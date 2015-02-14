GIRO INSULT TO INJURY: @COLDCARROTS VS. @GIFF_MANE

Not everyone can be good enough at snowboarding to make a season edit worthy of People’s Court glory, but just about anyone can crash like a boss. That’s why we’ve teamed up with Giro to present a contest for the rest of us. Each week, two crashes will go head to head and your votes will determine who scores a Combyn helmet Blok goggles from Giro for their pain and suffering. Think these guys could have gone harder? Send us your slam to prove it.

Send all submissions [email protected] for 2014/15 you can submit via Instagram by using the hashtag #giroinsulttoinjury. If you don’t have any good crash footy, just get ready to laugh at others’ misfortune.

