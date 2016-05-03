New Technine Team Announced

- Home
SUTTON, Canada, 4/29/2016 – Despite all the rumors about its demise, with the precious help of all who spread the hype on that topic, Technine is now announcing the new squad that will represent the split T.
The new team is a well balanced cocktail of big league names, fresh blood, rough talents, steeze masters, coming from every corner of the globe.
The new team page features all the riders profiles, with no highlighted spots because all equally important for Technine, from the pros through to the loyal amateurs and fans that keep on representing the brand in the streets and on the slopes.
THE NEW TECHNINE SQUAD IS:
LUKE HADDOCK
JEREMY CLOUTIER
MAX DESROCHES
JESSE DENHAM GREER
SIMON HOULIND
RASMUS NIELSEN
HUGO DUBE-BOUCHARD
TYE KOWALSKI
BRADY MYERS
MICHEAL MCDANIEL
KYLE VAUGHN
JESSE SELLERS
GABE MEKKER
TANNER BEARSON
JOEL QUINONES
JEREMEY PATTERSON
BRANDON HONEYCUTT
ASHLEY GIANGREGORIO
MITCH HARPIN
MIKE SEARS
MATT LOOMER
CHRISTIAN MANHARD
JACK ERRICHIELLO
NICOLA GANZ
TOMAS LOTTL
CHRISTIAN KIRSCH
JORDY’T GILDE
JOOS CAVEZIEL
JACOB ROBERTS
ULYSSE GROSEJAN
THEO DECLERCK
LOUIS DECLERCK
STEVE GRUMSER
BENNO BAUER
ROBERT BUTSCHER
JAN STOCKLI
ISABELLA GROENESTEIN
SHOMA TAKAO (BINDINGS)
WAN HEO
JO HYEONMIN
CHRIS FREDETTE
Right after this public announcement the official social channels will regain their feed flow, so don’t forget to follow our facebook, Instagram and twitter pages.
Feel free to hit us to get the lowdown or for random Q&A.
Facebook: TechnineSnowboarding
Instagram: technine_snow
twitter: tech_nine
Web: www.technine.com
Mail: [email protected]
NICE TO see some new names ! ….SOO many unknowns are killing it DAILEY..
New names or new kooks? I’d rather watch a dog on fire then watch edits from this new “team” ! Can’t replace the original TECHNINE team with this Wack ass shit !
Shut up bitch, you would rather watch a dog on fire? have fun with aspca raiding your IP address
were the captain? the leader of the ship? the biggest dawg i know? johnny deups
we dont credit you being a retard manga
Not one recognizable name. You can’t polish a turd!
Your old as dirt, if you were 20 yrs younger you might know a few
so if I he were 5 I would know?
Your username depicts your opinion. useless and you should shut up bitch. Can you produce a product under you own budget, market it, have a team and make sure the entire team is working and doing their thing. If so then please lets see some industry credentials otherwise you sound like a jerry. a hairy jerry. with a small ski pole.
Your super tough behind that Computer. I fucked your mom so hard in the ass she left some fecal matter on my dick. Then I pulled out my Tech and kept going Turd.
you can polish a turd ..
????—Bradshaw–MagOOn—JP—-DYLAN
Bradshaw is on Public, Gooner on D-Day
curious about where Dylan goes
This line-up is the biggest joke ever, especially Mike Sears , that kid can hardly make it down the mountain. It’s funny T-9 can support all these idiots but couldnt support 10 solid snowboarders who actually deserve it. Only solid shredder on this list is Jeremy Cloutier
Chucky D step up and post your illness. Fucking keyboard warrior troll.
the whole point of the comment section is to talk shit. Why is everyone so sensitive on here? Im convinced all the politeness has ruined Yobeat!
CHUNKY D. You take CHUNKY D right where you spew all your trash. Biggest line up joke ever? lets see a line up you were ever in besides the gay orgy at your house
He really does suck
The only person I know is Shoma. That dude is dope
Just met Shoma at SuperPark and he was the nicest dude I’ve ever met but he on smokin….and I’m pretty sure t9 makes the worst bindings lol but fuck it its free for shoma!
