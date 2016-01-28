Shaun White Joins Mammoth Resorts Ownership

Mammoth Lakes, Calif. – Action sports icon Shaun White is returning to his childhood stomping grounds with the deed in his hand. In a deal announced today, White has joined the Mammoth Resorts’ ownership team as an investor, with an immediate focus on Big Bear Mountain Resorts.

“It’s amazing that I’m now an owner of the mountain where I grew up riding,” said White. “As an owner I’ll be able to make changes and shape the future of the mountain and how people enjoy it–whether they’re beginners or professionals.”

White’s presence will be felt everywhere from the boardroom to the halfpipe. As a brand builder, White has helped usher action sports crossover into the mainstream with Air +Style, blending winter sports, live music, culture and art. For 2016 the international snowboard series will see events in Innsbruck, Beijing, Los Angeles and Mammoth Mountain, with Mammoth Resorts helping produce the event as part of the partnership.

“Shaun’s drive to push the envelope athletically is mirrored by his business savvy as an entrepreneur, demonstrated by the success of his apparel line and Air + Style,” said Erik Forsell, Mammoth Resorts’ Chief Marketing Officer. “Over the last year we acquired two mountains, introduced the Cali4nia Pass, and brought Shaun into the fold. Every one of these moves mean more benefits for our skiers and riders.”

White’s input will also extend to Mammoth Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resorts’ on-snow experience, which includes the top two terrain parks in the country. In the coming months, Mammoth Resorts and White are expected to announce several updates including Shaun’s vision for new resort offerings, events and terrain park enhancements.

For more on the announcement visit www.mammothresorts.com/shaunwhite.