Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

New Technine Team Announced

03 May, 2016 124 Comments

Jeremy_Cloutier_Ph_Technine

SUTTON, Canada, 4/29/2016 – Despite all the rumors about its demise, with the precious help of all who spread the hype on that topic, Technine is now announcing the new squad that will represent the split T.
The new team is a well balanced cocktail of big league names, fresh blood, rough talents, steeze masters, coming from every corner of the globe.

The new team page features all the riders profiles, with no highlighted spots because all equally important for Technine, from the pros through to the loyal amateurs and fans that keep on representing the brand in the streets and on the slopes.

THE NEW TECHNINE SQUAD IS:

LUKE HADDOCK
JEREMY CLOUTIER
MAX DESROCHES
JESSE DENHAM GREER
SIMON HOULIND
RASMUS NIELSEN
HUGO DUBE-BOUCHARD
TYE KOWALSKI
BRADY MYERS
MICHEAL MCDANIEL
KYLE VAUGHN
JESSE SELLERS
GABE MEKKER
TANNER BEARSON
JOEL QUINONES
JEREMEY PATTERSON
BRANDON HONEYCUTT
ASHLEY GIANGREGORIO
MITCH HARPIN
MIKE SEARS
MATT LOOMER
CHRISTIAN MANHARD
JACK ERRICHIELLO
NICOLA GANZ
TOMAS LOTTL
CHRISTIAN KIRSCH
JORDY’T GILDE
JOOS CAVEZIEL
JACOB ROBERTS
ULYSSE GROSEJAN
THEO DECLERCK
LOUIS DECLERCK
STEVE GRUMSER
BENNO BAUER
ROBERT BUTSCHER
JAN STOCKLI
ISABELLA GROENESTEIN
SHOMA TAKAO (BINDINGS)
WAN HEO
JO HYEONMIN
CHRIS FREDETTE

Right after this public announcement the official social channels will regain their feed flow, so don’t forget to follow our facebook, Instagram and twitter pages.

Feel free to hit us to get the lowdown or for random Q&A.

Facebook: TechnineSnowboarding
Instagram: technine_snow
twitter: tech_nine
Web: www.technine.com
Mail: [email protected]

one of the founders of the internet.
Email this author | All posts by

Similar posts

Comments (124)

  1. DENNIS said: said on May 3, 2016 at 6:17 am

    NICE TO see some new names ! ….SOO many unknowns are killing it DAILEY..

     
    Reply
  2. manga manga said: said on May 3, 2016 at 6:20 am

    were the captain? the leader of the ship? the biggest dawg i know? johnny deups

     
    Reply
  3. Estes said: said on May 3, 2016 at 7:07 am

    Not one recognizable name. You can’t polish a turd!

     
    Reply
  4. JAKE BURTON said: said on May 3, 2016 at 7:30 am

    you can polish a turd ..

     
    Reply
  5. Hueg Jonson said: said on May 3, 2016 at 8:13 am

    ????—Bradshaw–MagOOn—JP—-DYLAN

     
    Reply
  6. Chunky D said: said on May 3, 2016 at 2:45 pm

    This line-up is the biggest joke ever, especially Mike Sears , that kid can hardly make it down the mountain. It’s funny T-9 can support all these idiots but couldnt support 10 solid snowboarders who actually deserve it. Only solid shredder on this list is Jeremy Cloutier

     
    Reply
  7. HONDO said: said on May 3, 2016 at 2:54 pm

    The only person I know is Shoma. That dude is dope

     
    Reply
    • FUCKIN right said: said on May 3, 2016 at 9:07 pm

      Just met Shoma at SuperPark and he was the nicest dude I’ve ever met but he on smokin….and I’m pretty sure t9 makes the worst bindings lol but fuck it its free for shoma!

       
      Reply
  8. #TeamFuccBoi said: said on May 3, 2016 at 3:15 pm

    We out here! But we need El Capitain J-Dubz aka Johnny Dupps

     
    Reply
  9. Vermonster said: said on May 3, 2016 at 3:19 pm

    All this talk about Haddock really makes me want fish tacos

     
    Reply
  10. Baller shot caller said: said on May 3, 2016 at 3:27 pm

    If Mike Sears was that bad he wouldn’t have the support he has. He’s actually a pretty chill dude. Don’t hate if you don’t know

     
    Reply
  11. Friend said: said on May 3, 2016 at 3:35 pm

    In the words of Ryan Kitt, lighten up! It’s snowboarding!

