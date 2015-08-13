People’s Court: Alex Kirkland vs Caden Olson

- Home
Their parents drive them to the hill, they barely feel pain, and they make you feel bad about yourself. Two 13-year-old kids battle it out – who will win, and who will go home crying to mommy?
George The slightly used Intern. @Georgeous__
If you read this you're wasting your time.
Alex all day. He had so much street. That nose press on the dfd was insane! Caden did so many of the same tricks
I like all the kids caden’s asking to vote for him for are getting him to win though
i tink caden may be a cheater
Who the fuck didn’t vote for the triple. That shit was first t. Dude sent it with no regard for his body. Shit was hilarious and yall are still butt hurt you can’t jump.
Lol, people take people’s court seriously?
I never vote for the submissions.
Drew is sick, I vote for drew.
if caden had style he would rip
caden does rip!
Go faster and bigger. I can’t blame the kids. these park set ups are week. If you are going to spin out of a rail, spin out of won thats more than 5 feet off the ground and has a landing that isn’t flat. A lot of these tricks are not worth filming. Another home video thanks to exponential technology gains.
“more than 5 feet off the ground”? what kind of rail are you hitting….? #acid
First of all the kids are 13. They’ll get to the point sometime when their bodies can handle bigger gaps. Let the kids do what they do best why you gotta be a critic? I don’t know where your from but I think I speak for Sioux Falls snowboarding when I say we have to deal with what we got cause not everyone’s blessed with a mountain in their backyard.
Saw no eye grabbing tricks from Alex but many from Caden and as a South Dakota snowboarder we snowboard on ice and a 1.5 minute ride downhill with 1 lift but we take advantage Caden all the was lil bro!!!
Hands down Caden
GOOD GOD GOOD HOODDDN VOTE CADEN FOR SENIOR REP
yes
how do i get it to not say bottom text
hey BETER I think alec kirkland™ was cheated out of a well-deserved victory