13 year-old Caden Olson droppin’ jaws and throwin’ HAMMERS!! Take a few minutes out of your day to watch this young gun rip! — *DISCLAIMER* I do not own these songs nor do I wish to make a profit off them. They were used for entertainment purposes only and that is all. All Credits go to Action Bronson and Chance The Rapper as well as all of the producers.

Drew Herders first attempt at a triple backflip / Triple cork? on a snowboard Filmed at red mountain pass during x games 15. Done January 29, 2011
Filmed with
Dcr-sx63
Dcr-sr45
canon t2i
Music ASG – cowboys and indians
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HV6MH0UIXI4 Kyle rogers dub cork shout out!

People’s Court: Alex Kirkland vs Caden Olson

13 August, 2015 , 17 Comments

Their parents drive them to the hill, they barely feel pain, and they make you feel bad about yourself. Two 13-year-old kids battle it out – who will win, and who will go home crying to mommy?

Comments (17)

  1. DGK said: said on August 13, 2015 at 3:35 pm

    Alex all day. He had so much street. That nose press on the dfd was insane! Caden did so many of the same tricks

     
    Reply
  2. swg said: said on August 13, 2015 at 4:08 pm

    i tink caden may be a cheater

     
    Reply
  3. Bisch said: said on August 13, 2015 at 4:58 pm

    Who the fuck didn’t vote for the triple. That shit was first t. Dude sent it with no regard for his body. Shit was hilarious and yall are still butt hurt you can’t jump.

     
    Reply
  4. COPA said: said on August 13, 2015 at 8:23 pm

    Drew is sick, I vote for drew.

     
    Reply
  5. joe mama said: said on August 14, 2015 at 10:39 am

    if caden had style he would rip

     
    Reply
  6. Kendo said: said on August 14, 2015 at 7:54 pm

    Go faster and bigger. I can’t blame the kids. these park set ups are week. If you are going to spin out of a rail, spin out of won thats more than 5 feet off the ground and has a landing that isn’t flat. A lot of these tricks are not worth filming. Another home video thanks to exponential technology gains.

     
    Reply
  7. Carson freeman said: said on September 5, 2015 at 7:03 am

    Saw no eye grabbing tricks from Alex but many from Caden and as a South Dakota snowboarder we snowboard on ice and a 1.5 minute ride downhill with 1 lift but we take advantage Caden all the was lil bro!!!

     
    Reply
  8. gavin hill said: said on September 11, 2015 at 7:11 am

    Hands down Caden

     
    Reply
  9. Hommer simp said: said on May 25, 2017 at 10:14 am

    GOOD GOD GOOD HOODDDN VOTE CADEN FOR SENIOR REP

     
    Reply
  10. morge said: said on May 25, 2017 at 10:15 am

    how do i get it to not say bottom text

     
    Reply
  11. jow said: said on May 25, 2017 at 10:17 am

    hey BETER I think alec kirkland™ was cheated out of a well-deserved victory

     
    Reply

