Why The Hell Did I Move to Boise?

This winter, through the questionable decision making process that is how I live my life, I find myself residing in the North End of Boise, Idaho. With its 215,000 residents, Boise is a bit of an island in the middle of a very red state. And while I already miss the comforts of Oregon – legal weed, no sales tax and the fact you don’t have to pump your own gas, specifically – I am determined to make the most of my time in the Treasure Valley. Since the short answer is I moved here to snowboard and it is the question I am asked the most, I feel I should elaborate on why Boise? So, curious reader, I provide you with my entire rationale in bullet point form with some bonus photos from my time so far here:
Early season at Bogus was tight and it’s only gonna get more better! AJ Ogden.
-16 miles to Bogus Basin. The resort, which offers 360-degree lift access to the hill, is a super easy drive from the city. Yes, 16 miles will take you 30-45 minutes depending on traffic, snow, etc, but it’s nothing compared to the 65-plus miles I’m used to.
Park laps with Parker Duke.
-Cheap. Portland’s rent crisis aside, Boise is a generally inexpensive city, and I was able to find a perfect snowboard domicile with fellow stoked bros for under $400 a month. And even though they’re boys, they cook and clean, which is clearly an Idaho thing.
Jumping over rails is hot in Idaho!
-Central. The West Coast has a lot to offer, but the WEST has even more. Now instead of potential road trip destinations including anywhere within an hour or I-5, I can easily get to Wyoming, Utah and Montana, as well as a quick 6.5-hour jaunt back to Portland when I just can’t live without food carts and craft beer (just kidding, Boise has both of those things, it’s not in Iowa.)
Loren, early season.
-Lots of cool stuff to check out. i.e. Tamarack, a half-finished luxury ski resort that holds a sort of modern ghost-town style attraction and Brundage in McCall. Not to mention easy access to hot springs – hell there’s a whole neighborhood that is geo-thermally heated.
Casual urban-ing with AJ Ogden.
-Good snowboard scene. Between Corey Macdonald and Greg Goulet, the snowboard history coursing through Boise is thick. Add in a dig staff at Bogus including Parker Duke and Dan “Vinny” Vinzant, it’s sort of like the Midwest, but with real mountains. My roommates AJ Ogden and Phil Demainkis also know a thing or two about what’s good in board world, and Unhly Supply is run out of my attic.
Road ready in the Bogus lot.
-But, it’s not blown out. The over-hype is why I didn’t move to Salt Lake, and Boise has thus far existed below the radar. That doesn’t mean there aren’t spots and perks a plenty, it just means that most of them haven’t been shot to a bloody pulp. Plus, with a culture that feels firmly set in the mid-90s Northwest, it’s just the reprieve I was looking for after the Portland explosion of late.
So…Stay tuned for more insider potato-fueled knowledge through out the season! Of course, I was only there for two weeks before leaving for the holidays in Vermont and I’m headed to Big Sky, Montana for the Smash Life Banked Slalom today, but you can trust me, I’m basically a local.
Brooke Geery If you know, you know.
Can we come stay at your house and hit street when it snows?
sure.
NO! Boise/Idaho sucks. Don’t listen to Brooke, there’s only potatoes, red necks and a lack of people. Tell your friends how terrible it is in Iowa/Ohio/Montana like most people get it mixed up with. Empty trails, cheap living and being centrally located is waaayyy over hyped..
Why! Why the fuck can’t you write with proper grammar and diction!? Every fucking time! Thanks to you fuckin’ kooks at yobeat this generation of snowboarders will not only be known for ducking under rails and riding like sissy fucking girls, but also for being complete fucking rejects who can’t read or write properly in our first language. I seriously fucking hate you.
That’s “Fucking” not “fuckin'”. I got $5 on the “sissy fucking girls” riding better than “your” (not you’re) ass. No one ever takes my bets.
Nice one dude, you corrected his “fuckin'” which, judging by his apostrophe, was completely intentional. Not to mention he also says “fucking” 3 other times in his comment. I bet your mom is real proud of her little boy.
why are you being such a dick? Jesus I didn’t realize we are in english class. Grow up and be a bully in real life so you can have the shit beat out of you. Bunch of pussies saying shit behind a keyboard….
The dream of the 90’s is alive in Boise.
Boise and Idaho falls is totally falling to shit. Everywhere you look you see habibs, and black sheets on the streets. Saw an can with a sticker on the window saying, Immigrants are welcome in Boise.. WTF is this shit ? Redneck maybe here but getting muslims in cowboy cuntry. Never ever had to put up with shit coming here that hate americans, But then I see them at the food box places all the time getting free food. Why the fuck do they even come to the U.S. They wont assimilate, they want everyone to bow to them. If we went to islam we couldn’t get the life from the west to the middle east because they would cut off your heads…
I went to a good pizza place there… they had stickers all over the fking place and cheap PBR’s. Only good thing about snowboardng is the stickers. Flying Pie Pizza I think? Lots of sled zones and sled legends in that zone.
Piehole
WHY MOVE TO BOISE ? BETTER POW …SUNSHINE …LESS RAIN AT HE SKI RESORT …LESS WIND … LESS FOG …
i’ll stick your moms colander up your favorite riders ear drum if you keep draining me
Cancel them yourself through paypal? Or send me an email.
maxed the Portland tinder. Moved to Idaho
Brooke moved there to try and fuck Phil or Vin..
Can’t believe you didn’t show the kids the Caldwell skatepark yet.
Caldwell skate park is fun, but the Caldwell Plaza is the spot.
I’ve heard brundage has turned into a busy shithole because of all the people that moved to Boise
YOU MOVED TO BOISE: to score some decent snow for a change …..
soooo who’s at the the Portland office? is stan fully in the driver’s seat now?
HAAAAA —want best pow …www.powdermountain.com
HELL YEA . POWDER MOUNTAIN UTAH IS the best powder resort in America ,,, move from Boise to Pow mow–NOW
Idaho/Montana sucks go home and tell ya friends.
aaaannnnnnndddddd we got it! I was wondering when we were going to get the token “dont move here it sucks, and tell your friends” har har dad joke.