     
    Reply
  12. MR NECKTAR said: said on May 3, 2016 at 3:42 pm

    THEY MAY ALL BE CLOWNS BUT THINK OF THE MONEY T-9 SAVED …MORE $$$$ FOR EXEC.TEAM BUILDING RETREATS … FAGS …

     
    Reply
  13. Mikey said: said on May 3, 2016 at 3:42 pm

    Jonny Deuplisea? I agree with manga where is the captain?

     
    Reply
  14. Damn said: said on May 3, 2016 at 3:55 pm

    HADDOCK 4 PREZ
    but seriously this homie rips, see him in basically any sugarbush edit

     
    Reply
  15. Whaun Shite said: said on May 3, 2016 at 4:31 pm

    How much did Jacapoo and his minions pay to have this posted?

    Also I hope someone else grabs Shoma Takao, the guy deserves better.

     
    Reply
    • FUCKIN right said: said on May 3, 2016 at 9:09 pm

      Please get Shoma off this list! #SAVESHOMA #fuckT9 it was gay before and now even more gayerrrrrrrr

       
      Reply
  16. Jiminypoopshoot said: said on May 3, 2016 at 4:50 pm

    Lol this is so funny, aside from haddock the line up is a joke. Clown central, poor Luke someone get that guy a real sponsor so he dosnt have to hang in kookville

     
    Reply
  17. Peeeeete said: said on May 3, 2016 at 5:01 pm

    Luke and Johnny were from the start. Johnny boy gone!?? Someone know!? Thanks for the gear JD

     
    Reply
  18. FUCK TECHNINE! FUCK JACAPOO said: said on May 3, 2016 at 5:04 pm

    Why the fuck would you post this sorry ass new team OR Blow them up as if they still deserve to be in the industry after they fired the team and its backing ! FUCK ALL YOU BITERS ON TECHNINE …THIS WHOLE “TEAM” IS ABUNCH OF PUSSYS ! REST IN PISS TECHNINE! TECHDONE!

     
    Reply
  19. FUCK TECHNINE EUROPE said: said on May 3, 2016 at 5:08 pm

    fired COLE/Ethan , fired the dopest team around , y’all ain’t shit nomore after that! Haha
    investor had to lie to all these new fools on the “team” ..and half of them know the real story and still riding for em ?

     
    Reply
  20. Bernie Sanders said: said on May 3, 2016 at 5:15 pm

    Ha ha ha horrible lineup! Jesse Sellers??? Can he do more than 3 trucks?!?!? #RIP4EVER

     
    Reply
  21. Turds said: said on May 3, 2016 at 5:44 pm

    Ty kowalski is gonna do one

     
    Reply
  22. Shut up bitch said: said on May 3, 2016 at 5:54 pm

    Ain’t nothing more than abunch of fags that want free shit cause if they were smart thed let this shit die And not be puppets to jacapoop

     
    Reply
  23. TECHNINE PUPPETS said: said on May 3, 2016 at 5:55 pm

    Ain’t nothing more than abunch of kooks that want free shit cause if they were smart thed let this shit die And not be puppets to jacapoop

     
    Reply
  24. Christian Sparks said: said on May 3, 2016 at 6:05 pm

    I hate seeing this shit, everyone of you new riders are a bunch of board whore kooks who need to worry about more important things like getting you’re diginity back then being “sponsored”. Ive watched the company I grew up worshipping and being inspired by turn into the biggest gimmick in snowboarding all because Jacopo forced out the heart and soul of technine Cole Taylor and Estone. I have no respect for any of you and the people I used to be team mates with I am very dissapointed in your’e decisions.

     
    Reply
  25. BOARD WHORES said: said on May 3, 2016 at 6:25 pm

    Bring back the core this shits wack you can’t replace the history behind something that was much more then just a company. This is what’s wrong with the insustry too many phonys.

     
    Reply
  26. Make turns not turds. said: said on May 3, 2016 at 6:30 pm

    You all talk shit like its gonna go anywhere. Go out and ride and im sure the 7 year old jerry you are busting your old man 3’s over will impress someone. Have fun being an internet troll and jerking your boarding dong while sitting in front of a screen. Ever hear of change? Give some names on that list a chance you fucking haters. Im sure you mom rides good too but i dont blast that all over. And as for the ones who think they can ride? Are you sure you even know how to book a plan ticket to find powder with technine bindings or does your pompous ass gay lover make sure you ride ASSpen? in the end yall broke and i piss more money than this websites worth so fuck your dying industry and keep hating. All you are is a bunch of broke ass winter dick riders who cant find success in the lives you live so you need to hate. Go catch an std and have a nice day.

