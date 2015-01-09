Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

A Long List of Dead Snowboard Brands

09 January, 2015 100 Comments

Though the snowboard internet has been pretty dead over the past few weeks, what with the holidays and all, but he History of Snowboarding group on Facebook has been a-buzz thanks to a post on dead brands. Since we’ve talked about this about 1000 times and never done it, we’re reblogging it, and we’re stoked that the Internet has done the majority of our research for us! (If everyone can crowd source money, we can crowd source content, right?) I did my best to sort though the 500+ comments and make an extensive list with no doubles, add a few more, as well as take off the ones that are still around. Of course, I probably missed some…

Addiction

IMG_0039
Aggression
Airwalk
Allian
Another
Apocalypse
Asylum
Atlantis
Aunt Mabels
Avalanche
Aztec
B-Line
Ballz
Bamboo Curtain

big_bitch-boards
Bitch Boards
Blax
Bond
Checkered Pig
Chorus
Crap
Crazy Banana
Daredevil
Definition
Device
Dimensions

IMG_0042

DNR
Droors
DSO
DUB

IMG_0041
Duotone
Edge
élan/artec
Evol
Expired
F2
Faktory
FARMER
Fester
Fishpaw
Flite
Forum
Foursquare
Fuzzy
G&S
Generics
Glissade

IMG_0043

Goddess
Hammer boards
Hayes Bros
Haz-mat
Heavy tools

IMG_0034
Heelside
Hemp
Hobie
Hooger Booger
Houser
Inca Snowboards
Jaded
JEENYUS
Joyride
Juice snowboards
Kemper
Killer Loop
Look
LTD
Luxury
Mercury
Messy

IMG_0038

MIA

IMG_0045
Millenium 3
Mistral
Molly/MLY
Naked
Nale

IMG_0036

Nelson
Nerve
O-matic
One
Option

IMG_0046
Original Sin
Oxygen
Pill
Powderstick
Preston

IMG_0029
Prom
Quality
Quimbola Man
Rad Air
Random
Rev
Santa Monica Airlines
Scooter
Shorty’s
Shot

IMG_0044
Silence
Skull
SMP
Snow Tech
Soopkich’n
Split

IMG_0032

Special Blend
Spry
Static
Storm
Stump
Summit

IMG_0030

Swag
Swill

IMG_0031

Switch
Transit
Trendy
Tucker
Twist clothing
Type-A
Unity
Wave Rave
Weekend
White Elephant
Wide Ride
Wild Duck

IMG_0033
World Industries
Yang
Yaro
Yellow Bus

Phew. Support your local snowboard brand.

If you know, you know.
  1. MFM said: said on January 9, 2015 at 2:29 pm

    Sound

     
  2. sumbummer said: said on January 9, 2015 at 2:33 pm

    missing nike and CAKED get wit it

     
  3. Fibgerbanger said: said on January 9, 2015 at 2:33 pm

    Flip7

     
  4. Snowface said: said on January 9, 2015 at 2:34 pm

    Artec is done, but Elan seems to be still going. Did I miss something?

     
  5. Jwhite said: said on January 9, 2015 at 2:39 pm

    is 5150 still a brand? Im guessing not

     
  6. Roundhouse said: said on January 9, 2015 at 2:40 pm

    Apocalypse isn’t dead… Just called APO now.

     
  7. Snowface said: said on January 9, 2015 at 2:42 pm

    Loving this list.

    Also:
    Prophecy Slides, Beyond, Legend, Never (pre-Option), Osiris, Subtle, Box (Reebok snow boots) and Jackson are a few more

    Did Mervin kill off Bent Metal officially?

    I loved Bent Metal

     
  8. MárioM said: said on January 9, 2015 at 2:51 pm

    Section

     
  9. balls said: said on January 9, 2015 at 2:52 pm

    sims ?

     
  10. thatguy said: said on January 9, 2015 at 2:55 pm

    Supernatural Snowboards – dave lee represent!

