ©,Esse post estÃ¡ estimulante demais!!!A atmosfera histÃ³rica, associada a peculiaridade geogrÃ¡fica, tornam o Mont-Saint-Michel um destino repleto de atrativos!SÃ³ pra contariar o senso coletivo…. Eu adoro a textura de ovos pouco cozidos! RsrsrsUm abraÃ§o e sigam nos brindando com esses relatos maoh8ilarsos!Ahh&#v230; E parabens pela seleÃ§Ã£o para compor a #Viajosfera !!Mario
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
i eat that shit for breakfast
yo that song sucked
solid edit. landed everything super cleanly.
Pati/AndrÃ©,Esse post estÃ¡ estimulante demais!!!A atmosfera histÃ³rica, associada a peculiaridade geogrÃ¡fica, tornam o Mont-Saint-Michel um destino repleto de atrativos!SÃ³ pra contariar o senso coletivo…. Eu adoro a textura de ovos pouco cozidos! RsrsrsUm abraÃ§o e sigam nos brindando com esses relatos maoh8ilarsos!Ahh&#v230; E parabens pela seleÃ§Ã£o para compor a #Viajosfera !!Mario