     
    Reply
  27. Wtf said: said on May 3, 2016 at 6:44 pm

    This is a god damn shame. Technine should have announced retirement. Cloutier is solid but Haddock is a cocky fag.

     
    Reply
    • VT said: said on May 4, 2016 at 5:14 pm

      Haddock broke his pelvis and collar bone after flying off a 40 foot building to flat while filming for Cole. He had a hard enough time getting his travel reimbursed while under contract. Let alone the least Cole could’ve done was help Luke out financially. He didn’t even bring him to the hospital or provide him a place to rest and heal before he had to fly home. So before anyone calls Haddock out, remember he has paid his dues to snowboarding and Technine. Now it’s their time to pay him back the mental, physical, and bank account trauma they caused and hopefully the new management will come through. Only time will tell and who knows what the future will bring, but fuck you for ever saying Haddock is a “cocky fag.” Go break your pelvis and sacrifice your livelihood and life for snowboarding, prove it, and then talk shit.

       
      Reply
  28. Stump dick larry said: said on May 3, 2016 at 6:55 pm

    Tech went from having some of the most well known riders in the game to having the straight up most random no namer team in snowboard history… how exactly is this suppose to help save the company?

     
    Reply
  29. Caught an std said: said on May 3, 2016 at 6:56 pm

    Hey turds and turns. Talk about dick riding, your riding technines dick so hard right now. Your sorry ass must be one of the names on the list. Backing some weakass shit. If you understood what technine was before all this mickey mousing went down, you would be on the same page as everyone else, who gets the basic concept of staying true to a family based company not some corporate bullshit that’s been going down. The true g’s left for a reason, just like your dad should have left your mom alone for a reason. So your illogical ass would have never have been created, making some whack ass points on some concepts you know truly nothing about. But then again poor decisions and shitty ideologies would run in your family wouldn’t they? Keep dick riding, because if your name isn’t on the list already, your a couple keystrokes away on the keyboard from making the team.

     
    Reply
  30. True dude said: said on May 3, 2016 at 7:11 pm

    Caught an STD yeah you did. All you faggots hiding behind computers with whack ass names. Who are you? Prove it? Fucking pussies hiding behind names talking shit. Cry baby pansy ass bitches, keep hoppin on Cole and E stones dicks homos. Not even cause half of you weren’t even on the team or even regional. Just pro hoes who can’t even snowboard for themselves but just hop on dick.

     
    Reply
  31. Mouth fedora said: said on May 3, 2016 at 8:27 pm

    The only people who care about technine currently have a razor scooter vape pen in their mouths. Or that box thing that makes you disapear like a magician in a cloud of cotton candy vape smoke. Ive been stuck in my ali goulet bindings since 99′ and i still cant get out of em.

     
    Reply
  32. Herder said: said on May 3, 2016 at 8:42 pm

    Why all these poo flingers.. WE WANT CSPARKS. Peace T9 respect at 0. May the real Gs rip long n hard.

     
    Reply
  33. Real Nigga said: said on May 3, 2016 at 9:14 pm

    Yo Fuck T9 & Fuck the old T9 & Fuck the Future T9 & your mother 8==D

     
    Reply
  34. Andrew Guddat said: said on May 3, 2016 at 9:57 pm

    Technine was always about three things for me.

    The Team
    Cole Taylor
    E-stone

    With pretty much all of those elements gone (with exception to luke haddock) it’s kind of pointless.

    sad to see this brand get neutered.

     
    Reply
  35. Turtleman said: said on May 4, 2016 at 2:51 am

    TECHDONE!!!! They’re trying to fire this off for one more year but you watch it is going to make zero money!!! WHY?? Because it lost its SOUL!!! It is nothing but a hollow ass Walmart brand now! I mean just look at the comments on there Instagram is 95% nothing but HATE! Why because we HATE on liar’s!! KOOKS

     
    Reply
  36. BLOW-ME said: said on May 4, 2016 at 2:56 am

    SO NOW THE TC NINE TEAM ARE ALL FAGS ..? ARE U SURE ….WE ALL THINK YOUR THE FAG …

     
    Reply
  37. DONALD TRUMP said: said on May 4, 2016 at 3:03 am

    no – NO ….I JUST BOUGHT A T-9 …FUCK ME ….