     
  11. Jerm said: said on January 9, 2015 at 3:04 pm

    If you want to count trife as a snowboard brand and not just a summer comany then they should be on there.

     
  12. Max said: said on January 9, 2015 at 3:09 pm

    Division 23
    Solid
    Movement

     
    • Max said: said on January 9, 2015 at 3:53 pm

      Un inc

       
  13. Snowface said: said on January 9, 2015 at 3:10 pm

    don’t forget about republic snowboards, no way! and everyone’s favorite brand to hate: nope

     
  14. Dig said: said on January 9, 2015 at 3:18 pm

    Elevation was the sickest!

     
  15. Scabz said: said on January 9, 2015 at 3:20 pm

    Purged sled company and PBS bindings, both So Cal companies

     
  16. Bee said: said on January 9, 2015 at 3:28 pm

    NFA
    Crazy Creek
    Agency
    Lamar
    Smelly Tuna
    Supernatural
    Elevation

     
  17. MarkFromThePark said: said on January 9, 2015 at 3:57 pm

    Andromeda

    Battalion Snowboards

     
  18. JP Walking said: said on January 9, 2015 at 4:06 pm

    How long before Dan Mac brings down Mervin?

     
  19. Chief Keef said: said on January 9, 2015 at 4:09 pm

    I’m absolutely surprised that “prom” snowboard outerwear went out of business…

     
  20. george w. kush said: said on January 9, 2015 at 4:19 pm

    pour some of that fouty out for the fallen homies

     
  21. vincent said: said on January 9, 2015 at 4:23 pm

    How about weekend snowboards? last brand eddie wall rode for.

     
  22. Evergreen State said: said on January 9, 2015 at 4:30 pm

    I think someone should bring $WAG back. “Did you see that swag jacket it was all G’d up”

     
  23. col. forbin said: said on January 9, 2015 at 4:31 pm

    I want a Shortys deck

     
  24. Yo said: said on January 9, 2015 at 4:48 pm

    Isn’t Too Hard over with too? Or we still waiting on the xxx tape?

     
  25. DJDickrub said: said on January 9, 2015 at 5:11 pm

    Planet Earth

     
  26. snowboart said: said on January 9, 2015 at 5:24 pm

    JEENYUS WAS DA CHIT

     
  27. bad duuu said: said on January 9, 2015 at 6:21 pm

    Also missing “dfi” out of mammoth lakes. Anyone remember “shortys snowboards” same so the skate company.

     
  28. Pooch said: said on January 9, 2015 at 7:49 pm

    Jackson Snowboards
    Sasquatch Snowboards
    Anyone got a report on their existence?

     
  29. Reality101 said: said on January 9, 2015 at 8:15 pm

    H-Street Snowboards
    Dynastar Snowboards
    GAS Snowboards
    Tranzaxion Snowboards
    Sick Snowboards
    But thank goodness Sweet Cheeks Panties is still going strong. In fact Jamie Anderson is on the team and she has great cheeks.

     
  30. Reality101 said: said on January 9, 2015 at 8:18 pm

    Lucid Notion Snowboards

     
  31. Reality101 said: said on January 9, 2015 at 8:19 pm

    Mercury Snowboards
    Ellis Snowboards
    Sierra Snowboards

     
  32. Reality101 said: said on January 9, 2015 at 8:21 pm

    Reality Snowboards…. I had the Steve Graham

     
  33. Reality101 said: said on January 9, 2015 at 8:24 pm

    Moss Snowboards
    Trilogy Arts Snowboards

     
  34. Capt. Obvious said: said on January 9, 2015 at 8:24 pm

    All I know is that Yobeat started in KVT, died and resurrected like zombie jesus.
    Why couldn’t you stay died? 😉

     
  35. Yobrand dead said: said on January 9, 2015 at 8:45 pm

    Defcon?

     
  36. Joe Hill said: said on January 9, 2015 at 8:55 pm

    Compatriot Snowboards. Recently owned and run by Rob Kingwill outta Jackson. Is now done…

     
  37. Wtf said: said on January 9, 2015 at 9:18 pm

    Probably zooyork soon

     
  38. Neon colors said: said on January 9, 2015 at 9:19 pm

    Should just put Pat Milberry in this list.

