Travis Kennedy Has Seen Some Shit on Hump Day

Words / Roger Post

Photos / Courtesy of Travis Kennedy & Cody Liska

Travis Kennedy has seen some shit. He’s seen his own face printed on the graphic of a pro model snowboard. He’s also seen the inside of a prison cell. Not many people can say that. Not many people would move out of Alaska to the ice-covered hills of the East Coast to hone their skills on a snowboard. But not that many people are from Ninilchik.

Travis has been a part of Forum’s rise to greatness, but due to injuries, he was let go from the program just before they met their demise. It just goes to show how easily life can turn around and kick you in the balls. Such was the case for him after one ill-fated night, which sent his trajectory off course into a life of drug abuse and run-ins with the law. He’s seen what it’s like to be in and out of rehab. He’s seen what it’s like to be a fugitive. And he’s seen what our prison system really does to people. Luckily, he’s seen how family and faith can help overcome just about anything. It took a few years of hard living, but now he’s free, sober, and has a new lease on life thanks to all the shit he’s seen.

What’ve you been up to these days?

I’ve just been working on the North Slope since I got out of prison. I’ve been out for a year now, just trying to make it through two more years of probation. Been fishing all summer on my time off. I haven’t got rode for two winters cause I was locked up, but I’m going to shred this winter finally.

You said you’ve been completely sober for the past year. How has that changed your perspective on life?

I didn’t know I could feel this good being a square bear (laughs). I definitely look at life different and treat people differently. My mind was foggy [when I was on drugs] and I was making bad choices. I feel like I’m lucky to be alive right now, [considering] how hard I was going in the wrong direction. I feel like I was given a second chance – make that 100 chances – to do it right. Now, I’m serious about being clean and wanting my life back.

Back when you were in it, did you just start to give a shit less with every passing day?

No doubt, I just didn’t give a fuck anymore. Since my knee was torn for the third time from a fight in Reno, I went to partying all the time instead of getting surgery.

When I was getting high, I kept getting caught up in bad situations and making bad moves, which led to the cases I caught.



I guess there’s a fine line between not giving a fuck and self-destruction. Are you at liberty to discuss what you went to prison for?

Yeah. It started in 2012 when I came back to AK to get away and go to rehab.

And what happened after you got back to AK?

I did a 30-day rehab and was doing good for like three months. Then I started blazing again and messin’ with pills. I started hustlin’ again and had some sacks on me and got pulled over in Kenai. I hid everything, but forgot about one thing. This got me a MICS 4 (Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree) and a DUI. That was my first felony. It just went downhill from there.

Damn. So, what happened after that?

I got out after doing four months and was on three years of probation with two years over my head. I made it two months before I went on the run. I got caught three months later on a PTRP (Petition to Revoke Probation) for running. I got sent to a halfway house and was there for three weeks before I got an Escape 4 from Cordova [Corrections] and was on the run again. But it gets worse (laughs).

(Laughs) Holy shit… keep it coming.

So, 40 days later, I get spotted at a gas station by two cops. I’m in this Escalade that was reported stolen, allegedly – I had no idea. So, I’m super suspect regardless. So, I smash out cause they flipped their lights on and were coming at me. I went like two miles with 15 cops on me and ran out of gas.

It gets worse though…

Jesus…

They try to hit me with three felonies and the Escape 4. So, I took it to the box and waited for a deal that wasn’t bullshit. I did 14 months, then bailed out when I got my bail and laid low so I could fight the case on the outside. But it went all bad quick again.



More trouble once you got free on bail?

I was on an ankle monitor when I bailed out. I was out for 13 days and they called me in for a UA – I pissed hot for dro, like a dumbass. I went right back and got three more months for that, along with waiting on my other charges. Finally, they offered a deal that was legit for the circumstances. They dropped two of the three felonies if I plead to the Eluding and the Escape. It ended up being one felony and one misdemeanor, so I ended up doing two years, which was better than the seven years they were offering the time before.



Wow. So, the moral of the story is if you’re gonna run from the cops, do it in a vehicle that gets good mileage?

Exactly. And a full tank of gas (laughs).

(Laughs) So, was there ever one single moment that made you realize you had to change, or was it the prison time and the multiple run-ins with the law that set you straight?

Honestly, the prison time didn’t do shit for me. Hanging out with criminals all day will just fuck you up even more. I was just sick of the bullshit and having my mind cloudy. I guess it just took all that to push me into a positive path. I’ve only been out a year and it’s easy to get caught up on probation out here. I’m sick of that life. I just wanna get my thrills from snowboarding again. Feel me?

For sure. It’s awesome you still have a positive outlet like snowboarding to keep you going in the right direction. I’ve heard from other people that have done time and how you meet so many fucked up people in there, they make connections on the inside, do more bad shit when they get out, and get caught again and prison just becomes a revolving door for them.



That’s the truth. I’ve seen so many friends get out of jail and go right back on some dumb shit.



