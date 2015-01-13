Think Thank’s Almanac – Parker Duke

Parker Duke comes flying back on to the snowboard scene like a cataclysmic flash flood or a devastating hurricane; you knew it was just a matter of time, but still you built your house back in the same spot?!?! Well, better call FEMA because this savage beast is a saber tooth tiger that killed the dinosaurs, survived the ice age and is now laying waste to streets, kickers, mountains and Verticoli hair brushes everywhere!

The planets have aligned, the crops yielded their bounty, the charts were correct and our snowboarding predictions have come to pass! This is the Think Thank Almanac 2014; spins, slides, styles, monsoons, slashes, nourishment, motels, Delores, barley refreshment, galaxies, friendship, drought and the body’s humors all played out in the pantheon of snowboarding.

Download Think Thank’s Almanac Here