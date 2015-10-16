The Ultimate List of Airline Ski & Snowboard Baggage Fees

- Home
Flying with skis and snowboards can be tricky – planes and airport baggage transport systems aren’t generally designed with two-meter planks of wood and metal in mind, a fact some airlines love to take advantage of, charging sneaky extra fees on top of the ticket price just to transport your gear.
To help combat this airborne greed, the experts at LUEX Snow Travel have compiled a list of every airline flying to every ski and snowboard destination you can think of, allowing you to easily compare prices when planning your next trip to the snow.
|Airline
|Accept Skis/Snowboards
|Details
|Cost
|Aeroflot
|Yes
|1 ski/board + boot bag flies free of charge if within checked baggage allowance, however you must confirm with the airline at least 36 hours before flight.
|Free
|Aer Lingus
|Yes
|For Aer Lingus flights operating to/from North America, ski equipment is carried as part of the standard free baggage allowance.
For all other flights, ski bags are subject to a fee of €40 per passenger, per direction.
|Free- €40
|Aero Mexico
|Yes
|You can take ski/snowboard equipment for a fee of $40-50 USD. Size restrictions are: Narrow-Body Cabin (E-145, E-170, E-175, E-190, B 737-700/800)up to 204cm; Wide-Body Cabin (B-767-200/300, B-777, B-787) 294cm
|$40-$50 USD
|Air Asia
|Yes
|All ski and snowboard equipment is subject to a fee, which varies by route, weight, and when you book (it’s cheapest to pre-book online). Charges for a 20kg ski bag from Australia to Japan are 32 AUD if pre-booked, or 59 AUD if paid at the airport (15kg limit if paid at airport).
|Approx 30-70 AUD
|Air Berlin
|Yes
|You can take a ski/board bag free of charge if within your free baggage allowance, or for the following fees depending on route/ticket: Just Fly Short and medium-haul =€15 – €35; FlyDeal, FlyClassic, FlyFlex Short and medium-haul= €70 – €90; Long-haul = €150; FlyFlex Short and medium-haul = €70; Long-haul = €150
|Free – €150
|Air Canada
|Yes
|Skis or snowboards travel free when within checked baggage limits (number of bags and weight). They must be packed in proper, rigid cases, and and multiple skis/boards are allowed in one case – though other items like clothing are not. Boot bag can be taken seperately at no extra charge.
|Free
|Air China
|Yes
|In principle, Air China do accept snowsports equipment, subject to max linear dimensions of 158cms – which excludes every adult ski on the market. However, when we called Air China, we were told that you can take a longer ski bag (up to 23kg) for ‘33% of the standard rate,’ or approximately £15 if flying from the UK. In short, call them when booking to confirm fees for your flight!
|Varies – £15+
|Air France
|Yes
|Ski equipment is considered as a standard checked baggage item and is included at no extra charge in your baggage allowance (except for Economy Mini and Basic fare tickets).
|Free
|Air India
|Yes
|Skiing equipment may contain 1 pair of skis or 1 board, and one pair of boots. Such skiing kit may be pooled in the free baggage allowance but if in excess, it will be charged at the applicable rate for 3 Kilos of excess baggage.
|Free-Varies
|Air Malta
|Yes
|€30 per piece per flight, but if the total weight of your baggage is less than your checked-in baggage allowance, sports equipment will be completely free of charge.
|Free – €30
|Air New Zealand
|Yes
|You can take a ski bag under 200cm long and 23kg for free as part of your standard checked baggage allowance.
|Free
|Air Vanuatu
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|Alaska Air
|Yes
|Ski bags under 292 total linear dimensions fly for free if within your checked baggage allowance.
|Free
|Alitalia
|Yes
|Ski and snowbaord bags under 23kgs are free if within your checked baggage allowance.
|Free
|American Airlines
|Yes
|One pair of skis/snowboard and one boot bag containing only boots/bindings can be taken at the applicable checked bag charge, which varies by route
|$25-200 USD
|Ana
|Yes
|Skis can be taken, but costs vary by size and route. Bags under 203cm linear dimensions should fly for free, depending on route, if within your checked baggage allowance.
|Varies
|Asiana
|Yes
|Ski bags weighing less than 23kg can be taken for free if within checked baggage limits.
