Burton Knowbuddy’s Now Officially Nobody

06 August, 2015 118 Comments

Screen Shot 2015-08-03 at 11.28.19 AM

 

photo: @Ride7springs

Knowbuddy is no more. Burton has officially axed the program, which should come as no surprise but if it does here’s a little history lesson about why…

BurtonUnincPunk_1801_340x255

In 2005, Burton launched the Un…Inc program – a super exclusive, core-shop-only line built and managed by Gigi Ruf, with a team consisting of Jeff Anderson, JP Solberg, DCP and Romain DeMarchi. Un..Inc was sick. It legitimized Burton in the core market, had wild and controversial graphics, and supported riders who were at the top of their game. Then in 2009 (shortly after the economic crash which forced snowboarding into a similar recession as it is right now) the program was cut. Gigi explained to ESPN:

Un…Inc was very important to us. For years we had the independence and creative freedom to do our own thing but for some reason that was slowly lost as the company changed direction. Looking back I would have liked to see more communication as to all of our options and why everyone got cut. To us it didn’t make any sense (the reasoning). We just thought all of the options were explored. I don’t know if they just wanted a new invention of the hype or what.

But such is life. Gigi left soon after to ride for Volcom head-to-toe and more recently started Slash. Romain and DCP launched YES Snowboards, and both brands maintain the core ethos that make snowboarding special. But history tends to repeat itself and riders were notified this week that the Knowbuddy program would be coming to an end.

 

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Knowbuddy is essentially Burton’s flow team – unpaid riders who get special boards, and perks such a free trips and the ironic prestige of  being “somebody” in snowboarding. Frankie Chapin explained to Neil Tennant, the Knowbuddy program was meant to “bring Burton closer to the core and support grassroots snowboarding in a way that Burton maybe wasn’t at the time.”’

The idea worked and thanks to efforts of a lot of dedicated reps and marketing types, and a talented team of dedicated snowboarders from around the world, the program is was killing it. You can’t watch a video without seeing a Knowbuddy, and urban legend says a rich camper offered one unnamed rider $10,000 for his Knowbuddy board at a staff sale. On top of that, the whole program is rumored to have a $30,000 budget – an entire team for less than it would cost to sponsor one professional snowboarder.

The unfortunate thing about Knowbuddy though, is nobody else (pun intended) can get the stuff. The general public can’t buy the boards. And while it got people in the core community stoked on Burton, there’s very little ROI. Unless you’re somebody, you can’t get a Knowbuddy, and somebody has got to pay for those marketing budgets.

As in any hard times, those at the top have the most to lost, and Burton has been bleeding money the past few seasons. The brand has been shedding employees at an especially alarming rate, for example, industry heavy weights such as Billy Anderson (who left Volcom to run Burton’s marketing) and staff photographer Adam Moran (hire him here!) have found themselves seeking new employment – and they’re by no means the only ones. It’s pretty clear Burton is once again on a corporate slash and burn mission and the Knowbuddy’s are just the latest casualty.

 

  1. Corporate Catfish said: said on August 6, 2015 at 6:02 am

    Every TM’s wet dream.

     
    Reply
  2. nikka said: said on August 6, 2015 at 6:05 am

    Title says “officially”, first sentence of the article says “buzz”. So i guess the information is unofficially official.

     
    Reply
  3. snatch said: said on August 6, 2015 at 6:05 am

    something worth reading on yobeat???

     
    Reply
  4. Rob said: said on August 6, 2015 at 6:06 am

    orrrrr they could have dropped Zak Hale… I know what I would have done…

     
    Reply
  5. bruce said: said on August 6, 2015 at 6:07 am

    Don’t forget Seven. Burton’s acquisition/axeing of Forum wasn’t that far off from this formula either.

     
    Reply
  6. ProofRaeder said: said on August 6, 2015 at 6:26 am

    “The thing unfortunately thing about Knowbuddy” ummm what?

     
    Reply
  7. BigEz said: said on August 6, 2015 at 6:27 am

    they should just start selling a version of the knowbuddy with different graphic then the team, would make a killing

     
    Reply
  8. * said: said on August 6, 2015 at 6:28 am

    It’s just plain old marketing, and it’s working, same as any flow program where boards are given out to advertise except this one is insanely clever because of it’s exclusivity.

    Anyways, lots of talented Knowbuddys out there, hopefully some of them start moving up.

