The 2016 Yo-Boot Test Video

With the shortest summer on record at Hood (thanks Obama!), we found ourselves short on time to ride in the pile of boots which showed up for “review.” Discouraged but not defeated we did what we probably would have done anyway and tested them in the office parking lot instead. Our highly scientific methods included actually putting them on to see how long they took to lace up, standing in a baby pool of water to see how long it took before they got wet (and if it took too long spraying them with a hose), and most importantly, skateboarding in them. Watch the video above for our thoughts or just keep reading for “actual information” from from the WWW.

Vans V-66

Lace-up time: 2:53

Soak through time: 1:15

Official word (via Vans): If you’re like Jamie Lynn, you recognize a classic snowboard boot when you see it. The Vans V-66 is straight-shooter of a lace boot for every rider and every terrain. Iconic in style and with a traditional lace-up construction, the V-66 is packed with features carefully crafted into a ride-all boot with freestyle inclinations. It renders the old sticking point of lifting heels in snowboard boots null and void, while premium materials on selected colorways up the ante on a good looking boot that will serve riders who seek out not every possible but every snowboard boot technology that matters.

MSRP: $229.95 | MORE INFO

Vans Infuse

Lace-up time: 4:47

Soak through time: 2:58

Official Word (via Vans): The Vans Infuse is the epitome of the creed that defines the entire Vans snowboard boot line: ultimate customization. It embodies the idea of unlimited adaptability at its highest rate as the most sophisticated and versatile boot in the Vans snowboard boot line. Deploying every trick in the box, this feature-packed multi-talent is made for every kind of snowboarder in any terrain and condition imaginable, from big mountain to backcountry to park and beyond. Bomb a hill full-throttle with all the support needed, then adjust to a softer boot profile on the go and hassle-free. Having your cake and eating it, too has never been easier.

MSRP: $359.95 | MORE INFO

Celsius Gus Engle Pro Model

Lace-up time: 2:25

Soak-thru time: :50

Official word (via Celsius): Fashion meets function in this boot of choice for the Celsius team. featuring a classic style, this boot was designed to resemble your favorite skate shoe. the perfect stiffness gives you a highly responsive yet incredibly comfortable boot. if you spend your days in the parks or out in the streets you can count on looking good in a pair of these.

MSRP $229.95 | MORE INFO

Salomon Launch

Lace-up time: 3:26

Soak-thru time: :28

Official word (via snowboards.com): These boots are as sharp in looks as they are in features. With the ZoneLock Lacing System, you’ll have your feet locked in securely giving you no heel lift for performance and comfort so you can charge ahead all day. Another benefit with the Launch is its ease of entry and exit so you don’t have to waste time getting locked and loaded. The Silver Flex Liner combined with the Silver Flex Liner Foam gives you a heat-moldable interior that will shape to your foot for the ultimate in customized comfort. Its Flightweight Outsole is an EVA/rubber compound that is very light which reduces fatigue without sacrificing its cushiony feel. Finally, Heel Grip which is a material around the heel ensuring that your socks are gripped into the boots for ideal heel hold and comfort.

MSRP $249.99 | MORE INFO

ThirtyTwo Scott Stevens TM2

Lace-up time: 2:15

Soak-thru time: 1:56

Official word (via Tactics): The TM-Two snowboard boots are preferred by the entire Thirtytwo team for their versatile flex that’s responsive enough for booters in the back woods and rails in the park when called upon. The heat moldable liner offers optimal fit customization, while System G2 gel absorbs vibrations and impacts from hard landings. These are also the favorite boots of Scott Stevens, and he doesn’t throw his name around on any old boots that don’t deserve it.

MSRP: $284.95 | MORE INFO

ThirtyTwo Session

Lace-up time: 3:21

Soak-thru time: 2:12

Official word (Via Evo): When you slip your foot into the plush, 32 Session Snowboard Boots you know it’s time for a shred sesh with the boys. Get down the hill fast and easy with their comfortable, responsive turning power. The Boa® Tongue Tension System makes for a superior fit that you can adjust mid-run without even taking off your gloves. With the 32 Sessions Snowboard Boots, your toes and ankles will thank you – if they even notice they’ve been boarding all day.

MSRP: $259.95 | MORE INFO

Salomon Dialog

Lace-up time: 1:13

Soak-thru time: :36

Official word: (Via Snowboards.com): A mainstay in the Salomon line the Dialogue Focus Boa is back to give the freestyle fanatic what they want. This boot provides you with the luxury of a Boa while still feeling like a full flexing boot. The Dialogue Focus features the Focus Boa lacing that will allow you to tighten the upper and lower zones to give you a natural flex and feel all evenly distributed so you get the fit that you desire. The Gold 3D Flex liner was designed specifically for these boots and give you the most dynamic and most comfortable liner in the Salomon line. You will get a custom fit that offers increased comfort and a maximum foothold with the heat moldable foam that was strategically place inside of these boots. The Mystic Level 2 footbed gives you relief through flexology by increasing the blood flow to help prevent fatigue. This footbed will also provide foot stabilization and arch support to improve the pressure distribution which adds to the comfort. If you are a freestyle fanatic you are sure to love the Salomon Dialogue Focus Boa boots.

MSRP: $299.99 | MORE INFO

Our official verdict: Head to your local shop and try all these damn things on. It’s the only way you’ll actually know if they fit your feet and you like them.

Tester: Enzo Plati

Edit: RJ Sweet