Tyler Flanagan & Buzz Holbrook – Bear ’16

admin one of the founders of the internet.
Email this author | All posts by admin
Editing fucking sucks dick
bill you suck dick
go pro footy doesn’t count you smell like piss
Tyler, its your buddy JP again. Replying to the top comment so you don’t have to waste any precious shred time scrolling to the bottom. Look man, I know that you’re a good kid, but this Buzz guy is a fucking loser and I know FOR A FACT that he smokes weed. Come on man. Ditch this fucking weed-for-brains and come ride with me at Mission Ridge. We could film a way sicker shred-flic than this, plus I can tell you stories about the 09 season at crystal mountain where I had hella tricks. I might not be able to front board worht a fucking piece of a hobos shit anymore, but back then man…..wow. I could back 1 on. I could front 2. The goold ol’ days, ya know, man? Anyways, just wanted to express my concern about your new friend and extend an invitation to the sickest fucking park that I built Mission Ridge.
Hahaha you have no clue who Buzz is do you?
BEAR-ICS ….SUCH A SICK PARK …. WANT IT !
ALL ABOUT THE NIGGER AND THE BITCHES….. AND TYLER
BILL U SUCK BALLS
NIGGER WITH A ATTITDE….OR JUST SOME WHITE PUNKS ON DOPE ?
bill you suck giant fat ass
ride for OMATIC … be somebody
NEVERSUMMER IS #1 ALL TIME SWEET RIDE
bill you suck walrus dick
Fuck everyone with never summer bumper stickers
this is embarassing
I love my neversummer .. its sexual
BEST BOARD EVER MADE …
bill sucks fat black ass
Tyler fucking sucks
The fear that somewhere, somehow, a duck is watching you.
kiss my fat happy ass bill
Id rather quit snowboarding than ride a never summer
they’re actually some of the best boards made, considering they put all their money back into their product. I said the same shit never would ride one, then I rode a funslinger like the one tyler is riding. Best board I’ve probably ever rode.
Quality is not the issue.
fun-slinger is without doubt the best snowboard ever made….don’t even argue
KILLED IT
Never summer is gay as hell. That’s for sure.
What I also know is that a snowboard is just that, a snowboard… Reverse what have you technology or not, if you suck, your always going to suck. If your good, you can hop on any deck and impress..
With that said both these guys had some
Cool tricks. I enjoyed it, thanks.
I’ve never been the same since I hung my nutsack up on that pole. True Story.
When are people going to start popping out of rails stylishly again? Like a good gangster pop out with minimum rotation and maybe some tweaking
I got Deja vu when I masterbated to the same porn multiple times
no——-NEVERSUMMER is the best ……. it makes u pro
N.S. = BEST BOARDS EVER MADE
Edit looks like a 9 year old edited it for a 4th grade ski trip with his parents
Way to make your friends look stupid with your wack ass shit
NEVERSUMMER IS #1 ALL TIME …..MAKES BURTON LOOK AS GAY AS SKING
HI AGAIN IAM THE DON IMPOSTER … GAY + BOARD OUTA MY MIND … SEND HELP
WALKER .. STAY AWAY FROM GONDOLAS ,,,THEY FUCKED YOU UP .
fuck you J.P. WALKER …
JP you need to smoke more ..not less .. COULD HELP YOUR CONDITION
Bruh I’m so conditioned, even my condition has been conditioned
Only the illest haircuts
i miss tyler <3
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Editing fucking sucks dick
bill you suck dick
go pro footy doesn’t count you smell like piss
Tyler, its your buddy JP again. Replying to the top comment so you don’t have to waste any precious shred time scrolling to the bottom. Look man, I know that you’re a good kid, but this Buzz guy is a fucking loser and I know FOR A FACT that he smokes weed. Come on man. Ditch this fucking weed-for-brains and come ride with me at Mission Ridge. We could film a way sicker shred-flic than this, plus I can tell you stories about the 09 season at crystal mountain where I had hella tricks. I might not be able to front board worht a fucking piece of a hobos shit anymore, but back then man…..wow. I could back 1 on. I could front 2. The goold ol’ days, ya know, man? Anyways, just wanted to express my concern about your new friend and extend an invitation to the sickest fucking park that I built Mission Ridge.
Hahaha you have no clue who Buzz is do you?
BEAR-ICS ….SUCH A SICK PARK …. WANT IT !
ALL ABOUT THE NIGGER AND THE BITCHES….. AND TYLER
BILL U SUCK BALLS
NIGGER WITH A ATTITDE….OR JUST SOME WHITE PUNKS ON DOPE ?
bill you suck giant fat ass
ride for OMATIC … be somebody
NEVERSUMMER IS #1 ALL TIME SWEET RIDE
bill you suck walrus dick
Fuck everyone with never summer bumper stickers
this is embarassing
I love my neversummer .. its sexual
BEST BOARD EVER MADE …
bill sucks fat black ass
Tyler fucking sucks
The fear that somewhere, somehow, a duck is watching you.
kiss my fat happy ass bill
Id rather quit snowboarding than ride a never summer
they’re actually some of the best boards made, considering they put all their money back into their product. I said the same shit never would ride one, then I rode a funslinger like the one tyler is riding. Best board I’ve probably ever rode.
Quality is not the issue.
fun-slinger is without doubt the best snowboard ever made….don’t even argue
KILLED IT
Never summer is gay as hell. That’s for sure.
What I also know is that a snowboard is just that, a snowboard… Reverse what have you technology or not, if you suck, your always going to suck. If your good, you can hop on any deck and impress..
With that said both these guys had some
Cool tricks. I enjoyed it, thanks.
I’ve never been the same since I hung my nutsack up on that pole. True Story.
When are people going to start popping out of rails stylishly again? Like a good gangster pop out with minimum rotation and maybe some tweaking
I got Deja vu when I masterbated to the same porn multiple times
no——-NEVERSUMMER is the best ……. it makes u pro
N.S. = BEST BOARDS EVER MADE
Edit looks like a 9 year old edited it for a 4th grade ski trip with his parents
Way to make your friends look stupid with your wack ass shit
NEVERSUMMER IS #1 ALL TIME …..MAKES BURTON LOOK AS GAY AS SKING
HI AGAIN IAM THE DON IMPOSTER … GAY + BOARD OUTA MY MIND … SEND HELP
WALKER .. STAY AWAY FROM GONDOLAS ,,,THEY FUCKED YOU UP .
fuck you J.P. WALKER …
JP you need to smoke more ..not less .. COULD HELP YOUR CONDITION
Bruh I’m so conditioned, even my condition has been conditioned
Only the illest haircuts
i miss tyler <3