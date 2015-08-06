Burton Knowbuddy’s Now Officially Nobody

- Home
photo: @Ride7springs
Knowbuddy is no more. Burton has officially axed the program, which should come as no surprise but if it does here’s a little history lesson about why…
In 2005, Burton launched the Un…Inc program – a super exclusive, core-shop-only line built and managed by Gigi Ruf, with a team consisting of Jeff Anderson, JP Solberg, DCP and Romain DeMarchi. Un..Inc was sick. It legitimized Burton in the core market, had wild and controversial graphics, and supported riders who were at the top of their game. Then in 2009 (shortly after the economic crash which forced snowboarding into a similar recession as it is right now) the program was cut. Gigi explained to ESPN:
Un…Inc was very important to us. For years we had the independence and creative freedom to do our own thing but for some reason that was slowly lost as the company changed direction. Looking back I would have liked to see more communication as to all of our options and why everyone got cut. To us it didn’t make any sense (the reasoning). We just thought all of the options were explored. I don’t know if they just wanted a new invention of the hype or what.
But such is life. Gigi left soon after to ride for Volcom head-to-toe and more recently started Slash. Romain and DCP launched YES Snowboards, and both brands maintain the core ethos that make snowboarding special. But history tends to repeat itself and riders were notified this week that the Knowbuddy program would be coming to an end.
In case you’ve been living under a rock, Knowbuddy is essentially Burton’s flow team – unpaid riders who get special boards, and perks such a free trips and the ironic prestige of being “somebody” in snowboarding. Frankie Chapin explained to Neil Tennant, the Knowbuddy program was meant to “bring Burton closer to the core and support grassroots snowboarding in a way that Burton maybe wasn’t at the time.”’
The idea worked and thanks to efforts of a lot of dedicated reps and marketing types, and a talented team of dedicated snowboarders from around the world, the program
is was killing it. You can’t watch a video without seeing a Knowbuddy, and urban legend says a rich camper offered one unnamed rider $10,000 for his Knowbuddy board at a staff sale. On top of that, the whole program is rumored to have a $30,000 budget – an entire team for less than it would cost to sponsor one professional snowboarder.
The unfortunate thing about Knowbuddy though, is nobody else (pun intended) can get the stuff. The general public can’t buy the boards. And while it got people in the core community stoked on Burton, there’s very little ROI. Unless you’re somebody, you can’t get a Knowbuddy, and somebody has got to pay for those marketing budgets.
As in any hard times, those at the top have the most to lost, and Burton has been bleeding money the past few seasons. The brand has been shedding employees at an especially alarming rate, for example, industry heavy weights such as Billy Anderson (who left Volcom to run Burton’s marketing) and staff photographer Adam Moran (hire him here!) have found themselves seeking new employment – and they’re by no means the only ones. It’s pretty clear Burton is once again on a corporate slash and burn mission and the Knowbuddy’s are just the latest casualty.
admin one of the founders of the internet.
Every TM’s wet dream.
Hold on guys, its not all bad news, at least we still got all these dank ass backpacks and tents!
#DURABLEGOODS
Durable goods got cut too. Along with Analog. #mollyaintcheap #festivallife
Frendly Gathering of the Juggalos
Durable Goods is just a marketing term used for their summer line this year, not a (sub)brand like Analog was/is (they’re still doing outerwear, right?)
Actually the outwear program is mostly bio-degradable tarps and old grateful dead tour t-shirts that have been sprayed with waterproofing.
call it what you will…it’s dropped. they are now back to making just tees and hoodies. once again pulling the plug on something before even giving it the proper time to succeed.
Analog didn’t get cut – just absorbed back into the line like it originally was
Title says “officially”, first sentence of the article says “buzz”. So i guess the information is unofficially official.
No it’s official, I just got the TPS report on my desk about it.
something worth reading on yobeat???
orrrrr they could have dropped Zak Hale… I know what I would have done…
¯\_(?)_/¯
knowbuddy’s > california pretty boy kook
Don’t forget Seven. Burton’s acquisition/axeing of Forum wasn’t that far off from this formula either.
