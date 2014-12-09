Yobeat’s Guide to Making Moonshine

You must be 21 to read this, if not go to bed. First off, Do not try this at home… Second, this is a basic description of the process for hypothetical purposes only. If you really want to break the law and make moonshine, do your research, for your own safety! You’d be breaking’ da law.

By Cornmasher Bill:

So you want to make Mountain Dew, do you? No, we’re not talking the same green corn syrup endorsed by the likes of Scotty Lago and Danny Davis, we’re talking the OG mountain dew, the clear spirit, or moonshine, endorsed by… well, we won’t go there, but I know some Pros who sure would. But if you’re a mountainous hillbilly like myself, you were born with Moonshine in your blood, and you piss pure ethanol.

Let’s start out with one fact: Moonshine by definition is illegal. If it’s not illegally produced it’s technically a distilled spirit. Thus the “moonshine” you’ll find in your local liquor store is just that: A legally produced distilled spirit. It’s not moonshine. It’s marketing drivel. Why is moonshine illegal? Well, we’re not going to get into politics, but one reason is taxes. Alcohol in the US is heavily taxed, and controlled. There you have it.

If you were to distill liquor on your own, using readily available ingredients and hardware, you would, in fact, end up with moonshine… you’d be breaking the law. State laws vary in regards to the production of spirits, but either way there’s a good chance you’d be crossing the line into federal crime. So again, were you to distill booze you’re breaking the law. You could, however, obtain a Federal Fuel Alcohol Permit to produce your own alcohol to make fuel for the lawnmower you’ve converted to run on Ethanol. That Ethanol you’d be distilling is the same ethanol known to the old moonshiners as White Lightning, Mountain Dew, or Shine. Ethanol can also be used as a clean burning fuel for cooking, cars, chainsaws, motorcycles, and if made correctly it can be fucking delicious, and strong. It’s the same shit the legendary Popcorn Sutton made his legacy with in the South. This white lightning just might keep you warm up on the snowy hill. Hypothetically.

The fact is moonshine isn’t just hillbilly swill anymore. Estimates put home distillers in the range of a few hundred thousand in the US. Some of them making damn fine artisan whiskeys, rums, and vodkas. There are number of efforts to make home distilling legal, much the way of home beer brewing and wine making. But for now, it’s an outlaw interest in the eyes of the law.

Distilling can be dangerous, but if you are smart about it, you could make it a relatively safe process, were you to want to do it. One of the most dangerous factors in distillation is the use of an open flame. Distilling is creating a highly flamable alcohol steam, which then turns back to liquid. An open flame makes for things that can go boom. But small batch home distillation can be done somewhat safely using an electric hot plate like you’d use (usually against the rules) in a college dorm room. They’re inexpensive. You can get one for $12.99 on Amazon. There you go, no open flame. And you’ll be able to make ramen anywhere with electricity.

What about this going blind stuff you hear so much about? Is it for real? Could moonshine make you go blind? The short answer is technically, yes. But as Popular Science puts it “So can starring at the sun.” There is some scientific truth to this rumor, and it’s because of methanol, which is a byproduct of the alcohol distillation process. Methanol boils off at a lower temperature than ethanol, and for that reason distillers always discard the first few ounces to drip from the still. These first few ounces contain other so-called “foreshots”–low-boiling-point compounds that come out of the still first. Methanol is among these compounds (others are acetone, aldehydes, and other undesirables) that impart unappetizing flavors to perfectly good moonshine. Any distiller worth his salt will discard these at the start, eliminating methanol (which also leads to nasty hangovers in small doses, by the way) from the equation.”

The fact is, the amount of methanol coming out of the home still is very small. The orange juice you drink at breakfast contains methanol. And while there’s mixed opinions on whether or not the resulting methanol from a home still would be enough to hurt you, everyone agrees that simply discarding the first couple ounces from the head is the solution. The lore of blindness is said to stem back to prohibition, and unscrupulous moonshiners actually adding methanol to their moonshine. As you can imagine, that would be bad. So if you were to distill, tossing the first few ounces is key.