We out here! But we need El Capitain J-Dubz aka Johnny Dupps
Johnny and his style ARENT on the list? He not like the change?
dude you add him dream team ..sike YALL REALLY ARE NO BUDDYS
All this talk about Haddock really makes me want fish tacos
Haddock has already been stabbed before so he didnt feel it when the new T9 stabbed all their riders in the back
If Mike Sears was that bad he wouldn’t have the support he has. He’s actually a pretty chill dude. Don’t hate if you don’t know
Clearly you’ve never actually seen him ride… Any local 9 year old can make a better edit than him, Also t9 included all regional riders in that list. Which he is
In the words of Ryan Kitt, lighten up! It’s snowboarding!
THEY MAY ALL BE CLOWNS BUT THINK OF THE MONEY T-9 SAVED …MORE $$$$ FOR EXEC.TEAM BUILDING RETREATS … FAGS …
Jonny Deuplisea? I agree with manga where is the captain?
Kids a fuckin kook ! Who the fuck cares !
HADDOCK 4 PREZ
but seriously this homie rips, see him in basically any sugarbush edit
How much did Jacapoo and his minions pay to have this posted?
Also I hope someone else grabs Shoma Takao, the guy deserves better.
Please get Shoma off this list! #SAVESHOMA #fuckT9 it was gay before and now even more gayerrrrrrrr
Lol this is so funny, aside from haddock the line up is a joke. Clown central, poor Luke someone get that guy a real sponsor so he dosnt have to hang in kookville
Luke and Johnny were from the start. Johnny boy gone!?? Someone know!? Thanks for the gear JD
Why the fuck would you post this sorry ass new team OR Blow them up as if they still deserve to be in the industry after they fired the team and its backing ! FUCK ALL YOU BITERS ON TECHNINE …THIS WHOLE “TEAM” IS ABUNCH OF PUSSYS ! REST IN PISS TECHNINE! TECHDONE!
fired COLE/Ethan , fired the dopest team around , y’all ain’t shit nomore after that! Haha
investor had to lie to all these new fools on the “team” ..and half of them know the real story and still riding for em ?
Ha ha ha horrible lineup! Jesse Sellers??? Can he do more than 3 trucks?!?!? #RIP4EVER
Ty kowalski is gonna do one
Ain’t nothing more than abunch of fags that want free shit cause if they were smart thed let this shit die And not be puppets to jacapoop
Ain’t nothing more than abunch of kooks that want free shit cause if they were smart thed let this shit die And not be puppets to jacapoop
I hate seeing this shit, everyone of you new riders are a bunch of board whore kooks who need to worry about more important things like getting you’re diginity back then being “sponsored”. Ive watched the company I grew up worshipping and being inspired by turn into the biggest gimmick in snowboarding all because Jacopo forced out the heart and soul of technine Cole Taylor and Estone. I have no respect for any of you and the people I used to be team mates with I am very dissapointed in your’e decisions.
The realist shit yet , your a g . I can’t believe kids even back this shit still
C Sparks Vision is great!
Its a fucking business and its two bad the guys who started the business couldn’t keep it and had to sell it off. Who gives a shit if some of the regional riders want to keep getting free shit. You should be more concerned with how wide your stance is and your own shitty style
Bring back the core this shits wack you can’t replace the history behind something that was much more then just a company. This is what’s wrong with the insustry too many phonys.
You all talk shit like its gonna go anywhere. Go out and ride and im sure the 7 year old jerry you are busting your old man 3’s over will impress someone. Have fun being an internet troll and jerking your boarding dong while sitting in front of a screen. Ever hear of change? Give some names on that list a chance you fucking haters. Im sure you mom rides good too but i dont blast that all over. And as for the ones who think they can ride? Are you sure you even know how to book a plan ticket to find powder with technine bindings or does your pompous ass gay lover make sure you ride ASSpen? in the end yall broke and i piss more money than this websites worth so fuck your dying industry and keep hating. All you are is a bunch of broke ass winter dick riders who cant find success in the lives you live so you need to hate. Go catch an std and have a nice day.
This guy prolly wears collard pink polos,and high waisted white shorts , to match his sperrys! FUCKIN FAGGET GO SUCK SOME MORE CORPORATE DICK !
