Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

High Cascade’s Summer Project

06 December, 2014 11 Comments

“You know why High Cascade’s mascot is a marshmallow? Because it’s like the kids that go there. White, and soft,” Dave Schiff.

 

one of the founders of the internet.
Email this author | All posts by

Similar posts

Comments (11)

  1. george w. kush said: said on December 6, 2014 at 7:46 pm

    brooke are you even allowed to post this

     
    Reply
  2. Trillbo Swaggins said: said on December 6, 2014 at 7:47 pm

    Going snowboarder is like being a marshmallow: better when you’re toasted

     
    Reply
  3. matt said: said on December 6, 2014 at 8:18 pm

    had the some of the best times of my life at high cascade. the wife and I are hyped to do adult camp one of these years.

     
    Reply
  4. terry said: said on December 6, 2014 at 9:34 pm

    it only took 10 years and me literally running the place before they got my name right in titles and credits. ty RJ

     
    Reply
  5. SumBummer said: said on December 7, 2014 at 10:22 am

    I thought you were banned from high cascade..?

     
    Reply
  6. jarrome said: said on December 7, 2014 at 12:32 pm

    everyone who isn’t a camper is pro

     
    Reply
  7. JAKE BURTON said: said on May 19, 2017 at 3:45 am

    CAN I be a digger ?

     
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


TOP