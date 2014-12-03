Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

Is Jed Anderson Gay? – A Hump Day Exclusive

03 December, 2014 93 Comments

photocropped

When Jed Anderson posted videos and photos of himself kissing dudes on Instagram on Halloween, many people (#NOTEVERYONE) jumped to the conclusion that he was coming out out the closet. Why else would he post something socially taboo on something public like Instagram? By the time several of the posts were deleted hours later, it had already started. People love a scandal, and it looked like snowboarding might have its first real, deal gay pro on its hands.

It didn’t take long for the Internet to begin anonymously discussing, and in some cases, confirming the rumors in the educated fasion which the Internet does all things. For example, this post on the Catfishchronicles Tumblr.

Anonymous asked: Jed anderson is gay? not that it matters or anything, just wouldn’t have expected it

dont-worry-do-slappies:
yea, i guess the way most people found out was through a video of him kissing 2 guys on his instagram which i thought was funny

Those who actually know Jed quickly wrote the Insta-action off as “Jed being Jed,” but we figured he might want to set the record straight (no pun intended.) At first he was hesitant to talk, but as the buzz waned on, he eventually posted his own Instagram casually denying the rumors and agreed to answer us. So, why did he post that stuff?

“I just thought it was funny because I knew people would freak out,” he said. “I have gay homies that have to deal with assholes everyday. I lost like 300 followers. I got private messages from kids being like ‘you’re gross as fuck I dont like you anymore you fag.’  Like dog, I’m not gay. Girls kiss each other all the time. To be honest I’d rather not have some ignorant doofus like that follow me anyways.”

The moral of the story is, Jed doesn’t care and doesn’t think you should either. “To be honest I can’t believe people even care about some one else’s sexual orientation in any sport or any where in life,” he said.

What does matter about Jed Anderson for our purposes is that he is hands down one of the most talented rail riders of his generation. His warm up tricks are other people’s enders. Oh yeah, he’s pretty incredible at skateboarding too. And while we’re not contractually allowed to post Crazy Loco yet, we would recommend you watch it on Fluofun.fr and get a little bit of French culture while you’re there.

140205-tokyo-jed_anderson-135

Photo: Oli Gagnon/ Courtesy Salomon Snowboards

If you know, you know.
Email this author | All posts by

Similar posts

Comments (93)

  1. WillSteller said: said on December 3, 2014 at 6:16 am

    Fuck it. The man absolutely rips. End of story.

     
    Reply
  2. Lou said: said on December 3, 2014 at 6:19 am

    Swagga swag sweg Jeds killin homo haters on da regs

     
    Reply
  3. upstatemike. said: said on December 3, 2014 at 6:34 am

    True story. I have a friend who has had sex with literally over 500 girls. He was on the cover of Playgirl. Then he popped up on gay porn sites but solo. Then one day, videos of him banging dudes were exposed. He claims he “never received” and is not gay, which i believe. He got paid 250k and then 150k a year as residuals for 7 years. He is now married with kids and has his own rad business started with the gay porn money.

    That being said…how much money is Jed getting for these gay but straight instagram postings? Gay for pay is a real thing. Just sayin.

    If not getting paid, then maybe he’s sorta into dudes, and honestly, that’d be rad if he was. Some of the raddest, funniest, most down to earth dudes I know are gay and they fucking rule. The fact that kids were sending him messages telling him he’s gross and a fag is fucking disgusting. Please post their IG names so we can all DM them gay porn all day, everyday.

     
    Reply
  4. Vin Diesel said: said on December 3, 2014 at 7:19 am

    I’m gay lets play!

     
    Reply
  5. Popcorn said: said on December 3, 2014 at 8:05 am

    The first interesting article Brooke has ever posted

     
    Reply
  6. nice said: said on December 3, 2014 at 8:12 am

    girls that kiss other girls all the time are usually _____.

     
    Reply
  7. what up said: said on December 3, 2014 at 8:38 am

    I started laughing when I saw the title of the link before I even read this

     
    Reply
  8. WUT said: said on December 3, 2014 at 9:30 am

    Snowboarding is a sport?

     
    Reply
  9. bruce said: said on December 3, 2014 at 9:33 am

    Everybody knows snowboarding is gay as fuck.

     
    Reply
  10. Jed? said: said on December 3, 2014 at 9:33 am

    He never answered whether or not he is gay.