My husband , lucas has supported tech nine for over 10 years. They fucked him and everyone else over very bad . Your probably just one of the 100 kids on this list . Real snowboarders would never back this shit
If this is really tonya, send nudes
When his career is finally over, I’m sure we will find goon selling drugs and you working the corners of rutland. I will help you out and pay for the new team to take a round on you
DISRESPECT. Karma is coming around to you mutha fucka… watch it.
This is a god damn shame. Technine should have announced retirement. Cloutier is solid but Haddock is a cocky fag.
Haddock broke his pelvis and collar bone after flying off a 40 foot building to flat while filming for Cole. He had a hard enough time getting his travel reimbursed while under contract. Let alone the least Cole could’ve done was help Luke out financially. He didn’t even bring him to the hospital or provide him a place to rest and heal before he had to fly home. So before anyone calls Haddock out, remember he has paid his dues to snowboarding and Technine. Now it’s their time to pay him back the mental, physical, and bank account trauma they caused and hopefully the new management will come through. Only time will tell and who knows what the future will bring, but fuck you for ever saying Haddock is a “cocky fag.” Go break your pelvis and sacrifice your livelihood and life for snowboarding, prove it, and then talk shit.
Tech went from having some of the most well known riders in the game to having the straight up most random no namer team in snowboard history… how exactly is this suppose to help save the company?
Hey turds and turns. Talk about dick riding, your riding technines dick so hard right now. Your sorry ass must be one of the names on the list. Backing some weakass shit. If you understood what technine was before all this mickey mousing went down, you would be on the same page as everyone else, who gets the basic concept of staying true to a family based company not some corporate bullshit that’s been going down. The true g’s left for a reason, just like your dad should have left your mom alone for a reason. So your illogical ass would have never have been created, making some whack ass points on some concepts you know truly nothing about. But then again poor decisions and shitty ideologies would run in your family wouldn’t they? Keep dick riding, because if your name isn’t on the list already, your a couple keystrokes away on the keyboard from making the team.
Caught an STD yeah you did. All you faggots hiding behind computers with whack ass names. Who are you? Prove it? Fucking pussies hiding behind names talking shit. Cry baby pansy ass bitches, keep hoppin on Cole and E stones dicks homos. Not even cause half of you weren’t even on the team or even regional. Just pro hoes who can’t even snowboard for themselves but just hop on dick.
Hopping on Cole and Ethan’s dick ? Hahahha shut the fuck up…your the one hopping on jacapos dick..thinking your actually going to go somewhere with snowboarding riding for tech after the demise !
coming from the guy who is hiding behind a fake name…. go die
The only people who care about technine currently have a razor scooter vape pen in their mouths. Or that box thing that makes you disapear like a magician in a cloud of cotton candy vape smoke. Ive been stuck in my ali goulet bindings since 99′ and i still cant get out of em.
Why all these poo flingers.. WE WANT CSPARKS. Peace T9 respect at 0. May the real Gs rip long n hard.
Yea sure all there wack ass lee canyon edits
Yo Fuck T9 & Fuck the old T9 & Fuck the Future T9 & your mother 8==D
Technine was always about three things for me.
The Team
Cole Taylor
E-stone
With pretty much all of those elements gone (with exception to luke haddock) it’s kind of pointless.
sad to see this brand get neutered.
TECHDONE!!!! They’re trying to fire this off for one more year but you watch it is going to make zero money!!! WHY?? Because it lost its SOUL!!! It is nothing but a hollow ass Walmart brand now! I mean just look at the comments on there Instagram is 95% nothing but HATE! Why because we HATE on liar’s!! KOOKS
SO NOW THE TC NINE TEAM ARE ALL FAGS ..? ARE U SURE ….WE ALL THINK YOUR THE FAG …
no – NO ….I JUST BOUGHT A T-9 …FUCK ME ….
by your own company then you can have the team you want ….BROKE ASS, CANT EVEN AFFFORD CANCER STIX ….FAGS
UNKNOWNS…pro wana bees stop being so but hurt that some kid .that’s better than you , got a lucky break …. STOP CRYING …IT JUST MAKES YOU LOOK LIKE A FAG …FAG ….
LOOKS LIKE A GRAT TEAM …WITH BIGGER BALLS THAN MOST …
The new technine team is like a bunch of boogie boarders trying to paddle out at trestles!! About to get SHUT DOWN!! HAHAHA
Kooks
Bad publicity is still publicity. All you guys shitting out your mouth are just adding to the hype and boosting attention to the company. Let them drown in silence instead of inadvertently helping them out. Just a thought.