“The thing unfortunately thing about Knowbuddy” ummm what?
they should just start selling a version of the knowbuddy with different graphic then the team, would make a killing
It’s called the Descendent.
pretty sure the B isn’t putting all their am’s on some beginner board
That’s the point, they’re not putting them on anything anymore.
mr. nice guy
knowbuddy knows, but it’s a LOVE 154.
The KnowBuddy is the no longer produced Mr. Nice Guy. Just go get one of those on sale and you have a KnowBuddy.
You mean Keegan’s old board. Who has one of the sickest styles in snowboarding, but, you know how that shit go.
It’s just plain old marketing, and it’s working, same as any flow program where boards are given out to advertise except this one is insanely clever because of it’s exclusivity.
Anyways, lots of talented Knowbuddys out there, hopefully some of them start moving up.
So exclusive you can’t even buy it!
Seems like a great way to get ROI even if the $30,000 a year is true… NOT.
That $30,000 could pay a shitty snowboard company salary, just about.
Seems like a half-baked idea to me.
Its the exclusivity of it, that attracted everyone, something nobody can have unless your a good rider, 30k is nothing for a marketing budget and its super clever, but unfortunately things get stale and every 5 or so years there an entirely new demographic. The board maybe cost $50.00 to make then you just have a bunch of unpayed riders hyped on any sort of free trip, and you get basically free videos on the internet with 100k plus views, pretty brilliant. but with the recent state of the snowboard industry on the west coast for the last couple seasons, EVERYONE is hurting, and why sell nobodies when the real money is in rental boards, right?
Truth. California ultimately decides the fate of how the ski industry performs
false
west coast = only california?
It’s true I currently work for a snowboard brand(which im not going to mention, because of all the hate i spew on this site) but the largest demographic in snowboarding is Los Angeles, even though they are all kooks, Los Angeles Generates 30% of total revenue for all brands
the exclusivity makes a kid say cool that guy rides for burton so I want a burton. Wait I want the board that he rides cuz it must be the best the best cuz thats what everyone rides but I can’t get it, I have to get a different crappier board from burton so I’ll just get the scott stevens capita
Thank you for providing 0 solid evidence in this article. This is why I come to yobeat, for authenticity
“As in any hard times, those at the top get hurt the hardest.”
What a load
Terrible journalism with no integrity. The sooner we stop reading and liking these the sooner Yobeat will go away..
ok
Yet you are reading the article and posting comments
The smart thing for burton to do here is launch a program with all the same dudes and the same values, but similar to un…inc such that kids can buy their boards (personally I would maintain the exclusivity of the riders boards, but sell one with a different graphic). Right now other than a few family tree boards and maybe Danny Davis’ pro model there is nothing from their line that is marketable to the grassroots market.
so what i said ^ up there
send zak hale back to his parents beachhouse and hook up someone who is actually good
yea, like that tommy gizzhole kid
If Zak Hale is not actually good then why has he won so many events??? Why was he invited to the Nixon Jibfest (which he kicked ass at BTW)
I can not stand a pussy puke like you shit talking about someone you are jealous of
good, cause some of them werent any good in the first place *cough* jack harris *cough*
wick is worse than jack harris by a long shot
jack harris is really fucking good kid
zack hale is worse than everyone
Hey Bob. Fuck you Bob
When Burton launched UNINC it was one of the greatest things they could have done. Gigi, JP, Romain, DCP, and dont forget Jeff Anderson (RIP) but they also had a rookie squad in 2000 that fucking slayed it, Wyatt Stasinos, Mitch Reed, and stock of other kiddies that worked their hearts out. Then Burton drops all of them, with no response or remorse, they bought Forum, trashed special blend and foursquare. Forum!!!!! You trashed one of the best teams in the history of snowboarding and all for what? Im still waiting for ana answer to that question. Burton used to be a company I loved burton but the more the years that pass make me realize they are not what they say
Burton’s done plenty of stupid shit in recent years (cutting UnInc was the beginning of the end for them) but shutting down Forum actually made sense; they were hemorrhaging money trying to keep it alive. They’re not gonna keep dumping wheelbarrows of cash into a money bonfire just because kids on the internet still think Forum is kinda cool. If 10% of the people who hate on Burton for shutting down Forum had actually bought anything from Forum, they’d probably still be around.
They should’ve just given Forum back to Peter…instead they shut it down and killed the greatest snowboarding team/legacy/company of all time. That’s when I stopped drinking the kool aid. Also the ICS is a friggin joke and breaks too easily.
