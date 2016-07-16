Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

Tyler Flanagan 15/16

16 July, 2016 , 51 Comments

one of the founders of the internet.
Email this author | All posts by

Similar posts

Comments (51)

  1. [email protected] said: said on July 17, 2016 at 3:16 am

    What the fuck was that editing?

     
    Reply
  2. Loosebutthole said: said on July 17, 2016 at 4:15 am

    I wonder imhow loose is ass is after spending some time in the big house

     
    Reply
  3. FUCKSNOWBASIN said: said on July 17, 2016 at 7:44 am

    THIS IS HOW TO BUILD A FUCKING TERRAIN PARK

     
    Reply
  4. [email protected] said: said on July 17, 2016 at 8:49 am

    U GAY

     
    Reply
  5. TROOF said: said on July 17, 2016 at 8:59 am

    MUCH RESPECT GOING OUT TO TYLER FLANAGAN FOR PUTTING IN THE WORK NEEDED TO CREATE A RIDING DISPLAY OF THIS CALIBER.

     
    Reply
    • SMAN said: said on July 20, 2016 at 3:55 pm

      yea no shit, sick style, so smooth.. annoying to see all the banter on whatever personal stuff this kid has going on

       
      Reply
      • snarf said: said on July 26, 2016 at 5:40 pm

        “… all the banter on whatever person stuff…”

        That is the only thing I came for.

        It’s fuckin Yobeat, what did you expect

         
        Reply
  6. THE DOG said: said on July 17, 2016 at 9:21 am

    I TOO CAST MY SIGHTS DOWN BUT DO NOT DESPAIR

     
    Reply
  7. pepperoniboi said: said on July 17, 2016 at 9:25 am

    dont call it a comeback

     
    Reply
  8. Wow said: said on July 17, 2016 at 9:31 am

    You must really mist your asshole with grated cheese

     
    Reply
  9. B.H.C. said: said on July 17, 2016 at 9:54 am

    YOU cant get any dumber …magot

     
    Reply
  10. MR EFOGG said: said on July 17, 2016 at 10:22 am

    WOW YOU CAN MIST MY BUT ANY DAY —-BASIN PARK CREW

     
    Reply
  11. Randy Gardner said: said on July 17, 2016 at 10:37 am

    iam all in for some ANUS MISTING … MR. WOW

     
    Reply
  12. Check deez nutz said: said on July 17, 2016 at 11:08 am

    Y’all are gay

     
    Reply
  13. LICKME said: said on July 17, 2016 at 11:18 am

    SNOWBASIN PARK CREW IS GAY …BRING IT , THEY WANT DICK ..

     
    Reply
  14. TRUE said: said on July 17, 2016 at 11:19 am

    ITS TRUE

     
    Reply
  15. Happy Gilmore said: said on July 17, 2016 at 11:40 am

    DRUGS ARE GAY , JAIL IS GAY …GOING TO JAIL FOR A DRUG CHARGE IS STUPID AND GAY

     
    Reply
  16. Steve the cat said: said on July 17, 2016 at 10:47 pm

    Last spot was dope

     
    Reply
  17. Yobizzle said: said on July 18, 2016 at 10:19 am

    yea i like to beat my girlfriend too its chill

     
    Reply
  18. FUCK GONDOLAS said: said on July 18, 2016 at 1:48 pm

    BAD IDEA BEATING 17 YR OLD …. JUST SAY NO TO BITCHES

     
    Reply
  19. T-Flan's Dusty Dew Cup said: said on July 18, 2016 at 2:29 pm

    Tyler Flanagan reduced to riding a Never Summer is the most effective anti domestic violence ad of all time.

     
    Reply
  20. Honestly said: said on July 18, 2016 at 3:15 pm

    Do women exist? How is the illusion sustained? Well son you shove your penis up your asshole *cue vomit

     
    Reply
  21. It's complicated being a wizard said: said on July 18, 2016 at 3:22 pm

    Masturbation is for people who currently aren’t invested in an epic quest

     
    Reply
  22. TROOF said: said on July 19, 2016 at 5:22 pm

    ALL THIS NEGATIVITY IS WORTHLESS.

     
    Reply
  23. DeputyDufey said: said on July 20, 2016 at 6:28 am

    Fuck that stuff ^ rad vid

     
    Reply
  24. GREER said: said on July 21, 2016 at 2:51 pm

    BEAT THE BITCH !

     
    Reply
  25. dick trickle said: said on July 22, 2016 at 10:20 pm

    whoop that trick, whoop that trick! funny his girl now is wit him, i kno her well too

     
    Reply
  26. Tyler said: said on July 23, 2016 at 5:54 pm

    Thanks yobeat for the support. And thanks everyone who forgives me and has my back. I’ve never sugar coated what happened, and I’m not proud of what went down. But at the end of the day I fucked up like most people do. I’ve learned and grown from my mistakes and am doing my best to live a better lifestyle. Thanks to all who thought the video was decent. looking forward to doing it again next winter.

     
    Reply
  27. JP solowski said: said on July 24, 2016 at 8:42 am

    Dude this is sick! I’m your number one fan Tyler! I wish I could front board like you but I can’t make it to the end of a rail to save my life! I hope I’m as good as you one day, but I’m 29 or some shit so I probably wont be haha! I really look up to you man so I hope you don’t smoke weed cause that would make me hate you because stoners are fucking idiots who suck at boarding. Come check out Mission Ridge next winter its going to suck balls and no one will be there but I will be there. please respond.

     
    Reply
  28. FUCKSNOWBASIN said: said on July 25, 2016 at 6:31 am

    JP IS RIGHT ON

     
    Reply
  29. who cares .... said: said on August 2, 2016 at 4:30 am

    the cool thing about snowboarding is all the bull shit goes away when you ride …. its just riding then …. [ CANT SAY THAT 4 SKING ] … TYLER was having as much fun as any person alive in this vid ..

     
    Reply
  30. THE DON said: said on August 2, 2016 at 3:31 pm

    HE IS riding a NEVERSUMMER PROTO ….look more closley

     
    Reply
  31. amber mitchell said: said on July 23, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    i miss u tyler

     
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


TOP