Kitty food, it’s lit.
TO ALL THE guys that didn’t make the t-9 team….2-BAD but looks like your the FAG …
This will only work if Cole ONLY does video work. When one guy is in charge of video, apparel, graphic design and god knows what else. Things get sloppy. Things got sloppy. Hopefully they have a full staff behind this relaunch. That’s something we could give two thumbs up for.
You do realize that cole and e-stone are out right?
You’re one of the stupidest commenters on this site.
SOO TRUE [REALITY ] BAD PUBLICITY IS PUBLICITY AND MAKES THE NEW T-9 TEAM LOOK BETTER THAN THEY PROBABLY ARE … EVERY BITCH THAT WROTE HATE IS NOT ON ANY TEAM …THATS EASY TO SEE .
instead of ranting on and on about how weak the team is let’s talk about how weak the product has become since this new investor. I work in retail and every board and binding I’ve seen the last couple years has broken. Don’t be fooled into buying shit product that you’ll find in a sport outlet
lets just sit back and watch what happens
I dont know anything about who is or is not with technine anymore but i will say this!! last season my tn14 bindings snaped after a week 3 weeks later my board snaped basicaly buttering the park WTF product is shit!! Only super dope shit that came from that brand was there outterwear!!
IF U SNOWBOARD AND PEOPLE THAT DONT KNOW YOU ARE CALLING YOU A FAG IT MEANS YOU ARE MAKING IT / GETTING NOTICED / KILLING IT ! GOOD JOB GUYS .
I’m sorry, but you’re incorrect
SHAUN WHITE had 60 million dollars worth of success ..and the better he did the more people hated him / called him a fag ….PROS RIZE ABOVE THIS CRAP —IT ONLY MAKES THEM BETTER..
technine Has turned into jacapos gay ass no name brand called 540…and all yall standing under the “New tech” are under the equivalence to that WACK ass big 5 shit !! hahaha acting like y’all on some big shit sit the fuck down !
These guys are lucky to see 1000 a month
They ain’t getting money you ignorant fuck. Only Jeremy C. would, they all just ok riders that want free shit. TECHNINE is as cool as a gay bar and we ALL KNOW. ALL REAL SNOBOARDERS KNOW AND TALK SHIT OF TECHNINE since December. Wake up. You wear t9 means you suck sweaty gay nuts you fucking queer
suck balls truth
Lets see how long this lasts
They just need gesme on this sick ass team
*homies be scrollin thru the comments just lookin for some hot up-voted shit*
RELAX,,,they don’t have the $$$$$ to pay LUCAS MAGOON BIG MONEY TO GET DRUNK ANYMORE …THEY WILL MAKE MORE BY DUMPING THAT OVERPAID SHIT
Lucas will be in snowboarding the rest of his life , sorry playa. Haha and funny you think they will make more . Watch in a year the shit will be done . Don’t have to be a genius to figure out why people even bought those shitty boards . Lucas has a pretty big base of fans , cuz he’s a great person and snowboarding is his true passion. People that are in it for the right reasons always find a way to continue their passion 😉
I really wish Lucas the best. One of the most humble Pros I’ve ever met. I was Riding his Pro Model with The wolf but I will never buy a Tech nine Product as long as I live. Fuck T9 bought by some Mormons from Utah.
dawg, gooner still has it. he can still snowboard really well. he is better off on d-day anyway. and as far as new team goes, changes have to happen eventually. everybody here needs to chyll and accept that things change and ppl move on. get off ya high horse just cuz you’re an og.
BY TEC-NINE ….NOW
What happened to snowboarding? I’ve never been so disgusted with rudeness… Seriously… so disrespectful.. the story, the comments… everything.
Check yoself.
Right??? How do these people even snowboard ?? If you have that much hate in your heart you must be in a bad place with your own life
Seriously it’s like a bunch of trump supporters up in here.
people say rude things when others rip on them …say they shouldn’t be on the team ,,,and they are a fag ….WITHOUT EVEN KNOWING THEM OR SEEING THEM RIDE ……TRY USUNG THE WORD FAY LESS…AND RIDE MORE ..BUDDY ….
