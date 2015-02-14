GIRO INSULT TO INJURY: @COLDCARROTS VS. @GIFF_MANE

Not everyone can be good enough at snowboarding to make a season edit worthy of People’s Court glory, but just about anyone can crash like a boss. That’s why we’ve teamed up with Giro to present a contest for the rest of us. Each week, two crashes will go head to head and your votes will determine who scores a Combyn helmet & Blok goggles from Giro for their pain and suffering. Think these guys could have gone harder? Send us your slam to prove it.
Send all submissions [email protected] for 2014/15 you can submit via Instagram by using the hashtag #giroinsulttoinjury. If you don’t have any good crash footy, just get ready to laugh at others’ misfortune.
for how much youve been hyping this it sucked
Rupture your spleen and get heli’d off hood, then come talk to me.
Man, I suck
Wow dude sick, Im so not jealous
who wants to win a helmet anyway
nerds thats who
Giro? Yobeat is cool!