     
    Reply
  38. LOVERAILBEAT said: said on May 4, 2016 at 3:48 am

    by your own company then you can have the team you want ….BROKE ASS, CANT EVEN AFFFORD CANCER STIX ….FAGS

     
    Reply
  39. EFOGG said: said on May 4, 2016 at 4:08 am

    UNKNOWNS…pro wana bees stop being so but hurt that some kid .that’s better than you , got a lucky break …. STOP CRYING …IT JUST MAKES YOU LOOK LIKE A FAG …FAG ….

     
    Reply
  40. oregon said: said on May 4, 2016 at 4:09 am

    LOOKS LIKE A GRAT TEAM …WITH BIGGER BALLS THAN MOST …

     
    Reply
  41. Turtleman said: said on May 4, 2016 at 4:36 am

    The new technine team is like a bunch of boogie boarders trying to paddle out at trestles!! About to get SHUT DOWN!! HAHAHA

     
    Reply
  42. Eyes said: said on May 4, 2016 at 4:40 am

    Kooks

     
    Reply
  43. Reality said: said on May 4, 2016 at 5:08 am

    Bad publicity is still publicity. All you guys shitting out your mouth are just adding to the hype and boosting attention to the company. Let them drown in silence instead of inadvertently helping them out. Just a thought.

     
    Reply
  44. Tie said: said on May 4, 2016 at 5:33 am

    Kitty food, it’s lit.

     
    Reply
  45. homie said: said on May 4, 2016 at 5:45 am

    TO ALL THE guys that didn’t make the t-9 team….2-BAD but looks like your the FAG …

     
    Reply
  46. Siskel & Ebert said: said on May 4, 2016 at 5:47 am

    This will only work if Cole ONLY does video work. When one guy is in charge of video, apparel, graphic design and god knows what else. Things get sloppy. Things got sloppy. Hopefully they have a full staff behind this relaunch. That’s something we could give two thumbs up for.

     
    Reply
  47. PARKRAT said: said on May 4, 2016 at 6:11 am

    SOO TRUE [REALITY ] BAD PUBLICITY IS PUBLICITY AND MAKES THE NEW T-9 TEAM LOOK BETTER THAN THEY PROBABLY ARE … EVERY BITCH THAT WROTE HATE IS NOT ON ANY TEAM …THATS EASY TO SEE .

     
    Reply
  48. Bloody Caesar said: said on May 4, 2016 at 7:29 am

    instead of ranting on and on about how weak the team is let’s talk about how weak the product has become since this new investor. I work in retail and every board and binding I’ve seen the last couple years has broken. Don’t be fooled into buying shit product that you’ll find in a sport outlet

     
    Reply
  49. moles said: said on May 4, 2016 at 8:16 am

    lets just sit back and watch what happens

     
    Reply
  50. Yoooooo said: said on May 4, 2016 at 9:08 am

    I dont know anything about who is or is not with technine anymore but i will say this!! last season my tn14 bindings snaped after a week 3 weeks later my board snaped basicaly buttering the park WTF product is shit!! Only super dope shit that came from that brand was there outterwear!!

     
    Reply
  51. JIM SULLIVAN said: said on May 4, 2016 at 11:27 am

    IF U SNOWBOARD AND PEOPLE THAT DONT KNOW YOU ARE CALLING YOU A FAG IT MEANS YOU ARE MAKING IT / GETTING NOTICED / KILLING IT ! GOOD JOB GUYS .

     
    Reply
  52. KNOWBUDY said: said on May 4, 2016 at 12:55 pm

    SHAUN WHITE had 60 million dollars worth of success ..and the better he did the more people hated him / called him a fag ….PROS RIZE ABOVE THIS CRAP —IT ONLY MAKES THEM BETTER..

     
    Reply
    • Truth said: said on May 4, 2016 at 4:02 pm

      technine Has turned into jacapos gay ass no name brand called 540…and all yall standing under the “New tech” are under the equivalence to that WACK ass big 5 shit !! hahaha acting like y’all on some big shit sit the fuck down !

