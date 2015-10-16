The Ultimate List of Airline Ski & Snowboard Baggage Fees

Airline Accept Skis/Snowboards Details Cost

Aeroflot Yes 1 ski/board + boot bag flies free of charge if within checked baggage allowance, however you must confirm with the airline at least 36 hours before flight. Free

Aer Lingus Yes For Aer Lingus flights operating to/from North America, ski equipment is carried as part of the standard free baggage allowance.

For all other flights, ski bags are subject to a fee of €40 per passenger, per direction. Free- €40

Aero Mexico Yes You can take ski/snowboard equipment for a fee of $40-50 USD. Size restrictions are: Narrow-Body Cabin (E-145, E-170, E-175, E-190, B 737-700/800)up to 204cm; Wide-Body Cabin (B-767-200/300, B-777, B-787) 294cm $40-$50 USD

Air Asia Yes All ski and snowboard equipment is subject to a fee, which varies by route, weight, and when you book (it’s cheapest to pre-book online). Charges for a 20kg ski bag from Australia to Japan are 32 AUD if pre-booked, or 59 AUD if paid at the airport (15kg limit if paid at airport). Approx 30-70 AUD

Air Berlin Yes You can take a ski/board bag free of charge if within your free baggage allowance, or for the following fees depending on route/ticket: Just Fly Short and medium-haul =€15 – €35; FlyDeal, FlyClassic, FlyFlex Short and medium-haul= €70 – €90; Long-haul = €150; FlyFlex Short and medium-haul = €70; Long-haul = €150 Free – €150

Air Canada Yes Skis or snowboards travel free when within checked baggage limits (number of bags and weight). They must be packed in proper, rigid cases, and and multiple skis/boards are allowed in one case – though other items like clothing are not. Boot bag can be taken seperately at no extra charge. Free

Air China Yes In principle, Air China do accept snowsports equipment, subject to max linear dimensions of 158cms – which excludes every adult ski on the market. However, when we called Air China, we were told that you can take a longer ski bag (up to 23kg) for ‘33% of the standard rate,’ or approximately £15 if flying from the UK. In short, call them when booking to confirm fees for your flight! Varies – £15+

Air France Yes Ski equipment is considered as a standard checked baggage item and is included at no extra charge in your baggage allowance (except for Economy Mini and Basic fare tickets). Free

Air India Yes Skiing equipment may contain 1 pair of skis or 1 board, and one pair of boots. Such skiing kit may be pooled in the free baggage allowance but if in excess, it will be charged at the applicable rate for 3 Kilos of excess baggage. Free-Varies

Air Malta Yes €30 per piece per flight, but if the total weight of your baggage is less than your checked-in baggage allowance, sports equipment will be completely free of charge. Free – €30

Air New Zealand Yes You can take a ski bag under 200cm long and 23kg for free as part of your standard checked baggage allowance. Free

Air Vanuatu No N/A N/A

Alaska Air Yes Ski bags under 292 total linear dimensions fly for free if within your checked baggage allowance. Free

Alitalia Yes Ski and snowbaord bags under 23kgs are free if within your checked baggage allowance. Free

American Airlines Yes One pair of skis/snowboard and one boot bag containing only boots/bindings can be taken at the applicable checked bag charge, which varies by route $25-200 USD

Ana Yes Skis can be taken, but costs vary by size and route. Bags under 203cm linear dimensions should fly for free, depending on route, if within your checked baggage allowance. Varies

Asiana Yes Ski bags weighing less than 23kg can be taken for free if within checked baggage limits. Free

Austrian Air Yes 1 ski- or snowboard equipment per passenger is transported free of charge – except in Europe fare ‘Economy Light’ and not on routes to/from/via USA.Sports equipment MUST be confirmed with the airline at least 24 hours before flying! Free – €100

Avianca El Salvador Yes In principle, a ski bag under 230cms linear dimensions and 23kg should fly for free, however this is subject to space so you MUST confirm with the airline when booking! Free – Varies

Azul Yes Flat fee of $150 USD per flight for sports equipment $150 USD

Bel Avia Yes Flat fee of €50 for ski/snowboard equipment €50

BMI Regional Yes Depending on ticket class, you can take a ski bag up to 20kg in weight free as part of your checked baggage allowance, or for a fee of £30/€45 per sector.