Burton doesn’t own Foursquare
Jordan Morse, Jack Kyle, Tommy Gesme, Wilky, Brady Lem and Ezra is all they need.
Krugmire to maybe?
Fuck Krugmire
fuckmire is what he goes by I believe
KODY WILLIAMS, TOMMY GESME, WILKYBOI,
WILKs is 28 and lives off the money his dad gives him, maybe its times for a reality check cause riding park your whole life is whack. parkstar
So he’s like almost every pro that’s come up since 2005?
Seems to be working for rockstar Chas.
It is whack though.
Don’t forget about Ralph and Murphy. Luke Winklemann is pretty dope too
What’s all this mean for stewie griffin (alex andrews)? he was on the actual Burton team then kinda become the head knowbuddy. Are they gonna put him back on or tell him to stick to animated television?
Andrews works for Burton.
rumor has it that andrews was gonna get dropped but they liked the kid so much as a person that they essentially created a position for him to work for burton directly. which i can testify to after meeting him a few times and riding a day with him, he is one of the most down to earth dudes you will ever meet.
now we know why zak hale and mark mcmorris went to jake burtons house a week ago on instagram zak is staying on because he is the biggest motherfucking faggot in the world and gets everything handed to him. The first trick ive seen him do in forever was a back three on in the camp of champs edit and thzt shit was still gay if youre going to cut the knowbuddy cut zak hale also because he is a boogie ass hoe who aint bout clout and then once thats done they need to turn jordan morse tommy gesme brady lem ralph kucharek jack harris kody williams and evry other motherfucker pro and give them 2 hundred dollars a week out of zaks previous salary and they will be happy as fuck. none of those guys give a shit about money they fucking love snowboarding! and thats exactly what got all of us hyped as fuck on the knowbuddys and started to make us regain our trust in burton but no more i fucking resent burton and hope jake along with his 60 m illion dollars buys a gold noose and hangs his fucking bitch ass from it.FUCK YOU BURTON!!!!!
Dood. i’ll feeling what you’re fucking putting down. snowboarding needs more PASSSSSSSION.
I agree with this, I don’t know Zak Hale personally so I wouldn’t bad mouth his personality, but I do know that those guy’s you listed are much better than him by a long shot.
I love everything about this comment! Fuck Burton!!! Maybe now people will wake the fuck up and realize whats up! Support a real brand like Smokin! Handmade in the USA by people who actually care about snowboarding!
That subtle marketing though. Props.
Smokin’ boards are pretty sick.
is this binkyinc?
As long as Dave Downing is at Burton Zack Hale will be a Burton rider!
Say it like it is dude!!!!!
TURN TOMMY GESME PRO!!!!
It does kind of feel like we’re now official nobodys, not gonna lie haha. Ive been on this program since day 1 so being “demoted” back down to just getting hooked up with flow like when I was 16 ain’t the best feeling haha. BUT, at the end of the day I never expected to get paid to snowboard, which is why its always stayed as something I do for fun / to get away from everything else.
Once a Knowbuddy always a Knowbuddy I think, just minus B’s label. This sucks the big one cause we all wanted more, / a Knowbuddy movie maybe, but I know the rest of the fam will keep doing their thing and Im even ready to bet this will open doors for them.
agreed burton did guys like Jordan and tommy a huge favor by dropping them, now they can go out and get on a company that will actually appreciate them and move them up the ranks
because all the other companies are swimming in extra budget money.
these guys dont’ get paid but they do get thousands in budget for filming. i doubt many other companies have put as much money into filming budget as Burton has for their AMs this year.
make the movie anyway
Remember when Burton used to be a snowboard company?
That’s what they used to do before they took over Pottery Barn, right?
jesse paul is a salomon knowbuddy if that makes sense.
hey at least danimals went pro, right guys
but why danimals left signal when he was already pro for them?
cuz signal is whack
money. duh..
getting rid of my Burton name dropper, the only thing cool about Burton was the knowbuddy team, now it’s just a bunch of coaperate bullshit
I quit snowboarding all together when I saw them hop on the “durable goods” trend. I also canceled instagram completely because of burton.
