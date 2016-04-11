- Home
Please Help Us Save Granite Peak Parks. Reach into your Hearts and Share this video. Granite Peak Park CrewGranite Peak Ski AreaAdam NicksMitch HoltzDom SwangstuRide Snowboards
Posted by Scott Moline on Saturday, April 9, 2016
According to the locals at Granite Peak Parks, next year the park scene will be hurting in a bad way.
We are getting our parks cut because the owner of the resort, charles. Thinks we are are all worthless scum punks who hurt his bottem line by scaring families away from his resort. He even goes so far as to set prices higher to stop certain types of people from coming and he treats the workers like shit. (cuts hours and pays next to nothing along with employee taxing for work uniforms.) This video is ment to be a joke however. sort of satire on our situatition. but with recent deveoplmets in the mid-west ski resort economy (ie wilmot being bought by vail to get chicago families) and Granite Peak loosing lots of money this year we are trying to re Brand our hill as a local’s hill and not stupid corporation that is not in touch with ski culture and the people who use the resort.
Social media outrage may not change the fate of the park crew, but it certainly can’t hurt, so share this video with your friends and let em know!
admin one of the founders of the internet.
Email this author | All posts by admin
RICH ASS HOLES WANT TO MANIPULATE THE SPORT TO SUIT THERE WEEK , LAME ASS , GUCHI .VISION OF REALITY
CHARLES IS A SKIER … THAT SAIS IT ALL …. BOYCOT CHARLES FUCKED UP RESORT
The parks are fun but granite’s shit has gotten wonkier and worse constantly. I get the desire to re-brand as a “local’s hill” but you cant do that when the locals are a bunch of scud-wodys beaming down anybody who can decently ride and the management is deceitful and ass-backwards. Not to mention I shred harder than any of the pussy skiers there, no-mogul-riding sloppy-second getting assholes. #FuckGranitePeak
Fuck you. That’s my home.
fuck ur home HOMIE
WHY SAVE IT …..BURN DOWNE THE SKIER SHIT HOLE AND LET THE GOOD RESORTS GROW $$$
why
Your revolution is over, Mr. Lebowski! Condolences! The bums lost! My advice is, do what your parents did! Get a job, sir! The bums will always lose, do you hear me, Lebowski? THE BUMS WILL ALWAYS LOSE!
Same thing that happened at lutsen years ago and again now… For you who don’t know he owns lutsen aswell… Both amazing places that need parks.. Especially granite. They have a local based crowd that wod do nothing but good for the resort if managaed and run properly ( not saying You guys weren’t). When I moved back from CO the parks at granite blew me away.. Reminded me of park Lane at breck only smaller in The sense of acreage it sat on… I don’t ride at granite much due to pricing but enjoy my time there and have met alot of locals that make it a second home in the winter… Fuck the man…hw needs to pull his head out of his money hungry ass…
Thanks for the positive vibes, I was the lead shaper/handwork guy there for the last 10 seasons and it sucked to walk away. The manager quit in the spring after the season was over and management had no interest in retaining me or moving me up to manager based off of my experience. Really proud of what we had accomplished in the past, sucks that the owner cut our spending after that and expected the same results (everything from materials to hours). A lot of good times over the last decade and a lot of builds I am still proud to look back at, now they’re attempting to re-brand and even ditched the signature blue paint for this hideous green color. Now they’re paying 2 guys to try and pickup my duties, which were seasonal and part time, that part is kinda funny.
What’s crazy is that we were on the cusp of joining the ranks of SPT parks, about 3-4 years ago, and decided to put it off until the next season and work on it during the summer. Well that manager left (the original manager) and we put that on the burner until we could get the new one up to speed (which he did very well during his stint). Crazy to think what could have been if we had gone through with merging with them right away. Now, GP is charging $100 a day, and have been losing business for the last 3 seasons. Maybe they’ll turn it around now that this winter is getting back to normal-ish Wisconsin winter weather.
I think the biggest hit they took was getting rid of “Park at the Peak” in favor of that conveyor belt for beginners, and not finding a new spot for the 7- jump line when the new lift went in (personally approached them many times about new areas to build it, they repeatedly shot it down). The locals are getting sick of the bullshit from them, a lot of the kids that dug for me were really stoked on the program for years…. now they go to Troll (who is absolutely killing the mid-west park game…. mad respect for them).