I guess talking about how messed up our prison system is would be a completely different conversation.

Yeah, don’t get me started.

So here’s kind of a “chicken and egg” question: would you say that partying and trouble with the law led to you snowboarding less or was it the other way around?

No doubt. After getting my two ACL surgeries, I got my knee kicked-in in Reno and I hadn’t even snowboarded yet. That was the third time it got torn. That’s when I started partying hard and figured I would take a break for a while and get another surgery later. But that surgery never happened cause I got locked up. So, I still have a torn ACL, but I’ve been working out a grip. I think I can ride this winter with a knee brace.

It sucks that certain circumstances led you on that path rather than you just going off the deep end for no reason. Is 2012 when you quit riding professionally?

Yeah. I was just gonna take a break, but that’s when I got locked up – in November of 2012 – and that crushed all hope.

Weak. Do you plan to just ride for fun this winter or is this the year of the most epic comeback of all time?

I’m definitely stoked to just ride for fun, but I miss hitting big street rails and backcountry kickers. I’m an adrenaline junkie, so I hope my knee feels strong cause I wanna do tricks I’ve never done before. I wanna go hard on the snow again. If my knee is good, I might go hard again.

You probably haven’t had a season free of filming and photo obligations in a long time. I think this’ll be the best season you’ve had in a long time, ACL or no ACL. With that said, let’s talk some snowboard nerd shit. What was it like growing up in Ninilchik and trying to snowboard?

Thanks, I hope you’re right. I love Ninlichik in the summer, but the winter sucks. We only had this little hill that we would ghost ride the sleds down so you could do runs by yourself (laughs). You could only make like ten turns, tops, and you were at the bottom. We did a lot of towing with the sleds. I only got to go to Alyeska a couple times a year because it was so far from my house.

I bet when people found out you were from Alaska, they just assumed you were riding big lines in nipple-deep snow all day. Then you had to explain where you were from.

(Laughs) Yea, pretty much

When did you move out of AK?

When I was 14. I left Alaska to the East Coast to live with my aunt and uncle in Stowe, VT. I got to ride every day with a snowboard academy. I went to regular school though and just missed a lot of classes and got tutored. I would come back to AK in the summers. I moved to Mammoth Lakes, California when I was 17. Then I moved to Truckee when I was 19.

When did you first get on Forum?

When I was 15. I was just rep sponsored at first. I turned pro for Forum and Special Blend when I was 19.

Rep level or not, that still must’ve been surreal to be a part of that company during the early years with the original 8.

It was my dream come true.

I still have a Forum snapback that I bought from Boarderline [Alaska Snow and Skate] back in ’97 and it’s still one of my most prized possessions… How did you get the nickname “The Kid”?



(Laughs) I don’t know. One day, JP Walker was like, “yo, your initials stand for ‘The Kid.’” And it just stuck.

(Laughs) That’s awesome. Did you give JP the nickname “The Don” or did he just start calling himself that?

He was like, “If you’re ‘The Kid’ then I’m ‘The Don.’” Can’t argue with that.

Are you guys still friends?

I haven’t talked to him in a long time. There are a lot of people I haven’t talked to since I got out.

Yeah, I figured that might be the case. Having been in the snowboard industry for so many years, as well as the party scene for a while, I’m sure you’ve met your share of Johny-Come-Latelys. Who are some of the people who’ve been by your side through thick and thin?

God and my family.

Who do you think is killing it on a snowboard these days?

Jake Blauvelt is killing it. I’m so proud of my homie and what he has accomplished. John Jackson as well. Torstein [Horgmo] and Travis Rice all day. Ben Bogart and Stevie Bell. Jay Kuzma, Josh Martinez, and Amos Mahoney too.





Can’t argue with that. When you make your return to snowboarding this winter, are there any companies that are gonna flow you some gear?

TechNine is gonna hook me up with some gear for sure. I need to get at some companies ASAP and get suited and booted.

Were you riding for Forum during the Burton buy out?

Yeah.

Was there a big change in the way things were ran for you guys?

No, just better product and more money.

But you left Forum before Burton pulled the plug right?

Yeah, well they let me go.

What was their reasoning for that?

Too many injuries and too much partying.

Yeah, not much job security for pro snowboarders. What do you want to do long term for work?

(Laughs) Not at all. Maybe start a snowboard academy. I’m working on a few things, but I’m still trying to get off probation before I can really move forward.

That’d be awesome. How are you liking the Slope life so far?

It’s alright. I hate being stuck up here for so long, but it’s nice having two weeks off every month. Speaking of work, I gotta crash. I have get up in five hours.



Yeah, no problem, dude. Thanks for your time. Glad to hear you’re doing well, man. Catch you later.

You too, brother.

This interview appears in the latest issue of Crude Magazine. Issue 04 / Legacy focuses on the Golden Age of the Alaska snow and skate scene and the boardshop that made it all possible. For more on Issue 04: crudemag.com/buy-crude/legacy04