British Airways Yes Ski/snowboards up to 190cm long can be taken for free as part of your checked baggage allowance. Free

Brunei Air Yes In principle ski equipment can be taken as part of your free checked baggage allowance, depending on ticket class on route. You should confirm any fees with the airline when booking. Free – Varies

Brussels Airlines Yes 1 set of ski or snowboard equipment may be transported free of charge, except on routes to/from/via US/Canada and for Check&Go tickets. Following rates apply: for Check&Go €45 per one-way if booked in advance (€50 at the airport), and €100 per one-way on intercontinental flights. Free – €100

Cape Air Yes Varies by route, ticket class and plane. Confirm fees with the airline when booking. Varies

Carpat Air Yes Depends on route and ticket class. Confirm fees with the airline when booking. Varies

Cathay Pacific Yes In principle ski equipment can be taken as part of your free checked baggage allowance, depending on ticket class and route. You should confirm any fees with the airline when booking. Varies

Cayman Airways Yes You can take ski equipment for a flat fee of $40 USD. We recommend to confirm space and availability with the airline when booking. $40 USD

China Airlines Yes In principle ski equipment can be taken as part of your free checked baggage allowance, depending on ticket class and route. You should confirm any fees with the airline when booking. Free – Varies

China Eastern N/A Varies by route, ticket class and plane. Confirm fees with the airline when booking. Varies

China Southern N/A Varies by route, ticket class and plane. Confirm fees with the airline when booking. Varies

Condor Yes Ski bags up to 400cm long and 30kg can be taken for a fee, which varies by route. Fee is discounted when paid at least 30 days before flying, and ranges from $65 to $111 USD. $65-111 USD

Copa Air Yes Flat for of $100 USD to take ski/snowboard equipment. $100 USD

Corsairfly Yes You can take ski/board equipment for free within your checked baggage allowance, which varies by route. Confirm fees with the airline when booking. Varies

Croatia Airlines Yes One set of ski- or snowboard equipment per person is free of charge on all flights operated by Croatia Airlines, but you most notify the airline when booking. Free

Czech Airlines Yes One ski/board bag up to 15kg can be taken for free IN ADDITION to your checked baggage allowance. Free

Delta Yes One ski/board bag can be taken for free if within checked baggage allowance. Free

Easyjet Yes One ski bag up to 20kg can be taken for £30 per flight. £30

Egypt Air Yes One ski bag up to 23kg can be taken as part of your checked baggage allowance. Free

Emirates Yes Ski equipment can be carried as part of your normal baggage allowance. However, in some situations additional charges may apply when checking in ski equipment – confirm with the airline when booking. Free – Varies

Etihad Yes Free if within checked baggage allowance, which varies by ticket class and route. Free – Varies

Ethiopian Airways Yes One set of skiing equipment consisting of one pair of skis, one pair of ski poles, one pair of boots, and one snow board, one pair of standard water skis or one slalom water ski shall be charged as: €20 on European flights, €40 on intercontinental flights. €20-40

Finnair Yes On most ticket classes you can take a ski bag up to 220cm long and 23kg in weight for free as part of your checked baggage allowance. Free – Varies

First Air Yes Sporting items will be accepted as checked baggage, and when in excess, each item will be subject to the excess baggage charge for a single piece. Please ensure that the items do not exceed the maximum weight of 45kg (100lbs) or size of 292cm to be accepted as checked baggage. Free – Varies

Flybe Yes You can take a ski/snowboard bag for £30 per sector, but you must notify the airline when booking. £30

Frontier Airlines Yes Varies by route, ticket class and plane. Confirm fees with the airline when booking. Varies

Garuda Indonesia Yes Varies by route, ticket class and plane. Confirm fees with the airline when booking. Varies

Georgian Airways Yes Free within your checked baggage allowance, but you MUST confirm with the airline when booking. Free

German Wings Yes You can take one ski bag weighing up to 30kg for free, but you must confirm with the airline when booking. Free

Gulf Air Yes One ski/board bag up to 190cm long can be taken free if within your checked baggage allowance. Free

Hawaiian Airlines Yes In principle you can take ski/board bags up to 206cm total linear dimensions, but not many skis fit within this limit. Varies

Iberia Yes Ski equipment is considered an item that can be carried within the passenger’s baggage allowance. If you add other items, exceeding the permitted number of free items, it will be considered excess baggage. However, on return flights originating in Brazil, a charge of $81 USD applies. Free – $81 USD

Iceland Air Yes One ski/board bag can be taken for free if within checked baggage allowance. Free

Interjet Yes 50kg baggage allowance! You can take sports equipment in addition to one other hold baggage item for free. Free

Japan Airlines Yes While you can take ski/board equipment, it will almost certainly incur an oversize charge, which varies by route and ticket class. Varies

Jet2 Yes You can take a ski/board bag up to 182cm long for £25 if paid online in advance. £25

Jetblue Yes Ski and snowboard equipment are accepted on flights EXCEPT flights to/from the Dominican Republic.

