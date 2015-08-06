Burton Knowbuddy’s Now Officially Nobody

photo: @Ride7springs

Knowbuddy is no more. Burton has officially axed the program, which should come as no surprise but if it does here’s a little history lesson about why…

In 2005, Burton launched the Un…Inc program – a super exclusive, core-shop-only line built and managed by Gigi Ruf, with a team consisting of Jeff Anderson, JP Solberg, DCP and Romain DeMarchi. Un..Inc was sick. It legitimized Burton in the core market, had wild and controversial graphics, and supported riders who were at the top of their game. Then in 2009 (shortly after the economic crash which forced snowboarding into a similar recession as it is right now) the program was cut. Gigi explained to ESPN:

Un…Inc was very important to us. For years we had the independence and creative freedom to do our own thing but for some reason that was slowly lost as the company changed direction. Looking back I would have liked to see more communication as to all of our options and why everyone got cut. To us it didn’t make any sense (the reasoning). We just thought all of the options were explored. I don’t know if they just wanted a new invention of the hype or what.

But such is life. Gigi left soon after to ride for Volcom head-to-toe and more recently started Slash. Romain and DCP launched YES Snowboards, and both brands maintain the core ethos that make snowboarding special. But history tends to repeat itself and riders were notified this week that the Knowbuddy program would be coming to an end.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Knowbuddy is essentially Burton’s flow team – unpaid riders who get special boards, and perks such a free trips and the ironic prestige of being “somebody” in snowboarding. Frankie Chapin explained to Neil Tennant, the Knowbuddy program was meant to “bring Burton closer to the core and support grassroots snowboarding in a way that Burton maybe wasn’t at the time.”’

The idea worked and thanks to efforts of a lot of dedicated reps and marketing types, and a talented team of dedicated snowboarders from around the world, the program is was killing it. You can’t watch a video without seeing a Knowbuddy, and urban legend says a rich camper offered one unnamed rider $10,000 for his Knowbuddy board at a staff sale. On top of that, the whole program is rumored to have a $30,000 budget – an entire team for less than it would cost to sponsor one professional snowboarder.

The unfortunate thing about Knowbuddy though, is nobody else (pun intended) can get the stuff. The general public can’t buy the boards. And while it got people in the core community stoked on Burton, there’s very little ROI. Unless you’re somebody, you can’t get a Knowbuddy, and somebody has got to pay for those marketing budgets.

As in any hard times, those at the top have the most to lost, and Burton has been bleeding money the past few seasons. The brand has been shedding employees at an especially alarming rate, for example, industry heavy weights such as Billy Anderson (who left Volcom to run Burton’s marketing) and staff photographer Adam Moran (hire him here!) have found themselves seeking new employment – and they’re by no means the only ones. It’s pretty clear Burton is once again on a corporate slash and burn mission and the Knowbuddy’s are just the latest casualty.