Giro Insult to Injury: @coldcarrots
Entry for the February 14th Giro Insult to Injury from @coldcarrots.

Giro Insult to Injury: @giff_mane
GIRO INSULT TO INJURY: @COLDCARROTS VS. @GIFF_MANE

14 February, 2015 , , 7 Comments


Not everyone can be good enough at snowboarding to make a season edit worthy of People’s Court glory, but just about anyone can crash like a boss. That’s why we’ve teamed up with Giro to present a contest for the rest of us. Each week, two crashes will go head to head and your votes will determine who scores a Combyn helmet & Blok goggles  from Giro for their pain and suffering. Think these guys could have gone harder? Send us your slam to prove it.

Send all submissions [email protected] for 2014/15 you can submit via Instagram by using the hashtag #giroinsulttoinjury. If you don’t have any good crash footy, just get ready to laugh at others’ misfortune.

Comments (7)

  1. snosk8lyfstyles said: said on February 14, 2015 at 8:14 am

    for how much youve been hyping this it sucked

     
  2. Grayson bess said: said on February 14, 2015 at 5:19 pm

    Rupture your spleen and get heli’d off hood, then come talk to me.

    Man, I suck

     
  3. Glen said: said on February 17, 2015 at 2:49 pm

    who wants to win a helmet anyway

     
  4. Nic said: said on February 24, 2015 at 12:31 pm

    Giro? Yobeat is cool!

     
  5. Curtishax said: said on March 30, 2017 at 12:08 am

    oqivqqd

     