       
      Reply
    • Hmm said: said on May 4, 2016 at 5:30 pm

      These guys are lucky to see 1000 a month

       
      Reply
      • Tech9suxdick said: said on May 10, 2016 at 2:39 pm

        They ain’t getting money you ignorant fuck. Only Jeremy C. would, they all just ok riders that want free shit. TECHNINE is as cool as a gay bar and we ALL KNOW. ALL REAL SNOBOARDERS KNOW AND TALK SHIT OF TECHNINE since December. Wake up. You wear t9 means you suck sweaty gay nuts you fucking queer

         
        Reply
  53. HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA said: said on May 4, 2016 at 4:09 pm

    suck balls truth

     
    Reply
  54. Hmm said: said on May 4, 2016 at 5:29 pm

    Lets see how long this lasts

     
    Reply
  55. Cole taco said: said on May 4, 2016 at 5:32 pm

    They just need gesme on this sick ass team

     
    Reply
  56. snarf said: said on May 4, 2016 at 6:33 pm

    *homies be scrollin thru the comments just lookin for some hot up-voted shit*

     
    Reply
  57. EFOGG said: said on May 5, 2016 at 3:53 am

    RELAX,,,they don’t have the $$$$$ to pay LUCAS MAGOON BIG MONEY TO GET DRUNK ANYMORE …THEY WILL MAKE MORE BY DUMPING THAT OVERPAID SHIT

     
    Reply
    • Tonyamagoon said: said on May 5, 2016 at 8:02 pm

      Lucas will be in snowboarding the rest of his life , sorry playa. Haha and funny you think they will make more . Watch in a year the shit will be done . Don’t have to be a genius to figure out why people even bought those shitty boards . Lucas has a pretty big base of fans , cuz he’s a great person and snowboarding is his true passion. People that are in it for the right reasons always find a way to continue their passion 😉

       
      Reply
      • Come Get me said: said on January 24, 2017 at 4:33 pm

        I really wish Lucas the best. One of the most humble Pros I’ve ever met. I was Riding his Pro Model with The wolf but I will never buy a Tech nine Product as long as I live. Fuck T9 bought by some Mormons from Utah.

         
        Reply
    • bro said: said on May 6, 2016 at 10:37 am

      dawg, gooner still has it. he can still snowboard really well. he is better off on d-day anyway. and as far as new team goes, changes have to happen eventually. everybody here needs to chyll and accept that things change and ppl move on. get off ya high horse just cuz you’re an og.

       
      Reply
  58. KNOWBUDY said: said on May 5, 2016 at 3:55 am

    BY TEC-NINE ….NOW

     
    Reply
  59. Dank Donuts said: said on May 5, 2016 at 12:05 pm

    What happened to snowboarding? I’ve never been so disgusted with rudeness… Seriously… so disrespectful.. the story, the comments… everything.
    Check yoself.

     
    Reply
  60. Truth said: said on May 5, 2016 at 2:33 pm

    Seriously it’s like a bunch of trump supporters up in here.

     
    Reply
  61. YEEHAW said: said on May 6, 2016 at 2:26 am

    people say rude things when others rip on them …say they shouldn’t be on the team ,,,and they are a fag ….WITHOUT EVEN KNOWING THEM OR SEEING THEM RIDE ……TRY USUNG THE WORD FAY LESS…AND RIDE MORE ..BUDDY ….

     
    Reply
  62. Paco said: said on May 6, 2016 at 5:16 am

    NO MORE GETTING PAID TO VOMIT … FUCK THAT …IAM SKING …

     
    Reply
  63. flannel lifestyle said: said on May 6, 2016 at 10:40 am

    Technine wasn’t doing to well recently. Respect to their riders though, and C and E, and the history the brand made and lived through. Sometimes brands have to make changes. It’s a shame, but T9 was on the Decline. Sometimes you gotta get over the past. The old T9’s history will always be there, if you don’t like the new T9 (as many don’t), don’t support it, don’t deal with them anymore, support a brand you dig, or a rider owned brand such as Dinos. Gooner and Bradshaw are with some dope brands now, they moved on despite their setbacks, we should too.

     
    Reply
  64. Hueg Jonson said: said on May 6, 2016 at 11:15 am

    IAM all in for t-9 product ..GOTA SUPORT THE TEAM

     
    Reply
  65. WTF said: said on May 7, 2016 at 1:02 pm

    LESS VOMITING PROS MEANS MORE $$$$ ROE BETTER PRODUCT

     
    Reply
  66. dick trickle said: said on May 8, 2016 at 10:01 am

    T9 has been blessed with shitty product for the past few years. The only reason that they’re still afloat is Estone, Cole, Dylan, Bradshaw, Gooner, & C-sparks in that order.

    Everyone’s got a difference of opinion, different styles etc. – I personally haven’t been a fan of T9 for the past 5 years, but it still saddens me to see a company that had such a huge reputation get whored out and basically turned into Walmart / Big5 / Sports Authority / DIck’s products.