|Free
|Austrian Air
|Yes
|1 ski- or snowboard equipment per passenger is transported free of charge – except in Europe fare ‘Economy Light’ and not on routes to/from/via USA.Sports equipment MUST be confirmed with the airline at least 24 hours before flying!
|Free – €100
|Avianca El Salvador
|Yes
|In principle, a ski bag under 230cms linear dimensions and 23kg should fly for free, however this is subject to space so you MUST confirm with the airline when booking!
|Free – Varies
|Azul
|Yes
|Flat fee of $150 USD per flight for sports equipment
|$150 USD
|Bel Avia
|Yes
|Flat fee of €50 for ski/snowboard equipment
|€50
|BMI Regional
|Yes
|Depending on ticket class, you can take a ski bag up to 20kg in weight free as part of your checked baggage allowance, or for a fee of £30/€45 per sector.
|British Airways
|Yes
|Ski/snowboards up to 190cm long can be taken for free as part of your checked baggage allowance.
|Free
|Brunei Air
|Yes
|In principle ski equipment can be taken as part of your free checked baggage allowance, depending on ticket class on route. You should confirm any fees with the airline when booking.
|Free – Varies
|Brussels Airlines
|Yes
|1 set of ski or snowboard equipment may be transported free of charge, except on routes to/from/via US/Canada and for Check&Go tickets. Following rates apply: for Check&Go €45 per one-way if booked in advance (€50 at the airport), and €100 per one-way on intercontinental flights.
|Free – €100
|Cape Air
|Yes
|Varies by route, ticket class and plane. Confirm fees with the airline when booking.
|Varies
|Carpat Air
|Yes
|Depends on route and ticket class. Confirm fees with the airline when booking.
|Varies
|Cathay Pacific
|Yes
|In principle ski equipment can be taken as part of your free checked baggage allowance, depending on ticket class and route. You should confirm any fees with the airline when booking.
|Varies
|Cayman Airways
|Yes
|You can take ski equipment for a flat fee of $40 USD. We recommend to confirm space and availability with the airline when booking.
|$40 USD
|China Airlines
|Yes
|In principle ski equipment can be taken as part of your free checked baggage allowance, depending on ticket class and route. You should confirm any fees with the airline when booking.
|Free – Varies
|China Eastern
|N/A
|Varies by route, ticket class and plane. Confirm fees with the airline when booking.
|Varies
|China Southern
|N/A
|Varies by route, ticket class and plane. Confirm fees with the airline when booking.
|Varies
|Condor
|Yes
|Ski bags up to 400cm long and 30kg can be taken for a fee, which varies by route. Fee is discounted when paid at least 30 days before flying, and ranges from $65 to $111 USD.
|$65-111 USD
|Copa Air
|Yes
|Flat for of $100 USD to take ski/snowboard equipment.
|$100 USD
|Corsairfly
|Yes
|You can take ski/board equipment for free within your checked baggage allowance, which varies by route. Confirm fees with the airline when booking.
|Varies
|Croatia Airlines
|Yes
|One set of ski- or snowboard equipment per person is free of charge on all flights operated by Croatia Airlines, but you most notify the airline when booking.
|Free
|Czech Airlines
|Yes
|One ski/board bag up to 15kg can be taken for free IN ADDITION to your checked baggage allowance.
|Free
|Delta
|Yes
|One ski/board bag can be taken for free if within checked baggage allowance.
|Free
|Easyjet
|Yes
|One ski bag up to 20kg can be taken for £30 per flight.
|£30
|Egypt Air
|Yes
|One ski bag up to 23kg can be taken as part of your checked baggage allowance.
|Free
|Emirates
|Yes
|Ski equipment can be carried as part of your normal baggage allowance. However, in some situations additional charges may apply when checking in ski equipment – confirm with the airline when booking.
|Free – Varies
|Etihad
|Yes
|Free if within checked baggage allowance, which varies by ticket class and route.
|Free – Varies
|Ethiopian Airways
|Yes
|One set of skiing equipment consisting of one pair of skis, one pair of ski poles, one pair of boots, and one snow board, one pair of standard water skis or one slalom water ski shall be charged as: €20 on European flights, €40 on intercontinental flights.
