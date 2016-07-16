Tyler Flanagan 15/16

admin one of the founders of the internet.
What the fuck was that editing?
I guess I didn’t watch it to watch the editing just the snowboarding. he prolly did that shit himself.kid prolly ain’t to tech savy wit it just a country boy. representin the south ?
God dammit Tony you fucked up.
Tyler Flanagan was that dude and went and did some drugs, beat his girlfriend and whatnot. He was GLOBAL AM for 32 and that’s a big fucking deal if you ask me.
Honestly if he starts a rap career he could be the J Casanova of the shred circuit
i can’t tell if this is a joke or if someone really doesn’t know shit
I wonder imhow loose is ass is after spending some time in the big house
the guy that thinks everybody in jail be fuckin. get a clue kid.
His style is for sure looser… the brothers must have gave him extra special time.
THIS IS HOW TO BUILD A FUCKING TERRAIN PARK
Everyone in this room is now dumber for having read your opinion.
YA RIGHT ….snowbasin park has 5-8 dudes in it on a good day ….nobody likes it ..the NUMBERS don’t lie
U GAY
MUCH RESPECT GOING OUT TO TYLER FLANAGAN FOR PUTTING IN THE WORK NEEDED TO CREATE A RIDING DISPLAY OF THIS CALIBER.
yea no shit, sick style, so smooth.. annoying to see all the banter on whatever personal stuff this kid has going on
“… all the banter on whatever person stuff…”
That is the only thing I came for.
It’s fuckin Yobeat, what did you expect
I TOO CAST MY SIGHTS DOWN BUT DO NOT DESPAIR
dont call it a comeback
You must really mist your asshole with grated cheese
YOU cant get any dumber …magot
WOW YOU CAN MIST MY BUT ANY DAY —-BASIN PARK CREW
iam all in for some ANUS MISTING … MR. WOW
Y’all are gay
SNOWBASIN PARK CREW IS GAY …BRING IT , THEY WANT DICK ..
ITS TRUE
DRUGS ARE GAY , JAIL IS GAY …GOING TO JAIL FOR A DRUG CHARGE IS STUPID AND GAY
I thought he hit his girl?
fuck everybody makes mistakes. dude is doing good give him a break. that football player caught a domestic violence case, don’t hear espn still talking about it.
Hurting anybody in my opinion is a dick move. Add on that it was a girl that isn’t as strong and I don’t think it falls in the category of everyone makes mistakes. If he was so mad he could have punched a wall or something. I’m not quick to forgive domestic violence.
Last spot was dope
yea i like to beat my girlfriend too its chill
BAD IDEA BEATING 17 YR OLD …. JUST SAY NO TO BITCHES
Tyler Flanagan reduced to riding a Never Summer is the most effective anti domestic violence ad of all time.
He should buy his dignity back and pick up a set of Flows.
bet that dew cup got him more pussy then you seen all your life.
And he beat up more girls than I ever will in my life.
you’ve probably beaten quite a bit of dick in your time tho eh judge?
Do women exist? How is the illusion sustained? Well son you shove your penis up your asshole *cue vomit
Masturbation is for people who currently aren’t invested in an epic quest
ALL THIS NEGATIVITY IS WORTHLESS.
Fuck that stuff ^ rad vid
BEAT THE BITCH !
whoop that trick, whoop that trick! funny his girl now is wit him, i kno her well too
you prolly dont know shit
yah cool story dick trickle
Thanks yobeat for the support. And thanks everyone who forgives me and has my back. I’ve never sugar coated what happened, and I’m not proud of what went down. But at the end of the day I fucked up like most people do. I’ve learned and grown from my mistakes and am doing my best to live a better lifestyle. Thanks to all who thought the video was decent. looking forward to doing it again next winter.
well said
Dude this is sick! I’m your number one fan Tyler! I wish I could front board like you but I can’t make it to the end of a rail to save my life! I hope I’m as good as you one day, but I’m 29 or some shit so I probably wont be haha! I really look up to you man so I hope you don’t smoke weed cause that would make me hate you because stoners are fucking idiots who suck at boarding. Come check out Mission Ridge next winter its going to suck balls and no one will be there but I will be there. please respond.
fuck off fag …stop pretending to be the GREAT JP WALKER ….. POT RULES ..DICK HEAD ..
JP IS RIGHT ON
the cool thing about snowboarding is all the bull shit goes away when you ride …. its just riding then …. [ CANT SAY THAT 4 SKING ] … TYLER was having as much fun as any person alive in this vid ..
HE IS riding a NEVERSUMMER PROTO ….look more closley
i miss u tyler
