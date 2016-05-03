New Technine Team Announced

SUTTON, Canada, 4/29/2016 – Despite all the rumors about its demise, with the precious help of all who spread the hype on that topic, Technine is now announcing the new squad that will represent the split T.

The new team is a well balanced cocktail of big league names, fresh blood, rough talents, steeze masters, coming from every corner of the globe.

The new team page features all the riders profiles, with no highlighted spots because all equally important for Technine, from the pros through to the loyal amateurs and fans that keep on representing the brand in the streets and on the slopes.

THE NEW TECHNINE SQUAD IS:

LUKE HADDOCK

JEREMY CLOUTIER

MAX DESROCHES

JESSE DENHAM GREER

SIMON HOULIND

RASMUS NIELSEN

HUGO DUBE-BOUCHARD

TYE KOWALSKI

BRADY MYERS

MICHEAL MCDANIEL

KYLE VAUGHN

JESSE SELLERS

GABE MEKKER

TANNER BEARSON

JOEL QUINONES

JEREMEY PATTERSON

BRANDON HONEYCUTT

ASHLEY GIANGREGORIO

MITCH HARPIN

MIKE SEARS

MATT LOOMER

CHRISTIAN MANHARD

JACK ERRICHIELLO

NICOLA GANZ

TOMAS LOTTL

CHRISTIAN KIRSCH

JORDY’T GILDE

JOOS CAVEZIEL

JACOB ROBERTS

ULYSSE GROSEJAN

THEO DECLERCK

LOUIS DECLERCK

STEVE GRUMSER

BENNO BAUER

ROBERT BUTSCHER

JAN STOCKLI

ISABELLA GROENESTEIN

SHOMA TAKAO (BINDINGS)

WAN HEO

JO HYEONMIN

CHRIS FREDETTE

Right after this public announcement the official social channels will regain their feed flow, so don’t forget to follow our facebook, Instagram and twitter pages.

Feel free to hit us to get the lowdown or for random Q&A.

Facebook: TechnineSnowboarding

Instagram: technine_snow

twitter: tech_nine

Web: www.technine.com

Mail: [email protected]