     
    Reply
  11. kricer said: said on December 3, 2014 at 9:42 am

    Alex Olson made him do it

     
    Reply
  12. Sherlock Holmes said: said on December 3, 2014 at 9:49 am

    He did not say if he was or not… so the question could still be open. BUT NO :

    At the bottom of the text, a link to a FRENCH website, not american, not canadian, FRENCH. And we all know french is an educated synonym of “gay”.

    And what do we see on this page ? Pics of jed skating half naked. Why would anyone skate half naked in france ? You know it. We have an answer.

     
    Reply
  13. Jeff Keenan said: said on December 3, 2014 at 9:49 am

    isn’t this 2014? Haven’t people colloquially decided things like this don’t matter?

    Come on people, lets change the way we think and worry about stuff that matters, like, “how much pow am I gonna get all over my fuckin’ face this season?”

     
    Reply
  14. Truth is said: said on December 3, 2014 at 10:03 am

    Jed is straight as Fluofun is gay.

     
    Reply
  15. Texas said: said on December 3, 2014 at 10:13 am

    I heard alot of riders are black. Yobeat you got a list or something?

     
    Reply
  16. groovy lu said: said on December 3, 2014 at 10:15 am

    who gives a shit

     
    Reply
  17. Pig Ol' Benis said: said on December 3, 2014 at 10:21 am

    I’m so glad this article was made. I watched his posts go up to being taken down within an hour or whatever and was so confused. I didn’t care, I actually understand his motives to do whatever he wants, and he does. I’ve looked up to him from his “gremlins” bit as a kid or whatever that shit was, and haven’t given a thought to how weird and capable he is. Point being, dude’s a dude, a dude’s dude, and dude, if you have a problem, hop off his dick, dude. Thank dudes.

     
    Reply
  18. justins bong said: said on December 3, 2014 at 10:25 am

    IM NOT BUYING HIS PRO MODLE BECAUSE IM GOING TO TURN GAY IF I RIDE IT

     
    Reply
  19. Hmm said: said on December 3, 2014 at 10:30 am

    Go Jed. You rule.

     
    Reply
  20. GODHATESJED said: said on December 3, 2014 at 10:31 am

    JED IS A SINNER GOD DOES NOT APPROVE NOR DOES HE LIKE JED ANYMORE. BURN IN HELL JED.

    UPSTATE MIKE IS SUPER COOL HE ALWAYS COMMENTS ON BOZNUTZ IG POSTS HAAAIII BOOIIIZZZZ

     
    Reply
  21. GODHATESJED said: said on December 3, 2014 at 10:33 am

    DUDE FOR REAL, YOBEAT! PLEASE WEIGH IN ON NICK DIRKS PISSING ALL OVER K2’s HQ SIGN. CMOONNN STOP PULLIN PUNCHES DAMN IT!

     
    Reply
  22. Hash Singing Slasher said: said on December 3, 2014 at 10:37 am

    DOODZ HE RIDEZ A PINK SNOWBOARD HE MUST B [email protected]@aaa@@@AaAA@@Y!!!!!!!!!!!111!!!1!111!11!!!!!

     
    Reply
  23. KC KYLE said: said on December 3, 2014 at 10:37 am

    I thought what he did was fucking awesome and genius and now I respect the dude even more.

     
    Reply
  24. K said: said on December 3, 2014 at 10:52 am

    I’d hit it… the rail… Jed’s rail… ugh the rail in the picture of Jed hitting the rail.

    Ps. I just learned something about myself.

     
    Reply
  25. snatch said: said on December 3, 2014 at 10:59 am

    Being androgynous is so hot right now

     
    Reply
  26. spiderman said: said on December 3, 2014 at 11:07 am

    Jed you do what makes you happy whether your lipsliding a giant rail or nosepressing your way through a box.

     
    Reply
  27. Toddrichardsnuthair said: said on December 3, 2014 at 11:17 am

    Shit I’d fuck Jed

     
    Reply
  28. Clayton Bigsbys step son said: said on December 3, 2014 at 11:23 am

    If you lick other dudes tounges, then you probly will suck there cocks dry as well…jus sayin

     
    Reply
  29. JP Walker said: said on December 3, 2014 at 12:30 pm

    So I’m still the only gay snowboarder?

