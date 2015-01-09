A Long List of Dead Snowboard Brands

- Home
Though the snowboard internet has been pretty dead over the past few weeks, what with the holidays and all, but he History of Snowboarding group on Facebook has been a-buzz thanks to a post on dead brands. Since we’ve talked about this about 1000 times and never done it, we’re reblogging it, and we’re stoked that the Internet has done the majority of our research for us! (If everyone can crowd source money, we can crowd source content, right?) I did my best to sort though the 500+ comments and make an extensive list with no doubles, add a few more, as well as take off the ones that are still around. Of course, I probably missed some…
Addiction
Aggression
Airwalk
Allian
Another
Apocalypse
Asylum
Atlantis
Aunt Mabels
Avalanche
Aztec
B-Line
Ballz
Bamboo Curtain
Bitch Boards
Blax
Bond
Checkered Pig
Chorus
Crap
Crazy Banana
Daredevil
Definition
Device
Dimensions
DNR
Droors
DSO
DUB
Duotone
Edge
élan/artec
Evol
Expired
F2
Faktory
FARMER
Fester
Fishpaw
Flite
Forum
Foursquare
Fuzzy
G&S
Generics
Glissade
Goddess
Hammer boards
Hayes Bros
Haz-mat
Heavy tools
Heelside
Hemp
Hobie
Hooger Booger
Houser
Inca Snowboards
Jaded
JEENYUS
Joyride
Juice snowboards
Kemper
Killer Loop
Look
LTD
Luxury
Mercury
Messy
Millenium 3
Mistral
Molly/MLY
Naked
Nale
Nelson
Nerve
O-matic
One
Option
Original Sin
Oxygen
Pill
Powderstick
Preston
Prom
Quality
Quimbola Man
Rad Air
Random
Rev
Santa Monica Airlines
Scooter
Shorty’s
Shot
Silence
Skull
SMP
Snow Tech
Soopkich’n
Split
Special Blend
Spry
Static
Storm
Stump
Summit
Swag
Swill
Switch
Transit
Trendy
Tucker
Twist clothing
Type-A
Unity
Wave Rave
Weekend
White Elephant
Wide Ride
Wild Duck
World Industries
Yang
Yaro
Yellow Bus
Phew. Support your local snowboard brand.
Brooke Geery If you know, you know.
Email this author | All posts by Brooke Geery
Sound
missing nike and CAKED get wit it
Flip7
Artec is done, but Elan seems to be still going. Did I miss something?
is 5150 still a brand? Im guessing not
it is! they have new boards this year
They are under the K2 banner
Apocalypse isn’t dead… Just called APO now.
Loving this list.
Also:
Prophecy Slides, Beyond, Legend, Never (pre-Option), Osiris, Subtle, Box (Reebok snow boots) and Jackson are a few more
Did Mervin kill off Bent Metal officially?
I loved Bent Metal
Volant (they also produced some under their own name), Mission Six, Atomic
Bent metal is alive and well the last time I checked.
“Well” might not be the right word
I know they released binders in 2013/14, but I don’t think they did this year.
Split board binders I think
Section
sims ?
Seth Driedel Hill rides for Sims. Tom Sims died but Sims is still alive.
Supernatural Snowboards – dave lee represent!
If you want to count trife as a snowboard brand and not just a summer comany then they should be on there.
Division 23
Solid
Movement
Un inc
don’t forget about republic snowboards, no way! and everyone’s favorite brand to hate: nope
Elevation was the sickest!
Purged sled company and PBS bindings, both So Cal companies
Another would be H-Street Snowboards
NFA
Crazy Creek
Agency
Lamar
Smelly Tuna
Supernatural
Elevation
Andromeda
Battalion Snowboards
How long before Dan Mac brings down Mervin?
I’m absolutely surprised that “prom” snowboard outerwear went out of business…
Peter Line was their team Captain. Look it up.
pour some of that fouty out for the fallen homies
How about weekend snowboards? last brand eddie wall rode for.
I think someone should bring $WAG back. “Did you see that swag jacket it was all G’d up”
I want a Shortys deck
Isn’t Too Hard over with too? Or we still waiting on the xxx tape?
Planet Earth
theyre back actually
JEENYUS WAS DA CHIT
Also missing “dfi” out of mammoth lakes. Anyone remember “shortys snowboards” same so the skate company.
Jackson Snowboards
Sasquatch Snowboards
Anyone got a report on their existence?
Jackson was selling some boards in 2009 through thriller board shop. I haven’t really heard anything since.
H-Street Snowboards
Dynastar Snowboards
GAS Snowboards
Tranzaxion Snowboards
Sick Snowboards
But thank goodness Sweet Cheeks Panties is still going strong. In fact Jamie Anderson is on the team and she has great cheeks.
