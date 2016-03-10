Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

Portland Rose Garden Assault with Justin Norman

10 March, 2016 5 Comments

Portland Oregon’s International Rose Test Gardens are highly patrolled and rarely snowed on. This winter, one storm breifly left Portland with a snowy coating (before turning to ice) and Justin Norman braved the treacherous West Hills and was able to get a few laps in. 

Video: Shaun Daley; additional filming Tom Bender

Comments (5)

  1. Gooner said: said on March 10, 2016 at 10:21 am

    u kno u somewhere fancy when the rails have lights

     
  2. East said: said on March 10, 2016 at 12:31 pm

    That was pretty rad

     
  3. He$h said: said on March 11, 2016 at 4:12 pm

    I hope they smoked more than that one spliff in there

     
  4. TAJ BURROW said: said on March 12, 2016 at 4:08 am

    PORTLAND IS RAD …. GREAT URBAN .. BEST SNOWBOARD PHOTOGRAPHERS ON EARTH LIVE IN PORTLAND .. TRUE

     
  5. BLOTO said: said on September 17, 2017 at 8:03 am

    best snowboard photogs work at Mc Donalds in PORTLAND

     