     
  39. CaptainSaveAhoe said: said on January 9, 2015 at 9:35 pm

    and the best part of a “dead brand article” is the picture of MFM on the thumbnail, haha

     
  40. TROOF said: said on January 9, 2015 at 9:45 pm

    WHY Y’ALL GOT’S TA’ BE HATIN’ ON THA OUT-DATED DISFUNCTIONISMS?

     
  41. TROOF said: said on January 9, 2015 at 9:47 pm

    STIUL CLAIMIUNG 1987 AS MY KINDA SHIUT.

     
  42. I'm old said: said on January 9, 2015 at 10:27 pm

    Defcon gloves- I think Peter Line owned that
    Planet Earth Outerwear- jackets were nice
    Elevation Snowboards-Chris Engelman was on the team rocking step in bindings
    Supernatural Snowboards- I can picture their graphics in my head right now, Dave Lees pretty cool
    Option Snowboards
    No Fixed Address
    I’m fucking old

     
  43. I'm old said: said on January 9, 2015 at 10:29 pm

    Boznuts Snowboards

     
  44. holla! said: said on January 10, 2015 at 12:28 am

    shoutout to ambiguous

     
  45. Tim O said: said on January 10, 2015 at 2:00 am

    Unity is still alive and will be kickin it for a while…

     
  46. Johan V said: said on January 10, 2015 at 3:55 am

    Allian is alive! Not in a bigger scale, but good people make it work.

    http://www.alliansnowboards.com

     
  47. TROOF said: said on January 10, 2015 at 6:07 am

    NECTAR SNOWBOARDS
    HOT SNOWBOARDS
    NOW SNOWBOARDS
    SANTA CRUZ SNOWBOARDS
    BLACK & WHITE SNOWBOARDS
    QUEST OUTERWEAR
    HIGH GEAR ACCESSORIES
    RUSTY SNOWBOARDS
    QUIKSILVER SNOWBOARDS
    MOSS SNOWBOARDS
    STEPSON OUTERWEAR

     
  48. Reality101 said: said on January 10, 2015 at 8:16 am

    Peach Snowboards
    ……almost every brand listed in theSeptember 95 Transworld Buyers Guide 🙂

     
  49. Flynnasty said: said on January 10, 2015 at 8:54 am

    Some are just “zombie” brands that still exist, but some of those ads bring it back to the golden age of shredding. Pre-brain bucket steez. Fish paw,Swag, Osiris, Joyride. Loved that shit.

     
  50. Mihi said: said on January 10, 2015 at 9:26 am

    Alphanumeric

     
  51. Bob loblaw said: said on January 10, 2015 at 10:19 am

    Forecast snowboards

     
  52. Deleted Boznuts Instagram Posts said: said on January 10, 2015 at 1:32 pm

    NFA
    MORROW
    NORTH WAVE
    WEST BEACH
    PLANET EARTH
    TSA?
    ALPHANUMERIC
    C1

     
  53. thatguy said: said on January 10, 2015 at 1:37 pm

    Agency bindings? anyone bring that up yet?

     
  54. Give Yobeat to Stan said: said on January 10, 2015 at 4:42 pm

    And Brooke forgot the biggest one of course…. NIKE!

    Your not a snowboarder Brooke. #GiveYobeatToStan

     
  55. Give Yobeat to Stan said: said on January 10, 2015 at 4:45 pm

    Also ECHELON SNOWBOARDS are finally dead????!

     
    Reply
    did boznutz really cancel his insta?

     
  57. Popcorn said: said on January 11, 2015 at 1:05 am

    Elan is still around. For example Gus Engle and Zach Rawles are on the team.