     
    Reply
    • Stiffler's Mom said: said on August 6, 2015 at 8:04 am

      So exclusive you can’t even buy it!
      Seems like a great way to get ROI even if the $30,000 a year is true… NOT.
      That $30,000 could pay a shitty snowboard company salary, just about.
      Seems like a half-baked idea to me.

       
      Reply
      • STEVE THE CAT said: said on August 6, 2015 at 9:30 am

        Its the exclusivity of it, that attracted everyone, something nobody can have unless your a good rider, 30k is nothing for a marketing budget and its super clever, but unfortunately things get stale and every 5 or so years there an entirely new demographic. The board maybe cost $50.00 to make then you just have a bunch of unpayed riders hyped on any sort of free trip, and you get basically free videos on the internet with 100k plus views, pretty brilliant. but with the recent state of the snowboard industry on the west coast for the last couple seasons, EVERYONE is hurting, and why sell nobodies when the real money is in rental boards, right?

         
        Reply
        • slashbash said: said on August 6, 2015 at 5:35 pm

          Truth. California ultimately decides the fate of how the ski industry performs

           
          Reply
        • blake said: said on August 8, 2015 at 9:20 am

          the exclusivity makes a kid say cool that guy rides for burton so I want a burton. Wait I want the board that he rides cuz it must be the best the best cuz thats what everyone rides but I can’t get it, I have to get a different crappier board from burton so I’ll just get the scott stevens capita

           
          Reply
  9. Justin's bong said: said on August 6, 2015 at 6:41 am

    Thank you for providing 0 solid evidence in this article. This is why I come to yobeat, for authenticity

     
    Reply
  10. Schloam Flomsky said: said on August 6, 2015 at 6:51 am

    “As in any hard times, those at the top get hurt the hardest.”

    What a load

     
    Reply
  11. Beef Wellington said: said on August 6, 2015 at 7:06 am

    Terrible journalism with no integrity. The sooner we stop reading and liking these the sooner Yobeat will go away..

     
    Reply
  12. the real drizzy drake said: said on August 6, 2015 at 7:53 am

    The smart thing for burton to do here is launch a program with all the same dudes and the same values, but similar to un…inc such that kids can buy their boards (personally I would maintain the exclusivity of the riders boards, but sell one with a different graphic). Right now other than a few family tree boards and maybe Danny Davis’ pro model there is nothing from their line that is marketable to the grassroots market.

     
    Reply
  13. malibus most wanted said: said on August 6, 2015 at 7:58 am

    send zak hale back to his parents beachhouse and hook up someone who is actually good

     
    Reply
  14. bob said: said on August 6, 2015 at 8:14 am

    good, cause some of them werent any good in the first place *cough* jack harris *cough*

     
    Reply
  15. dirk diggler said: said on August 6, 2015 at 8:22 am

    When Burton launched UNINC it was one of the greatest things they could have done. Gigi, JP, Romain, DCP, and dont forget Jeff Anderson (RIP) but they also had a rookie squad in 2000 that fucking slayed it, Wyatt Stasinos, Mitch Reed, and stock of other kiddies that worked their hearts out. Then Burton drops all of them, with no response or remorse, they bought Forum, trashed special blend and foursquare. Forum!!!!! You trashed one of the best teams in the history of snowboarding and all for what? Im still waiting for ana answer to that question. Burton used to be a company I loved burton but the more the years that pass make me realize they are not what they say

     
    Reply
    • Slashquatch said: said on August 7, 2015 at 9:23 am

      Burton’s done plenty of stupid shit in recent years (cutting UnInc was the beginning of the end for them) but shutting down Forum actually made sense; they were hemorrhaging money trying to keep it alive. They’re not gonna keep dumping wheelbarrows of cash into a money bonfire just because kids on the internet still think Forum is kinda cool. If 10% of the people who hate on Burton for shutting down Forum had actually bought anything from Forum, they’d probably still be around.

       
      Reply
      • godfatheraeg said: said on August 30, 2015 at 6:47 pm

        They should’ve just given Forum back to Peter…instead they shut it down and killed the greatest snowboarding team/legacy/company of all time. That’s when I stopped drinking the kool aid. Also the ICS is a friggin joke and breaks too easily.

         
        Reply
    • no said: said on April 10, 2016 at 10:47 pm

      Burton doesn’t own Foursquare

       
      Reply
  16. Pretty Boys said: said on August 6, 2015 at 8:48 am

    Jordan Morse, Jack Kyle, Tommy Gesme, Wilky, Brady Lem and Ezra is all they need.