    Everyone who’s talkin’ shit about the new team, there are people who were there when all the bad shit went down, and I’m sure that there are more that weren’t. If you were there and you stayed, you’re a bitch made FAGGOT.

    I RESPEK the hustle and that you want to be on a team or get free product, but when you see your teammates and homies get dicked over that should be the sign you should bounce too. I wouldn’t want my name on their new team.

    Instead of bashing this T9 watergun movement, jus watch them crumble without their main dudes that have been down for over 10 yrs! What’s funny about the industry is it’s a small circle if you think about it. Other companies are sittin back takin notes on peoples ETHICS, I know fasho that I wouldn’t have someone on my team that stuck with a company thru some bullshit like jacapoop did. Man the fuck up and bounce and save your dignity, or stay and be a slave to jacapoop. your choice lil nigga

     
    Reply
  67. Betty said: said on May 8, 2016 at 10:40 am

    DEAR MR. SMALL DICK TRICK …. IF THE PRODUCT IS BETTER OR SAME AND GOONER IS VOMITING FOR ANOTHER TEAM HOW IS THAT BAD FOR T-9 ,,,,THE GOOD PRODUCT WILL SELL AND FAST .

     
    Reply
    • Dick Trickle said: said on May 8, 2016 at 11:45 am

      All T9 product has been SHIT for the past 5 years or so, the product will continue to be manufactured where it has been & they have no plans on moving it elsewhere. Their “good product ” will be the same garbage they’ve made in the past. Go on and support them, they need all the help they can get. I would never rock anything T9 let alone spend money on their wack ass products. KTG fo life must be your motto Betty, keep the baggy gangster pants and the 4xL tall tees stee. You probably jib boxes in the beginner park with the rutland strong arm after bang you stole from Gooner.

       
      Reply
  68. Betty said: said on May 8, 2016 at 1:34 pm

    CUT BACK ON THE MONSTER DRINKS FOR BREAKFAST …YOUL BE OK IN A FEW HOURS ..CHEERS …

     
    Reply
  69. LICKME said: said on May 8, 2016 at 2:13 pm

    so dick-drip all those yrs Goner , Bradshaw etc got sponsor money they were endorsing a shit product ….that’s fucked they did that ..but I guess in you pee brain its cool ..

     
    Reply
  70. yesman said: said on May 8, 2016 at 5:12 pm

    TRUE—LICKME

     
    Reply
  71. dickhead said: said on May 9, 2016 at 2:27 pm

    its not what you ride its who you VOMIT WITH .and how it looks on camera.

     
    Reply
  72. Turtleman said: said on May 9, 2016 at 4:32 pm

    TECHDONE!! It has lost it’s soul

     
    Reply
  73. Tech9suxdick said: said on May 10, 2016 at 2:47 pm

    T9 is no longer a cool brand, I bet all those riders have dildos in their pockets to dry fuck eachothers asses and mouths (in that order) on the lift up

     
    Reply
  74. kim sanchez said: said on May 11, 2016 at 3:41 am

    T9SUXDICK ….. = FAGOT

     
    Reply
  75. HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA said: said on May 11, 2016 at 6:08 am

    @kim sanchez——–TRUE !

     
    Reply
  76. ralph said: said on May 12, 2016 at 4:01 am

    CAN THE new team puke .smoke .. light a crack pipe on a chairlift ? THATS ALL THAT MATTERS ANYMORE …

     
    Reply
  77. WANA-B said: said on May 17, 2016 at 9:21 am

    I CAN PUKE AS GOOD AS GOONER….THATS ALL I DO

     
    Reply
  78. jesse sellers said: said on May 18, 2016 at 5:47 pm

    I’m sticking with it because they are giving me hella free swag and dank ass pants. B on the lookout for my PVC full part dropping soon. LVNG LXVE VSVP!!!!!!!!

     
    Reply
  79. Internet Man said: said on June 6, 2016 at 3:34 pm

    I know a few of the names, crazy that Haddock is the top gun now, but it looks like all of the old squad has left? Where the fuck did Dylan Thompson go?

    Should have a legends category on the team or some shit, something seems out of place here….

     
    Reply
  80. Soy Sauce Company CEO said: said on June 6, 2016 at 3:42 pm

    A$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$

     
    Reply
  81. Loudpacknick said: said on October 20, 2016 at 6:05 pm

    Wow grendhal and haddock must feel like complete
    Sell outs haha that Michael McDaniels kid is literally trash I can’t even believe he is sponsored kid sucks sack, whitest black
    Kid you’ll ever speak too

     
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


TOP