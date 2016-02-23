Are Combinations the Future of Snowboard Progression?

So without further adieu, here is ‘Sullivan’s Theory of Combinations’.

(I know, kind of hokey, but, it’s my idea, so why not?)

Shaun White‘s greatest contribution to the sport of snowboarding will not be his back to back gold medals in pipe, his own flavor of gum or the fact that he is the richest snowboarder on the planet (unless you count Jake) – he will be remembered for his frontside 540.

Let me explain.

About a month ago, Ayumu Hirano 平野歩夢 did a frontside 540 to hyper tweaked Japan at the LAAX European Open. He also did a bunch of 1080s etc., but we have seen that thousands of times since 2002, besides 10s are more common than straight airs today in the pipe.

That’s when I realized what Ayumo and Shaun White were doing was essentially the same thing – putting two tricks together into a combination – for White – it was a frontside 540 with a pause in the middle for a Jeff Brushie tweaked out stale fish. Hirano has the frontside 5 to Japan. There are many more out there already – and the possibilities are limitless.

In the past, anytime I saw one of these new tricks – like Shaun White’s 540 or the trick here – I simply said, “wow”, or “sick”, now I realize that all of the new tricks have a common thread – that they are a combination of less complicated tricks and are in fact better (challenging and stylish) than the sum of the parts. Now I call those tricks, the ones I find most impressive, “combos.”

Imagine a backside 5 to method, a frontside 540 to backside 180, a stale fish to switch backside 3 to method… I could go all day.

In every case, it seems, these types of tricks are more in line with the artistic progression of snowboarding, at least more so than the backside 1800 mute.

Here is a simple analogy: I am no expert on billiards – but I know I will take any available straight shot, before attempting anything in combination.

I believe that adding any two (or more) relatively difficult tricks together is a way that not only enhances the difficulty of a trick, but maintains the essential creative elements of style and individualism, are the future of the sport.

If the venue is the canvas, the rider is the paintbrush. I for one would rather look at a Picasso than a plotter chart of perfect circles. Besides the way we ride is what sets snowboarding apart.

Combinations.