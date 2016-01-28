Shaun White Joins Mammoth Resorts Ownership

- Home
Mammoth Lakes, Calif. – Action sports icon Shaun White is returning to his childhood stomping grounds with the deed in his hand. In a deal announced today, White has joined the Mammoth Resorts’ ownership team as an investor, with an immediate focus on Big Bear Mountain Resorts.
“It’s amazing that I’m now an owner of the mountain where I grew up riding,” said White. “As an owner I’ll be able to make changes and shape the future of the mountain and how people enjoy it–whether they’re beginners or professionals.”
White’s presence will be felt everywhere from the boardroom to the halfpipe. As a brand builder, White has helped usher action sports crossover into the mainstream with Air +Style, blending winter sports, live music, culture and art. For 2016 the international snowboard series will see events in Innsbruck, Beijing, Los Angeles and Mammoth Mountain, with Mammoth Resorts helping produce the event as part of the partnership.
“Shaun’s drive to push the envelope athletically is mirrored by his business savvy as an entrepreneur, demonstrated by the success of his apparel line and Air + Style,” said Erik Forsell, Mammoth Resorts’ Chief Marketing Officer. “Over the last year we acquired two mountains, introduced the Cali4nia Pass, and brought Shaun into the fold. Every one of these moves mean more benefits for our skiers and riders.”
White’s input will also extend to Mammoth Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resorts’ on-snow experience, which includes the top two terrain parks in the country. In the coming months, Mammoth Resorts and White are expected to announce several updates including Shaun’s vision for new resort offerings, events and terrain park enhancements.
For more on the announcement visit www.mammothresorts.com/shaunwhite.
there are definitely plenty of people, much more kookier than shaun who already have a say in ski resorts. so i see this as a good thing actually
agree
NICE $$$$ , GOOD THINGS happen to bad asses that throw down BIG in THE PIPE .. FUCK warm + fuzzy banked fun races…
HELL YEA ! … THAT SNOWBOARDER HAS GIVEN SO MUCH TO THE SPORT.
“Whites presence will be felt everywhere from the boardroom to the halfpipe”
*shudders*
“SNOWBOARDING IS ABOUT HAVING FUN ” SHAUN WHITE IS HAVING THE MOST FUN , —RUN TOWARDS CONTESTS NOT AWAY FROM THEM ……
hell yea Shaun ….fuck the pice-park …..GO FOR THE MAMMOTH PARK ….
CHEERS TO MR-WHITE ,,A DUDE THAT ACTUALLY PUTS IT ON THE LINE / DESERVES ALL GOOD THINGS ..
way to go SHAUN . make $$$$ not “FRENDS” …. THATS WHAT BEING A PRO SNOWBOARDER IS ABOUT
MAMMOTH ? NICE /; BUT—–IF YOU WANT THE BEST / CHEEP / DEEP / UNREAL POW IN AMERICA GO TO POWDER MOUNTAIN …IN UTAH 1 http://WWW.POWDERMOUNTAIN.COM
MAMMOTH IS RAD ,,,,BUT GO TO POWDER MOUNTAIN UTAH FOR BEST POW DEAL IN USA
POWMOW IS CHEEP–DEEP—INSANE ….ZERO CROWDS….POW FOR WEEKS….LOW COST…..BIG POW
POWMOW RULES
MR SHAUN WHITE GETS IT….so he gets the $$$$$$ / pro means you do it for money ….