|€20-40
|Finnair
|Yes
|On most ticket classes you can take a ski bag up to 220cm long and 23kg in weight for free as part of your checked baggage allowance.
|Free – Varies
|First Air
|Yes
|Sporting items will be accepted as checked baggage, and when in excess, each item will be subject to the excess baggage charge for a single piece. Please ensure that the items do not exceed the maximum weight of 45kg (100lbs) or size of 292cm to be accepted as checked baggage.
|Free – Varies
|Flybe
|Yes
|You can take a ski/snowboard bag for £30 per sector, but you must notify the airline when booking.
|£30
|Frontier Airlines
|Yes
|Varies by route, ticket class and plane. Confirm fees with the airline when booking.
|Varies
|Garuda Indonesia
|Yes
|Varies by route, ticket class and plane. Confirm fees with the airline when booking.
|Varies
|Georgian Airways
|Yes
|Free within your checked baggage allowance, but you MUST confirm with the airline when booking.
|Free
|German Wings
|Yes
|You can take one ski bag weighing up to 30kg for free, but you must confirm with the airline when booking.
|Free
|Gulf Air
|Yes
|One ski/board bag up to 190cm long can be taken free if within your checked baggage allowance.
|Free
|Hawaiian Airlines
|Yes
|In principle you can take ski/board bags up to 206cm total linear dimensions, but not many skis fit within this limit.
|Varies
|Iberia
|Yes
|Ski equipment is considered an item that can be carried within the passenger’s baggage allowance. If you add other items, exceeding the permitted number of free items, it will be considered excess baggage. However, on return flights originating in Brazil, a charge of $81 USD applies.
|Free – $81 USD
|Iceland Air
|Yes
|One ski/board bag can be taken for free if within checked baggage allowance.
|Free
|Interjet
|Yes
|50kg baggage allowance! You can take sports equipment in addition to one other hold baggage item for free.
|Free
|Japan Airlines
|Yes
|While you can take ski/board equipment, it will almost certainly incur an oversize charge, which varies by route and ticket class.
|Varies
|Jet2
|Yes
|You can take a ski/board bag up to 182cm long for £25 if paid online in advance.
|£25
|Jetblue
|Yes
|Ski and snowboard equipment are accepted on flights EXCEPT flights to/from the Dominican Republic.
There is no additional charge for ski and snowboard equipment; however, one item of equipment will count as one of your checked bags. Skis and snowboards are exempt from the standard size requirements (62″) but should still follow weight and other equipment guidelines.
|Free
|Jetstar
|Yes
|Ski/board equipment flies free if within your checked baggage allowance, but must not exceed 1.9 metres for Jetstar flights operated by an A320, A321 or Q300 aircraft, and 2.77 meters for Jetstar flights operated by an A330 or 787 aircraft.
|Free
|Kenya Airways
|Yes
|In principle ski/board equipment can be taken free of charge, however you must confirm this (and space in the hold) with the airline when booking.
|Free
|KLM
|Yes
|You can take a ski/board bag up to 300cm long for free if within your checked baggage allowance.
|Free
|LAN Airlines
|Yes
|Ski/board equipment is accepted, but will incur a charge if over 203cm linear dimensions. Charge varies by route and ticket class.
|Varies
|LOT Polish Airlines
|Yes
|Ski/board equipment can be taken for free if within your checked baggage allowance. Size restrictions are waived.
|Free
|Lufthansa
|Yes
|Ski/board equipment can be taken for free if within your checked baggage allowance, but you most notify the airline at least 24 hours before flying to guarantee hold space.
|Free
|Luxair
|Yes
|€35 per piece of equipment each way) up to 30kg.
|€30
|Malaysia Airlines
|Yes
|One ski/board bag can be taken free if within the checked baggage allowance, which varies by route and ticket class.
|Free
|MEA
|Yes
|1 ski or board bag weighing up to 23kg can be taken for free if within your checked baggage allowance.
|Free
|Meridiana
|Yes
|You can take ski/board equipment for a fee of €30-60 depending on route.
|€30-60
|Monarch
|Yes
|You can take ski/board equipment for a fee of £24.99, which entitles you to an additional 20kg checked baggage allowance.