     
    Reply
  17. satan said: said on August 6, 2015 at 9:05 am

    What’s all this mean for stewie griffin (alex andrews)? he was on the actual Burton team then kinda become the head knowbuddy. Are they gonna put him back on or tell him to stick to animated television?

     
    Reply
    • gerry. said: said on August 6, 2015 at 10:50 am

      Andrews works for Burton.

       
      Reply
    • mackdawg said: said on August 6, 2015 at 11:09 am

      rumor has it that andrews was gonna get dropped but they liked the kid so much as a person that they essentially created a position for him to work for burton directly. which i can testify to after meeting him a few times and riding a day with him, he is one of the most down to earth dudes you will ever meet.

       
      Reply
  18. piss3d off said: said on August 6, 2015 at 9:06 am

    now we know why zak hale and mark mcmorris went to jake burtons house a week ago on instagram zak is staying on because he is the biggest motherfucking faggot in the world and gets everything handed to him. The first trick ive seen him do in forever was a back three on in the camp of champs edit and thzt shit was still gay if youre going to cut the knowbuddy cut zak hale also because he is a boogie ass hoe who aint bout clout and then once thats done they need to turn jordan morse tommy gesme brady lem ralph kucharek jack harris kody williams and evry other motherfucker pro and give them 2 hundred dollars a week out of zaks previous salary and they will be happy as fuck. none of those guys give a shit about money they fucking love snowboarding! and thats exactly what got all of us hyped as fuck on the knowbuddys and started to make us regain our trust in burton but no more i fucking resent burton and hope jake along with his 60 m illion dollars buys a gold noose and hangs his fucking bitch ass from it.FUCK YOU BURTON!!!!!

     
    Reply
  19. STEVE THE CAT said: said on August 6, 2015 at 9:35 am

    TURN TOMMY GESME PRO!!!!

     
    Reply
  20. ZAller said: said on August 6, 2015 at 10:31 am

    It does kind of feel like we’re now official nobodys, not gonna lie haha. Ive been on this program since day 1 so being “demoted” back down to just getting hooked up with flow like when I was 16 ain’t the best feeling haha. BUT, at the end of the day I never expected to get paid to snowboard, which is why its always stayed as something I do for fun / to get away from everything else.
    Once a Knowbuddy always a Knowbuddy I think, just minus B’s label. This sucks the big one cause we all wanted more, / a Knowbuddy movie maybe, but I know the rest of the fam will keep doing their thing and Im even ready to bet this will open doors for them.

     
    Reply
  21. Vogue said: said on August 6, 2015 at 10:33 am

    Remember when Burton used to be a snowboard company?

     
    Reply
  22. jed anderson's horse tattoo said: said on August 6, 2015 at 10:36 am

    jesse paul is a salomon knowbuddy if that makes sense.
    hey at least danimals went pro, right guys

     
    Reply
  23. Sam said: said on August 6, 2015 at 10:42 am

    getting rid of my Burton name dropper, the only thing cool about Burton was the knowbuddy team, now it’s just a bunch of coaperate bullshit

     
    Reply
  24. candle said: said on August 6, 2015 at 10:48 am

    I quit snowboarding all together when I saw them hop on the “durable goods” trend. I also canceled instagram completely because of burton.

     
    Reply
  25. laer said: said on August 6, 2015 at 10:57 am

    lets be real if burton made the knowbuddy boards available for public purchase, no one would give a fuck about them anymore the whole aspect of what made them cool to the core snowboarder would completely go down the drain. so really burton in a way kept the integrity of knowbuddy by dropping it. they kept it real, they kept it cool. it was fun while it lasted, like they say its better to burn out then fade away

     
    Reply
  26. idea guy said: said on August 6, 2015 at 11:27 am

    how sick would it be if dcp, jp and romain put some of the knowbuddys on the YES team. they know what its like to get the boot, time to step up and put some deserving rippers on, shit guys like tommy, Jordan, brett, ezra and others could do alot for yes’s imagine.

     
    Reply
  27. JAH said: said on August 6, 2015 at 11:41 am

    QUICK SOMEBODY SPONSOR JACK KYLE!!!!

     
    Reply
  28. . said: said on August 6, 2015 at 11:50 am

    So now is it ok to hate on Burton again?

    Anyways Jake Burton is a tool, and Burton sucks. The end.

