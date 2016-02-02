RIP Jordan Jacobs

RIP

January 13th 1991- February 1, 2016

To see a look of pure happiness and fulfillment on someone’s face is one of the greatest things in the world; that is what snowboarding did for my late friend Jordan Jacobs. Yesterday, Jordan’s friends and family received the horrifying news that his life was taken away from us all too soon. Snowboarding was something Jordan could turn to when he was struggling with life, when the stress was making him pull his hair out, or when he just needed to feel alive.