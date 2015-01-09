A Long List of Dead Snowboard Brands

Though the snowboard internet has been pretty dead over the past few weeks, what with the holidays and all, but he History of Snowboarding group on Facebook has been a-buzz thanks to a post on dead brands. Since we’ve talked about this about 1000 times and never done it, we’re reblogging it, and we’re stoked that the Internet has done the majority of our research for us! (If everyone can crowd source money, we can crowd source content, right?) I did my best to sort though the 500+ comments and make an extensive list with no doubles, add a few more, as well as take off the ones that are still around. Of course, I probably missed some…

Addiction



Aggression

Airwalk

Allian

Another

Apocalypse

Asylum

Atlantis

Aunt Mabels

Avalanche

Aztec

B-Line

Ballz

Bamboo Curtain



Bitch Boards

Blax

Bond

Checkered Pig

Chorus

Crap

Crazy Banana

Daredevil

Definition

Device

Dimensions

DNR

Droors

DSO

DUB



Duotone

Edge

élan/artec

Evol

Expired

F2

Faktory

FARMER

Fester

Fishpaw

Flite

Forum

Foursquare

Fuzzy

G&S

Generics

Glissade

Goddess

Hammer boards

Hayes Bros

Haz-mat

Heavy tools



Heelside

Hemp

Hobie

Hooger Booger

Houser

Inca Snowboards

Jaded

JEENYUS

Joyride

Juice snowboards

Kemper

Killer Loop

Look

LTD

Luxury

Mercury

Messy





MIA



Millenium 3

Mistral

Molly/MLY

Naked

Nale

Nelson

Nerve

O-matic

One

Option



Original Sin

Oxygen

Pill

Powderstick

Preston



Prom

Quality

Quimbola Man

Rad Air

Random

Rev

Santa Monica Airlines

Scooter

Shorty’s

Shot



Silence

Skull

SMP

Snow Tech

Soopkich’n

Split

Special Blend

Spry

Static

Storm

Stump

Summit

Swag

Swill

Switch

Transit

Trendy

Tucker

Twist clothing

Type-A

Unity

Wave Rave

Weekend

White Elephant

Wide Ride

Wild Duck



World Industries

Yang

Yaro

Yellow Bus

Phew. Support your local snowboard brand.