     
    Reply
  29. Yobeatmymeat said: said on August 6, 2015 at 12:12 pm

    When it comes down to it, money is money. Zak Hale may be a pretty boy fuck but he’s meeting the quota for burtons “money making” standards. The guy gives rimjobs and sucks Ryan shecklers balls. Sheckler is basically a celebrity and any time Burton (or Zak ) can take pictures with him or any other extreme sports celeb, a lot of sales could be made. The know buddy’s are some awesome people and are fucking amazing at snowboarding but the general public (where most of the money is coming from) enjoy over advertised and douchey broadcasts (aka the x games).

     
    Reply
  30. Buck Furton said: said on August 6, 2015 at 12:38 pm

    NOOOO now Luke Winklemann is going to have to take up nude modeling again

     
    Reply
  31. Buttplug McGonicle said: said on August 6, 2015 at 1:15 pm

    Knowbody gives 2 shits

     
    Reply
  32. TROOF said: said on August 6, 2015 at 1:26 pm

    WELCOME TO THE INDUSTRY’S BOTTLENECK.

     
    Reply
  33. skyler said: said on August 6, 2015 at 2:27 pm

    thanks for the money

     
    Reply
  34. wait... said: said on August 6, 2015 at 3:29 pm

    did you notice how all the knowbuddys looked exactly the same when they rode (robot pawns)? haha fuck that, I’m glad to hear this is over, knowbuddy was retarted. be an individual god damnit, you guys don’t need burtons crumbs…

     
    Reply
  35. wait... said: said on August 6, 2015 at 3:32 pm

    and also, if you left a different board sponsor (even a flow thang) to be on knowbuddy, I pity you, because that was a horrible decision. You should have known Burton doesn’t give a fuck about you… especialls with a name like “knowbuddy”… even if you got a couple shots in a Sunday in the Park edit… I’m sorry, but fuck Burton.

     
    Reply
  36. wait... said: said on August 6, 2015 at 3:47 pm

    You guys deserve better… look around!

     
    Reply
  37. Joe said: said on August 6, 2015 at 5:49 pm

    For those who don’t know, Burlington, Vermont has a new snowboard company making a real difference. Powe. Snowboards http://powesnowboards.com/pages/environmental-actions

     
    Reply
  38. bon jovi said: said on August 6, 2015 at 6:37 pm

    Burton sucks, Knowbuddy sucks. This is great news! Less gay shit out there.

     
    Reply
  39. ab said: said on August 6, 2015 at 9:29 pm

    it needed to end. way too many people got boards and were claiming “knowbuddy”. they really only needed 5-10 dudes. on to the next.

     
    Reply
  40. ! said: said on August 7, 2015 at 2:29 pm

    if we make 100 comments does burton get the message to fuck off?

     
    Reply
  41. Snurf said: said on August 7, 2015 at 4:37 pm

    flow team my ass!! If Tommy Gesme and Jordan Morse are flow… then I dont even understand this world

     
    Reply
  42. moleson said: said on August 7, 2015 at 6:00 pm

    you guys edit this shit before it goes up or nah?

     
    Reply
  43. TROOF said: said on August 8, 2015 at 5:22 am

    WELCOME TO THE 100TH COMMENT!

     
    Reply
  44. Daddy said: said on August 8, 2015 at 7:48 pm

    1. Frankie didn’t start it
    2. Budget was less than $30k
    3. Knowbuddy cares, it’s only snowboarding.

     
    Reply
  45. DaschynDynasty69420 said: said on August 10, 2015 at 5:30 am

    30k is Greg and Anne-Marie’s annual coke budget. Since they couldn’t bury it in the “apparel marketing” budget anymore (as they dropped their apparel and fired a bunch of people) they had to find it somewhere. Knowbuddy was the obvious choice as the two of them don’t give 2 shits about snowboarding anyways.

    Oh and in case you don’t know who they are, they are the 2 miserable middle-aged fake ass celebrities that actually run Burton and are effectively running it directly into the ground. Everything rad everyone else at Burton do gets negated by these two shitheads.

     
    Reply
  46. Greg D CCO of Burton Camping Company said: said on August 21, 2015 at 9:37 am

    Excuthe me these aren’t bucket haths these are Pharrell hats handmade out of buffalo ballsac leather with an artithanally twithded string from which a vintage coke spoon used by Jimi Hendrix’s roadie’s brothers friend dangles. Talk all the shit you want but Biebs said he loved it last time I took Jake’s jet to one of his concerts to hang backstage jethus get a clue buddy I am a fashion icon for people that don’t know fashion.

     
    Reply
  47. Aaron R said: said on December 23, 2016 at 2:56 am

    I got a Burton know buddy 155 for sale

     
    Reply

