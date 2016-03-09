RIP Ben Hinkley

Our sources on social media have confirmed that Ben Hinkley, best known as one of the first professional African American snowboarders and purveyor of the finest frontflip in the game aka the lawn dart has passed away. There will be a celebration of life honoring his passing this Saturday

From 5:00 – 9:00 at DI studios (1530 E Wardlow Rd, Long Beach, CA 90807.) Rest in peace.