No don’t quit snowboarding…there are plenty of other snowboarding companies out there like Rome, Ride, Never Summer to name a few that aren’t gonna try to sell you camping shit at bs prices
lets be real if burton made the knowbuddy boards available for public purchase, no one would give a fuck about them anymore the whole aspect of what made them cool to the core snowboarder would completely go down the drain. so really burton in a way kept the integrity of knowbuddy by dropping it. they kept it real, they kept it cool. it was fun while it lasted, like they say its better to burn out then fade away
how sick would it be if dcp, jp and romain put some of the knowbuddys on the YES team. they know what its like to get the boot, time to step up and put some deserving rippers on, shit guys like tommy, Jordan, brett, ezra and others could do alot for yes’s imagine.
*image
QUICK SOMEBODY SPONSOR JACK KYLE!!!!
ya got two first names youre never gonna make it kid
My full name is Garrett David Joseph, I’m fucked!!!!!!!!!!!
So now is it ok to hate on Burton again?
Anyways Jake Burton is a tool, and Burton sucks. The end.
When it comes down to it, money is money. Zak Hale may be a pretty boy fuck but he’s meeting the quota for burtons “money making” standards. The guy gives rimjobs and sucks Ryan shecklers balls. Sheckler is basically a celebrity and any time Burton (or Zak ) can take pictures with him or any other extreme sports celeb, a lot of sales could be made. The know buddy’s are some awesome people and are fucking amazing at snowboarding but the general public (where most of the money is coming from) enjoy over advertised and douchey broadcasts (aka the x games).
NOOOO now Luke Winklemann is going to have to take up nude modeling again
Knowbody gives 2 shits
WELCOME TO THE INDUSTRY’S BOTTLENECK.
thanks for the money
did you notice how all the knowbuddys looked exactly the same when they rode (robot pawns)? haha fuck that, I’m glad to hear this is over, knowbuddy was retarted. be an individual god damnit, you guys don’t need burtons crumbs…
and also, if you left a different board sponsor (even a flow thang) to be on knowbuddy, I pity you, because that was a horrible decision. You should have known Burton doesn’t give a fuck about you… especialls with a name like “knowbuddy”… even if you got a couple shots in a Sunday in the Park edit… I’m sorry, but fuck Burton.
http://yobeat.com/2014/11/05/jacob-krugmire-gets-high-for-hump-day/
You guys deserve better… look around!
Burton sucks, Knowbuddy sucks. This is great news! Less gay shit out there.
it needed to end. way too many people got boards and were claiming “knowbuddy”. they really only needed 5-10 dudes. on to the next.
if we make 100 comments does burton get the message to fuck off?
flow team my ass!! If Tommy Gesme and Jordan Morse are flow… then I dont even understand this world
you guys edit this shit before it goes up or nah?
WELCOME TO THE 100TH COMMENT!
1. Frankie didn’t start it
2. Budget was less than $30k
3. Knowbuddy cares, it’s only snowboarding.
30k is Greg and Anne-Marie’s annual coke budget. Since they couldn’t bury it in the “apparel marketing” budget anymore (as they dropped their apparel and fired a bunch of people) they had to find it somewhere. Knowbuddy was the obvious choice as the two of them don’t give 2 shits about snowboarding anyways.
Oh and in case you don’t know who they are, they are the 2 miserable middle-aged fake ass celebrities that actually run Burton and are effectively running it directly into the ground. Everything rad everyone else at Burton do gets negated by these two shitheads.
Thats BS… Not sure where you got 30k from. if you figure they each do a gram five nights a week, and take to nights off and assume $40 gram prices there annual coke budget is much closer to 20k, not 30…..
why would they only toot 5 nights a week?
dude owning 5+ bucket hats is an expensive investment, you can’t hate on Greg D… He’s bringing LA cochella trash in on the wonderful world of snow sports. Or is that backwards…
Excuthe me these aren’t bucket haths these are Pharrell hats handmade out of buffalo ballsac leather with an artithanally twithded string from which a vintage coke spoon used by Jimi Hendrix’s roadie’s brothers friend dangles. Talk all the shit you want but Biebs said he loved it last time I took Jake’s jet to one of his concerts to hang backstage jethus get a clue buddy I am a fashion icon for people that don’t know fashion.
I got a Burton know buddy 155 for sale