     
  58. Kallel said: said on January 11, 2015 at 2:47 am

    Shuvit
    Icon Snowboards

     
  59. wee said: said on January 11, 2015 at 8:25 am

    buzrun

    F2 is still alive

     
  60. holce fan club said: said on January 11, 2015 at 12:04 pm

    Trife Snowboards 😛

     
  61. Ricky said: said on January 11, 2015 at 10:26 pm

    liquid snowboards!

     
  62. chicken hawk said: said on January 12, 2015 at 12:42 pm

    How about Division 23? I got excited trying to find a brand that wasn’t on the list. Also, how about Whitehouse?

    I think some of these brands may still exist in big box sports stores, like M3, Silence, Avalanche, etc.

    Sadly there’s some good names in here that if they weren’t used already would be rad, Joyride?

    There’s also some renames, like Apocalypse is now APO.

    And strange small markets? I think Allian still exists in Japan.

    In regards to Elan, Capita bought their factory, so who knows if the Elan name has a marketing arm left.

    Why can I go on and on about this? I’m not quite sure. la de da de da….

     
  63. TR said: said on January 12, 2015 at 1:29 pm

    Albin Snowboards

     
  64. Brendan Barry said: said on January 12, 2015 at 8:23 pm

    Jeenyus was cool.
    You forgot planetearth

     
  65. yo said: said on January 13, 2015 at 7:10 am

    Lucid Notion Snowboards

     
  66. Mid-E said: said on January 13, 2015 at 10:32 pm

    Yeah yeah. They come and go.

    Just glad Holden is still around, capita has been solid….oh and Alex Andrews still looks like Stewie Griffen

     
  67. rap said: said on January 15, 2015 at 6:48 pm

    MISSION SIX

     
  68. word said: said on January 18, 2015 at 10:32 am

    World industry snowboards?

     
  69. gerry. said: said on January 20, 2015 at 11:48 am

    Unity is still alive, and just added Taylor Gold to the roster this season.

     
  70. Christian f said: said on January 22, 2015 at 1:54 pm

    theres a few brands that shouldnt be dead like forum, special blend and foursquare

     
  71. mmushy said: said on February 18, 2015 at 10:15 pm

    I’m a freak in dinosaur. I’m still using my Heavy Tools board with Bkax bindings.

     
    Reply
  72. iwc said: said on March 25, 2015 at 12:19 pm

    Eesa. I still have a few shirts and socks laying around. ‘lux layering’ was cool, but I guess not cool enough!

     
  73. Tim AZ said: said on April 24, 2015 at 2:22 pm

    90.

     
  74. Trav said: said on June 8, 2015 at 4:15 pm

    Smelly Tuna!!

     
  75. Cat said: said on August 7, 2015 at 1:13 am

    I can add some info : I used to make Swill/Sasquatch boards.
    “Sasquatch” boards were made by Globe Mfg.(not THAT Globe). We made Swill Snowboards first then produced the Sasquatch line after.
    We died in 96/97.

     
  76. Dopeninja said: said on November 11, 2015 at 11:59 am

    Bamboo Curtains are the sickest. Found a pair this year at a thrift shop!

     
  77. JDH said: said on January 8, 2016 at 10:49 pm

    “Famly Snowboards” out of Laguna Beach.
    Some of the lightest and snappyest boards way ahead of their time.

     
  78. AKA_JAZ said: said on April 2, 2016 at 7:28 pm

    There is Slide, Brotherhood and Disco snowboards.

     
  79. eric said: said on August 5, 2016 at 5:59 pm

    Help trying to find my snowboard brand.
    I have aboard that I just love and no rental I have tried feels as natural for me.
    It has a naked lady with a yellow python on it and the logo is a split T with a snake around it.
    Not sure how to post a picture of it but any ideas. I’d like to find the spec for this board so I can get something similar.
    Cheers
    Eric

     
  80. JoJo said: said on August 18, 2016 at 1:08 pm

    INVASION Snowboards. They were the shit when I was in high school.

     
  81. SL said: said on October 15, 2016 at 2:39 pm

    Nobody mentioned Barfoot

     
  82. Stephen said: said on December 21, 2016 at 10:11 pm

    FUNCTION Snowboards out of New York

     
