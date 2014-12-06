High Cascade’s Summer Project

- Home
- Yobeat Online Shop
- Videos
- News
- History
- Features
- Podcasts
- Win
- About
“You know why High Cascade’s mascot is a marshmallow? Because it’s like the kids that go there. White, and soft,” Dave Schiff.
admin one of the founders of the internet.
Email this author | All posts by admin
brooke are you even allowed to post this
86’ddddddddd
Maybe they’ll let Brooke back now that she posted this 24 minute infomercial
IAM IN if I can bunk with BROOKE.. and eat SMORES in bed WITH HER all day and night
Going snowboarder is like being a marshmallow: better when you’re toasted
Jesus I mean snowboarding Im so dumb
had the some of the best times of my life at high cascade. the wife and I are hyped to do adult camp one of these years.
it only took 10 years and me literally running the place before they got my name right in titles and credits. ty RJ
I thought you were banned from high cascade..?
everyone who isn’t a camper is pro
CAN I be a digger ?