Lucid Notion Snowboards
Mercury Snowboards
Ellis Snowboards
Sierra Snowboards
Reality Snowboards…. I had the Steve Graham
Moss Snowboards
Trilogy Arts Snowboards
All I know is that Yobeat started in KVT, died and resurrected like zombie jesus.
Why couldn’t you stay died? 😉
Defcon?
Compatriot Snowboards. Recently owned and run by Rob Kingwill outta Jackson. Is now done…
Probably zooyork soon
Should just put Pat Milberry in this list.
and the best part of a “dead brand article” is the picture of MFM on the thumbnail, haha
WHY Y’ALL GOT’S TA’ BE HATIN’ ON THA OUT-DATED DISFUNCTIONISMS?
STIUL CLAIMIUNG 1987 AS MY KINDA SHIUT.
Defcon gloves- I think Peter Line owned that
Planet Earth Outerwear- jackets were nice
Elevation Snowboards-Chris Engelman was on the team rocking step in bindings
Supernatural Snowboards- I can picture their graphics in my head right now, Dave Lees pretty cool
Option Snowboards
No Fixed Address
I’m fucking old
Boznuts Snowboards
It’s *bozwreck and they are just getting started
shoutout to ambiguous
Unity is still alive and will be kickin it for a while…
Allian is alive! Not in a bigger scale, but good people make it work.
http://www.alliansnowboards.com
NECTAR SNOWBOARDS
HOT SNOWBOARDS
NOW SNOWBOARDS
SANTA CRUZ SNOWBOARDS
BLACK & WHITE SNOWBOARDS
QUEST OUTERWEAR
HIGH GEAR ACCESSORIES
RUSTY SNOWBOARDS
QUIKSILVER SNOWBOARDS
MOSS SNOWBOARDS
STEPSON OUTERWEAR
Peach Snowboards
……almost every brand listed in theSeptember 95 Transworld Buyers Guide 🙂
Some are just “zombie” brands that still exist, but some of those ads bring it back to the golden age of shredding. Pre-brain bucket steez. Fish paw,Swag, Osiris, Joyride. Loved that shit.
Alphanumeric
Forecast snowboards
NFA
MORROW
NORTH WAVE
WEST BEACH
PLANET EARTH
TSA?
ALPHANUMERIC
C1
http://www.planet-earth-clothing.com
Agency bindings? anyone bring that up yet?
And Brooke forgot the biggest one of course…. NIKE!
Your not a snowboarder Brooke. #GiveYobeatToStan
Also ECHELON SNOWBOARDS are finally dead????!
truu
did boznutz really cancel his insta?
nahhhhh homie is in rehab… Celebrity rehab with dr. Drew… He’s on with Dennis rodman
it was part of the agreement when Nike decided to hand them over the brand
Elan is still around. For example Gus Engle and Zach Rawles are on the team.
Shuvit
Icon Snowboards
buzrun
F2 is still alive
Trife Snowboards 😛
liquid snowboards!
How about Division 23? I got excited trying to find a brand that wasn’t on the list. Also, how about Whitehouse?
I think some of these brands may still exist in big box sports stores, like M3, Silence, Avalanche, etc.
Sadly there’s some good names in here that if they weren’t used already would be rad, Joyride?
There’s also some renames, like Apocalypse is now APO.
And strange small markets? I think Allian still exists in Japan.
In regards to Elan, Capita bought their factory, so who knows if the Elan name has a marketing arm left.
Why can I go on and on about this? I’m not quite sure. la de da de da….
Albin Snowboards
Jeenyus was cool.
You forgot planetearth
Lucid Notion Snowboards
Yeah yeah. They come and go.
Just glad Holden is still around, capita has been solid….oh and Alex Andrews still looks like Stewie Griffen
MISSION SIX
World industry snowboards?
Unity is still alive, and just added Taylor Gold to the roster this season.
theres a few brands that shouldnt be dead like forum, special blend and foursquare
I’m a freak in dinosaur. I’m still using my Heavy Tools board with Bkax bindings.
Eesa. I still have a few shirts and socks laying around. ‘lux layering’ was cool, but I guess not cool enough!
90.
Smelly Tuna!!
I can add some info : I used to make Swill/Sasquatch boards.
“Sasquatch” boards were made by Globe Mfg.(not THAT Globe). We made Swill Snowboards first then produced the Sasquatch line after.
We died in 96/97.
Bamboo Curtains are the sickest. Found a pair this year at a thrift shop!
“Famly Snowboards” out of Laguna Beach.
Some of the lightest and snappyest boards way ahead of their time.
There is Slide, Brotherhood and Disco snowboards.
Help trying to find my snowboard brand.
I have aboard that I just love and no rental I have tried feels as natural for me.
It has a naked lady with a yellow python on it and the logo is a split T with a snake around it.
Not sure how to post a picture of it but any ideas. I’d like to find the spec for this board so I can get something similar.
Cheers
Eric
INVASION Snowboards. They were the shit when I was in high school.
Nobody mentioned Barfoot
FUNCTION Snowboards out of New York