NO MORE GETTING PAID TO VOMIT … FUCK THAT …IAM SKING …
Technine wasn’t doing to well recently. Respect to their riders though, and C and E, and the history the brand made and lived through. Sometimes brands have to make changes. It’s a shame, but T9 was on the Decline. Sometimes you gotta get over the past. The old T9’s history will always be there, if you don’t like the new T9 (as many don’t), don’t support it, don’t deal with them anymore, support a brand you dig, or a rider owned brand such as Dinos. Gooner and Bradshaw are with some dope brands now, they moved on despite their setbacks, we should too.
IAM all in for t-9 product ..GOTA SUPORT THE TEAM
LESS VOMITING PROS MEANS MORE $$$$ ROE BETTER PRODUCT
T9 has been blessed with shitty product for the past few years. The only reason that they’re still afloat is Estone, Cole, Dylan, Bradshaw, Gooner, & C-sparks in that order.
Everyone’s got a difference of opinion, different styles etc. – I personally haven’t been a fan of T9 for the past 5 years, but it still saddens me to see a company that had such a huge reputation get whored out and basically turned into Walmart / Big5 / Sports Authority / DIck’s products.
Everyone who’s talkin’ shit about the new team, there are people who were there when all the bad shit went down, and I’m sure that there are more that weren’t. If you were there and you stayed, you’re a bitch made FAGGOT.
I RESPEK the hustle and that you want to be on a team or get free product, but when you see your teammates and homies get dicked over that should be the sign you should bounce too. I wouldn’t want my name on their new team.
Instead of bashing this T9 watergun movement, jus watch them crumble without their main dudes that have been down for over 10 yrs! What’s funny about the industry is it’s a small circle if you think about it. Other companies are sittin back takin notes on peoples ETHICS, I know fasho that I wouldn’t have someone on my team that stuck with a company thru some bullshit like jacapoop did. Man the fuck up and bounce and save your dignity, or stay and be a slave to jacapoop. your choice lil nigga
DEAR MR. SMALL DICK TRICK …. IF THE PRODUCT IS BETTER OR SAME AND GOONER IS VOMITING FOR ANOTHER TEAM HOW IS THAT BAD FOR T-9 ,,,,THE GOOD PRODUCT WILL SELL AND FAST .
All T9 product has been SHIT for the past 5 years or so, the product will continue to be manufactured where it has been & they have no plans on moving it elsewhere. Their “good product ” will be the same garbage they’ve made in the past. Go on and support them, they need all the help they can get. I would never rock anything T9 let alone spend money on their wack ass products. KTG fo life must be your motto Betty, keep the baggy gangster pants and the 4xL tall tees stee. You probably jib boxes in the beginner park with the rutland strong arm after bang you stole from Gooner.
CUT BACK ON THE MONSTER DRINKS FOR BREAKFAST …YOUL BE OK IN A FEW HOURS ..CHEERS …
so dick-drip all those yrs Goner , Bradshaw etc got sponsor money they were endorsing a shit product ….that’s fucked they did that ..but I guess in you pee brain its cool ..
TRUE—LICKME
its not what you ride its who you VOMIT WITH .and how it looks on camera.
TECHDONE!! It has lost it’s soul
T9 is no longer a cool brand, I bet all those riders have dildos in their pockets to dry fuck eachothers asses and mouths (in that order) on the lift up
T9SUXDICK ….. = FAGOT
@kim sanchez——–TRUE !
CAN THE new team puke .smoke .. light a crack pipe on a chairlift ? THATS ALL THAT MATTERS ANYMORE …
I CAN PUKE AS GOOD AS GOONER….THATS ALL I DO
I’m sticking with it because they are giving me hella free swag and dank ass pants. B on the lookout for my PVC full part dropping soon. LVNG LXVE VSVP!!!!!!!!
I know a few of the names, crazy that Haddock is the top gun now, but it looks like all of the old squad has left? Where the fuck did Dylan Thompson go?
Should have a legends category on the team or some shit, something seems out of place here….
Wow grendhal and haddock must feel like complete
Sell outs haha that Michael McDaniels kid is literally trash I can’t even believe he is sponsored kid sucks sack, whitest black
Kid you’ll ever speak too