|£24.99
|Oman Air
|Yes
|Ski/board equipment is accepted but will exceed the permissable size restrictions. You must call the airline when booking to reserve space in the hold and confirm any fees.
|Varies
|Penair
|Yes
|Ski/board equipment can be taken for free if within your checked baggage allowance.
|Free
|Philippine Airlines
|Maybe
|Ski/board equipment may be taken at the discretion of the airline; you must call them to confirm fees when booking.
|$25 USD – Varies
|Qantas
|Yes
|Free if within checked baggage allowance.
|Free
|Qatar Airways
|Yes
|Free if within checked baggage allowance, which varies by ticket class and route.
|Free
|Royal Jordanian
|Yes
|Sports equipment and musical instruments can be carried as part of the free baggage allowance and excess rates will be applied when the free baggage allowance is exceeded.
|Free
|Ryanair
|Yes
|Ski/board bags up to 20kg can be taken for €40/£40 per item per flight if booked in advance, or €45/£45
|€40/£40 – €45/£45
|Saudi Airlines
|Yes
|In principle ski equipment can be taken, but it will exceed the permissable size dimensions, resulting in substantial fees, which depend on route.
|$130-440 USD
|Singapore Air
|Yes
|Free if within checked baggage allowance, which varies by ticket class and route.
|Free
|South African Airways
|Yes
|In principle ski/board equipment up to 158cms can be taken for free, which rules out most skis on the market. Fees for longer skis vary by route/ticket; call the airline when booking to confirm availability and space.
|Varies
|SouthWest
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|Suncountry
|Yes
|Skis up to 182 cm long can be taken for free as your checked baggage allowance. Longer skis incur a charge of $75 USD per flight.
|Free – $75 USD
|Sunwing Airlines
|Yes
|Ski/board bags up to 20kg can be taken for free.
|Free
|Swiss
|Yes
|Free if within checked baggage allowance.
|Free
|TAP Portugal
|Yes
|Ski/board equipment can be taken for €50 per flight.
|€50
|Thai Airways
|Yes
|Free if within checked baggage allowance, which varies by ticket class and route.
|Free
|Transavia
|Yes
|Ski/board equipment can be taken for €25 per flight, but you must notify the airline beforehand.
|€25
|Turkish Airlines
|Yes
|Free if within checked baggage allowance.
|Free
|United
|Yes
|Free if within checked baggage allowance, which varies by ticket class and route.
|Free
|US Airways
|Yes
|Ski equipment may be accepted in the normal baggage allowance in lieu of a piece of baggage.
|Free
|Virgin America
|Yes
|Free if within checked baggage allowance, which varies by ticket class and route.
|Free
|Virgin Atlantic
|Yes
|Free – in addition to standard checked baggage allowance.
|Free
|Virgin Australia
|Yes
|Free if within checked baggage allowance, which varies by ticket class and route.
|Free
|Vueling
|Yes
|€45 per item per flight.
|€45
|Westjet
|Yes
|Ski/board bags can be taken for free if within checked baggage allowance. Oversize fee is waived.
|Free
|Wizz Air
|Yes
|Ski/board equipment can be taken for €30 per bag per flight if paid in advnace, or €60 if paid at the airport.
|€30-60
Note: While all information is correct at the time of publication, airlines can change their regulations at any time. Use the information in the list as a guide, but double check before booking your flight.
admin one of the founders of the internet.
Email this author | All posts by admin
uh, southwest is arguably one of the best domestic carriers thanks to their two free bags (50 lbs/ea.) per person policy which includes;
Snow ski equipment, including skis or snowboards, ski boots, and ski poles: including one pair of skis or one snowboard, one set of poles, and one pair of ski/snowboard boots encased in a container(s) acceptable to Carrier. When substituting ski equipment for a free bag, Southwest Airlines allows up to two bags (containing one set of snow skis, ski poles, and ski boots) to count as one item, even if they are packed and tagged separately.
just sayin
southwest for the win; cool crews, cheap drinks, comfortable seats, etc.
American Airlines is the worst. I know this is snowboarding but they charge $200 for a surfboard.
I was looking at some of your articles on this website and I think this
web site is real informative! Keep putting up.