Outside of that, the process [from our online research] is straight forward, and there is TONS of information online on the distillation process, along how to build a basic Pressure Cooker still. We did the math, and you could build a basic distillation still like the one shown in the picture below for about $100 if you get the supplies new.

Here’s what you’d need to make a pressure cooker still:

Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker

Hot plate or electric stove burner

10 feet of 3/8 copper tubing

5 gallon bucket

silicon caulk

fitting to go from tubing to pressure cooker

thermometer

Making alcohol is a two part process: Fermentation and Distillation. Fermentation is a reaction where yeast breaks down sugar, resulting in alcohol. Distillation is the process of evaporating the alcohol (which boils at a lower temperature than water) and collecting the steam to condense back into liquid alcohol. So what exactly are you going to ferment? You can find a number of basic “mash recipes” all over this here inter web. Below is a basic corn meal recipe for one gallon of mash that we found online. The ingredients you can get from a local grocery store. You can make an airlock on your own, or buy one from any local home brew supply store.

Basic Corn Mash Recipe:

1 one gallon container (preferably glass)

1 Rubber stopper and airlock for the container (either homemade or from a brew supply store)

1 lb. Cornmeal

2 lb. Sugar

1 active yeast packet

1 gallon of distilled water

The ingredients get mixed up in the jug and left to ferment for roughly five days, depending on your recipe. During that time you get to watch it bubble away as the yeast does its work. Below is a video which shows you how to make the mash. He’s also got a good series on the process using a pressure cooker still as we’ve described. It’s not rocket science, and you can find tons of these videos on YouTube.

While your mash is fermenting it would be a good time to get your still in order. You’ll run a copper line from your pressure cooker into a coil that goes through your bucket (the worm as it’s known). The bucket gets filled with cold water. This is where the magic takes place. When the alcohol boils off into steam it’s going to go out through the copper tube, and when it hits the cold water it’s going to condense back down to liquid and drip out the other end. Alcohol boils at a lower temperature than water, so the goal is to distill out the alcohol and leave behind the water, which will reach a boiling point at a higher temperature. The important thing to remember though is that dastardly Methanol, which we talked about earlier. The boiling point of methanol is approximately 148 degrees farenheit, which is quite a bit lower than ethanol (the good stuff). This means that methanol (the bad stuff) will start to boil before the desired ethanol (174F boiling temp). This is why you need to discard the heads, or the first couple ounces from your still. If you’ve got a thermometer in place, everything that boils off before 174F is the stuff you want to discard. From there you’ll boil off the ethanol and collect it out the condenser (the other side of the bucket) in a jar. Once you get to the 200F neck of the woods you start to get to the end and start boiling off water. This stuff you want to discard as well, as it’s just going to water down your shine. So the good stuff is between 174F-ish and the high side of 200F roughly.

Just make sure everything is working and test your still for leaks with water before diving in with your mash. After your mash is fermented you’ll want to strain it down to remove the cornmeal and impurities. Cheese cloth would be good for this. Otherwise you might end up with a nasty burnt corn flavor. After straining your mash into the pressure cooker you’re going to want to seal it up, fill your bucket (condenser) with cold water, connect your tubing to the pressure cooker, and turn on your burner. Once that sucker heats up to temperature the magic will begin. Start with a medium temperature and keep an eye on it. Just north of 150F you should start to see that methanol coming out the other end.

Again, just discard those first couple ounces, and keep an eye on your temperatures. From there you’ll have great fuel for your lawnmower, or, if you’re a rogue, a great start on a batch of whiskey you can ferment in an oak barrel. The key is to do your research and know what you’re getting into. But by all accounts, ethanol distillation can be very safe.

Super-serious Legal Note: This post provides information for educational purposes only. All photos feature non-functional props. All recipes and “how to’s” are theoretical. The information is not intended to be relied upon as basis for any act or decision whatsoever. Yobeat does not advocate the violation of any State or Federal law, regulation or statute.