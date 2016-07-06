Burton Announces New Durable Glampware

Editors Note: We must no longer be on Burton’s PR list, however fear not, Snowboard Industry News, Gmail’s most reliable Snowboard Industry News source was nice enough to forward us this. Hot news.

Burton Announces the Hottest New Camping Accessory

BURLINGTON, VT (July 6th, 2016) Today, Burton Durable Glampware is excited to announce the latest innovation in backcountry self-immolation technology: The Stone Hut Tent.

This Stone Hut Tent ushers in a new era of self-indulgent, collab leisure, with a strong emphasis on fire-hot glamping. The team at Big Agnes worked with some of Stowe Mountain Resort’s leading pyromaniacs to craft a highly combustible design that ensures only a smoldering glob of nylon will remain when you’re done chillin’ in the semi-wilderness. Now you can finally take to the backcountry and feel confident that it won’t be your problem after you leave. Simply utilize the LIB™ (Let-It-Blaze™) technology by leaning some dry wood against the exterior of the tent and watch those blue green flames burn the whole structure down.

Using Burton’s patented SorryDad™ technology, the Stone Hut Tent is guaranteed to go up in flames and leave your family shaking their heads with your choices in life. Once ignited by the LIB™ technology, the tent utilizes its highly flammable compound that has been woven into its exterior. It also features color coded lightweight aluminum poles, so no matter how hard you are tripping on the sheet of blotter paper that comes hidden in the aptly named Stash Pocket™, the Stone Hut Tent is always an easy set-up.

“Our boys were really tired of having to lug their tents back to the G-Wagon after a long weekend of raging, so we called Big Agnes and said, ‘hey we need a tent that sort of just disappears but is still kind of big deal,’” explains Burton’s Co-Founder Donna Carpenter. “Sure they could hike back up or call our butler to tell them to go get their tent, but why bother?” she added. Despite persistent Internet rumors, Carpenter also wants everyone to know that the Stone Hut Tent is not named “after the time our sons got fucked up on drugs and burned down a historic mountain cabin.”

The Stone Hut Tent has already received rave reviews from across the blogosphere, with The Good Life proclaiming it to be, “Honestly V dank and looks sick in our Greenpoint micro-loft.”

Portland, Oregon’s street style blog, Urban Weeds explained, “This is the perfect tent for crushing some PBR with your analog camera and a few of your favorite wide brimmed hats.”

Available today in the Famish Stripe and YEAH DRUGS! colorways. With a limited edition color, Wookstain, to be released this fall. The Stone Hut Tent will be available at all Burton Stores, Twiddle concerts and various closeout websites!

So bring your boutique axe and your fitted work pants. Listen to the Allman Brothers “Mountain Jam”, trip out, and forget that you started that fire that is now burning down a National Forest.

About Big Agnes

Named for a peak in the nearby Mt. Zirkel Wilderness, Big Agnes®, Inc. is located in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and produces award-winning sleeping bags, pads, tents and insulated apparel. Big Agnes is the exclusive distributor of Helinox trekking poles and camp furniture in North and South America. For more information, visit www.bigagnes.com

About Burton

In 1977, Jake Burton Carpenter founded Burton Snowboards out of his Vermont barn and has dedicated his life to snowboarding ever since. Burton has played a pivotal role in growing snowboarding from a backyard hobby to a world-class sport by creating groundbreaking products, supporting a team of top snowboarders and pushing resorts to allow snowboarding. Today, Burton designs and manufactures industry-leading products for snowboarding and the snowboard lifestyle, including snowboards, boots, bindings, outerwear and layering as well as year-round apparel, packs/bags and accessories. Privately held and owned by Jake and his wife, Burton President Donna Carpenter, Burton’s headquarters are in Burlington, Vermont with offices in Austria, Japan, Australia and California. For more information, visit www.burton.com and follow our line at facebook.com/burtonsnowboards, twitter.com/burtonsnowboard and @burtonsnowboard on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Abby Young, Burton Snowboards, [email protected]