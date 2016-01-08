Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

Why The Hell Did I Move to Boise?

08 January, 2016 , 26 Comments

Via www.theknowlesgallery.com

This winter, through the questionable decision making process that is how I live my life, I find myself residing in the North End of Boise, Idaho. With its 215,000 residents, Boise is a bit of an island in the middle of a very red state. And while I already miss the comforts of Oregon – legal weed, no sales tax and the fact you don’t have to pump your own gas, specifically – I am determined to make the most of my time in the Treasure Valley. Since the short answer is I moved here to snowboard and it is the question I am asked the most, I feel I should elaborate on why Boise? So, curious reader, I provide you with my entire rationale in bullet point form with some bonus photos from my time so far here:

ajEarly season at Bogus was tight and it’s only gonna get more better! AJ Ogden.

-16 miles to Bogus Basin. The resort, which offers 360-degree lift access to the hill, is a super easy drive from the city. Yes, 16 miles will take you 30-45 minutes depending on traffic, snow, etc, but it’s nothing compared to the 65-plus miles I’m used to.

parkerdukePark laps with Parker Duke.

-Cheap. Portland’s rent crisis aside, Boise is a generally inexpensive city, and I was able to find a perfect snowboard domicile with fellow stoked bros for under $400 a month. And even though they’re boys, they cook and clean, which is clearly an Idaho thing.

ajpark

Jumping over rails is hot in Idaho! 

-Central. The West Coast has a lot to offer, but the WEST has even more. Now instead of potential road trip destinations including anywhere within an hour or I-5, I can easily get to Wyoming, Utah and Montana, as well as a quick 6.5-hour jaunt back to Portland when I just can’t live without food carts and craft beer (just kidding, Boise has both of those things, it’s not in Iowa.)

loren

Loren, early season. 

-Lots of cool stuff to check out. i.e. Tamarack, a half-finished luxury ski resort that holds a sort of modern ghost-town style attraction and Brundage in McCall. Not to mention easy access to hot springs – hell there’s a whole neighborhood that is geo-thermally heated.

ajurban

Casual urban-ing with AJ Ogden. 

-Good snowboard scene. Between Corey Macdonald and Greg Goulet, the snowboard history coursing through Boise is thick. Add in a dig staff at Bogus including Parker Duke and Dan “Vinny” Vinzant, it’s sort of like the Midwest, but with real mountains. My roommates AJ Ogden and Phil Demainkis also know a thing or two about what’s good in board world, and Unhly Supply is run out of my attic.

roadtripready

Road ready in the Bogus lot.

-But, it’s not blown out. The over-hype is why I didn’t move to Salt Lake, and Boise has thus far existed below the radar. That doesn’t mean there aren’t spots and perks a plenty, it just means that most of them haven’t been shot to a bloody pulp. Plus, with a culture that feels firmly set in the mid-90s Northwest, it’s just the reprieve I was looking for after the Portland explosion of late.

So…Stay tuned for more insider potato-fueled knowledge through out the season! Of course, I was only there for two weeks before leaving for the holidays in Vermont and I’m headed to Big Sky, Montana for the Smash Life Banked Slalom today, but you can trust me, I’m basically a local.

If you know, you know.
Comments (26)

  1. Silver65G said: said on January 8, 2016 at 7:47 am

    Can we come stay at your house and hit street when it snows?

     
    Reply
    • admin said: said on January 8, 2016 at 7:52 am

      sure.

       
      Reply
  2. Buddyluddy said: said on January 8, 2016 at 7:48 am

    NO! Boise/Idaho sucks. Don’t listen to Brooke, there’s only potatoes, red necks and a lack of people. Tell your friends how terrible it is in Iowa/Ohio/Montana like most people get it mixed up with. Empty trails, cheap living and being centrally located is waaayyy over hyped..

     
    Reply
  3. Dave said: said on January 8, 2016 at 8:02 am

    Why! Why the fuck can’t you write with proper grammar and diction!? Every fucking time! Thanks to you fuckin’ kooks at yobeat this generation of snowboarders will not only be known for ducking under rails and riding like sissy fucking girls, but also for being complete fucking rejects who can’t read or write properly in our first language. I seriously fucking hate you.

     
    Reply
  4. Boiselandia said: said on January 8, 2016 at 8:38 am

    The dream of the 90’s is alive in Boise.

     
    Reply
    • Jacob said: said on August 4, 2017 at 9:38 pm

      Boise and Idaho falls is totally falling to shit. Everywhere you look you see habibs, and black sheets on the streets. Saw an can with a sticker on the window saying, Immigrants are welcome in Boise.. WTF is this shit ? Redneck maybe here but getting muslims in cowboy cuntry. Never ever had to put up with shit coming here that hate americans, But then I see them at the food box places all the time getting free food. Why the fuck do they even come to the U.S. They wont assimilate, they want everyone to bow to them. If we went to islam we couldn’t get the life from the west to the middle east because they would cut off your heads…

       
      Reply
  5. sman said: said on January 8, 2016 at 8:48 am

    I went to a good pizza place there… they had stickers all over the fking place and cheap PBR’s. Only good thing about snowboardng is the stickers. Flying Pie Pizza I think? Lots of sled zones and sled legends in that zone.

     
    Reply
  6. pappa said: said on January 8, 2016 at 8:56 am

    WHY MOVE TO BOISE ? BETTER POW …SUNSHINE …LESS RAIN AT HE SKI RESORT …LESS WIND … LESS FOG …

     
    Reply
  7. canceled sticker payments my ass said: said on January 8, 2016 at 9:11 am

    i’ll stick your moms colander up your favorite riders ear drum if you keep draining me

     
    Reply
    • admin said: said on January 8, 2016 at 8:27 pm

      Cancel them yourself through paypal? Or send me an email.

       
      Reply
  8. Sadpizza said: said on January 8, 2016 at 11:57 am

    maxed the Portland tinder. Moved to Idaho

     
    Reply
  9. Pretty Boys said: said on January 8, 2016 at 12:19 pm

    Brooke moved there to try and fuck Phil or Vin..

     
    Reply
  10. Estes said: said on January 8, 2016 at 2:57 pm

    Can’t believe you didn’t show the kids the Caldwell skatepark yet.

     
    Reply
  11. Joey said: said on January 8, 2016 at 8:30 pm

    I’ve heard brundage has turned into a busy shithole because of all the people that moved to Boise

     
    Reply
  12. ####### said: said on January 9, 2016 at 3:55 am

    YOU MOVED TO BOISE: to score some decent snow for a change …..

     
    Reply
  13. GetWyld said: said on January 9, 2016 at 11:03 am

    soooo who’s at the the Portland office? is stan fully in the driver’s seat now?

     
    Reply
  14. spankme said: said on January 9, 2016 at 2:24 pm

    HAAAAA —want best pow …www.powdermountain.com

     
    Reply
  15. JIMDEAN said: said on January 10, 2016 at 3:41 am

    HELL YEA . POWDER MOUNTAIN UTAH IS the best powder resort in America ,,, move from Boise to Pow mow–NOW

     
    Reply
  16. Smelly said: said on January 11, 2016 at 9:53 am

    Idaho/Montana sucks go home and tell ya friends.

     
    Reply
  17. wholy fuck said: said on January 11, 2016 at 3:25 pm

    gateway parks

     
    Reply