There is no additional charge for ski and snowboard equipment; however, one item of equipment will count as one of your checked bags. Skis and snowboards are exempt from the standard size requirements (62″) but should still follow weight and other equipment guidelines. Free

Jetstar Yes Ski/board equipment flies free if within your checked baggage allowance, but must not exceed 1.9 metres for Jetstar flights operated by an A320, A321 or Q300 aircraft, and 2.77 meters for Jetstar flights operated by an A330 or 787 aircraft. Free

Kenya Airways Yes In principle ski/board equipment can be taken free of charge, however you must confirm this (and space in the hold) with the airline when booking. Free

KLM Yes You can take a ski/board bag up to 300cm long for free if within your checked baggage allowance. Free

LAN Airlines Yes Ski/board equipment is accepted, but will incur a charge if over 203cm linear dimensions. Charge varies by route and ticket class. Varies

LOT Polish Airlines Yes Ski/board equipment can be taken for free if within your checked baggage allowance. Size restrictions are waived. Free

Lufthansa Yes Ski/board equipment can be taken for free if within your checked baggage allowance, but you most notify the airline at least 24 hours before flying to guarantee hold space. Free

Luxair Yes €35 per piece of equipment each way) up to 30kg. €30

Malaysia Airlines Yes One ski/board bag can be taken free if within the checked baggage allowance, which varies by route and ticket class. Free

MEA Yes 1 ski or board bag weighing up to 23kg can be taken for free if within your checked baggage allowance. Free

Meridiana Yes You can take ski/board equipment for a fee of €30-60 depending on route. €30-60

Monarch Yes You can take ski/board equipment for a fee of £24.99, which entitles you to an additional 20kg checked baggage allowance. £24.99

Oman Air Yes Ski/board equipment is accepted but will exceed the permissable size restrictions. You must call the airline when booking to reserve space in the hold and confirm any fees. Varies

Penair Yes Ski/board equipment can be taken for free if within your checked baggage allowance. Free

Philippine Airlines Maybe Ski/board equipment may be taken at the discretion of the airline; you must call them to confirm fees when booking. $25 USD – Varies

Qantas Yes Free if within checked baggage allowance. Free

Qatar Airways Yes Free if within checked baggage allowance, which varies by ticket class and route. Free

Royal Jordanian Yes Sports equipment and musical instruments can be carried as part of the free baggage allowance and excess rates will be applied when the free baggage allowance is exceeded. Free

Ryanair Yes Ski/board bags up to 20kg can be taken for €40/£40 per item per flight if booked in advance, or €45/£45 €40/£40 – €45/£45

Saudi Airlines Yes In principle ski equipment can be taken, but it will exceed the permissable size dimensions, resulting in substantial fees, which depend on route. $130-440 USD

Singapore Air Yes Free if within checked baggage allowance, which varies by ticket class and route. Free

South African Airways Yes In principle ski/board equipment up to 158cms can be taken for free, which rules out most skis on the market. Fees for longer skis vary by route/ticket; call the airline when booking to confirm availability and space. Varies

SouthWest No N/A N/A

Suncountry Yes Skis up to 182 cm long can be taken for free as your checked baggage allowance. Longer skis incur a charge of $75 USD per flight. Free – $75 USD

Sunwing Airlines Yes Ski/board bags up to 20kg can be taken for free. Free

Swiss Yes Free if within checked baggage allowance. Free

TAP Portugal Yes Ski/board equipment can be taken for €50 per flight. €50

Thai Airways Yes Free if within checked baggage allowance, which varies by ticket class and route. Free

Transavia Yes Ski/board equipment can be taken for €25 per flight, but you must notify the airline beforehand. €25

Turkish Airlines Yes Free if within checked baggage allowance. Free

United Yes Free if within checked baggage allowance, which varies by ticket class and route. Free

US Airways Yes Ski equipment may be accepted in the normal baggage allowance in lieu of a piece of baggage. Free

Virgin America Yes Free if within checked baggage allowance, which varies by ticket class and route. Free

Virgin Atlantic Yes Free – in addition to standard checked baggage allowance. Free

Virgin Australia Yes Free if within checked baggage allowance, which varies by ticket class and route. Free

Vueling Yes €45 per item per flight. €45

Westjet Yes Ski/board bags can be taken for free if within checked baggage allowance. Oversize fee is waived. Free