Save Granite Peak Parks!

Please Help Us Save Granite Peak Parks. Reach into your Hearts and Share this video.

According to the locals at Granite Peak Parks, next year the park scene will be hurting in a bad way.

We are getting our parks cut because the owner of the resort, charles. Thinks we are are all worthless scum punks who hurt his bottem line by scaring families away from his resort. He even goes so far as to set prices higher to stop certain types of people from coming and he treats the workers like shit. (cuts hours and pays next to nothing along with employee taxing for work uniforms.) This video is ment to be a joke however. sort of satire on our situatition. but with recent deveoplmets in the mid-west ski resort economy (ie wilmot being bought by vail to get chicago families) and Granite Peak loosing lots of money this year we are trying to re Brand our hill as a local’s hill and not stupid corporation that is not in touch with ski culture and the people who use the resort.

Social media outrage may not change the fate of the park crew, but it certainly can’t hurt, so share this video with your friends and let em know!