     
    Reply
  30. jed said: said on December 3, 2014 at 12:30 pm

    i just wanted attention, im a hero, im edgy, im paving the way in equality, equal rights, gonz art, pontus art, gay art

     
    Reply
  31. Billy Gilman said: said on December 3, 2014 at 12:37 pm

    :)!!!!!

     
    Reply
  32. mdot said: said on December 3, 2014 at 1:59 pm

    my theory is he needed some more attention…the kid is weird plain and simple i think we can all agree on that. and i think we can all agree that if we slept in the same premises as him we would sleep ass down…

     
    Reply
  33. High Pitch Eric said: said on December 3, 2014 at 2:13 pm

    No story here….everyone knows snowboarding is full of fags

     
    Reply
  34. Jwhite said: said on December 3, 2014 at 2:18 pm

    Lol good title for the article to get those mouse clicks going!! $$$$

     
    Reply
  35. ignorant booboo said: said on December 3, 2014 at 2:39 pm

    sooo, if i kiss dudes i can back 2 bringback any rail i want????

     
    Reply
  36. Broke ass UofU student said: said on December 3, 2014 at 4:21 pm

    Def sucked at least one dick when he was blacked out. But im not judging. Dude is way sick and his personality and snowboarding is one of a kind. For that i respect him. As for KC KYLE we should have a humpday for the biggest douche in snowboarding. #FUCKKCKYLE

     
    Reply
  37. da honey said: said on December 3, 2014 at 6:14 pm

    jed always setting the new trend. sucking dick is cool ??! hellz ya !!! cant wait to choke u da man jed!

     
    Reply
  38. Jedansersonspenis said: said on December 3, 2014 at 7:08 pm

    Inb4 Jp walker Jed Anderson sex tape

     
    Reply
  39. A Happy Pyramedium Country said: said on December 3, 2014 at 8:41 pm

    There is nothing shocking about this.

     
    Reply
  40. JP Walker's tears said: said on December 3, 2014 at 8:46 pm

    I’m gay for double corks :'(

     
    Reply
  41. Fuck yobeat said: said on December 3, 2014 at 10:21 pm

    This might be the only article on yobeat that people will remember in 10 years. “You remember yobeat right?” – jerm

     
    Reply
  42. The Party Snake said: said on December 3, 2014 at 11:21 pm

    It’s not called gay… its called being Canadian.

     
    Reply
    • World Deece said: said on December 3, 2014 at 11:25 pm

      ***It’s not gay if your canadian.

       
      Reply
  43. jed said: said on December 4, 2014 at 12:38 am

    to clariffy things for people who can’t read, im not gay….

    also this comment made me LOL 😀

    “i just wanted attention, im a hero, im edgy, im paving the way in equality, equal rights, gonz art, pontus art, gay art”

     
    Reply
  44. ouh said: said on December 4, 2014 at 1:41 am

    jed wants to make our kids gays? lol

     
    Reply
  45. Shaun White said: said on December 4, 2014 at 6:31 am

    Jed and I bumped clams on top of the 22ft. superpipe

     
    Reply
  46. Chris farleys coke dealer said: said on December 4, 2014 at 2:25 pm

    I hope these comments can be read dramatically

     
    Reply
  47. mikeGRASS said: said on December 4, 2014 at 3:27 pm

    GUYS GUYS guys. He’s not gay he’s just Canadian. I can see where the confusion came from though.

     
    Reply
  48. Ballsagna said: said on December 4, 2014 at 4:28 pm

    These comments are gay. this article is gay. Yobeat is gay.

     
    Reply
  49. toy robot said: said on December 4, 2014 at 4:37 pm

    Thirteen minute part,only contains two minutes of unseen footage most of which is lifestyle super 8 wank.That’s pretty gay..

     
    Reply
  50. Chris Bosh said: said on December 5, 2014 at 1:53 pm

    He a fine puddle of vanilla pudding
    *licks lips*

     
    Reply
  51. jerm said: said on December 5, 2014 at 7:47 pm

    Who would have known yobeat comment or cared as much about sexual orientation as they do not sliding a rail perpendicular. (I promise there’s no pun intended there)

     
    Reply
  52. LOL said: said on December 6, 2014 at 9:27 am

    Politics lol. Jed’s Gay.

     
    Reply
  53. Mid-E said: said on January 13, 2015 at 10:45 pm

    Gay or not, Alex Andrews still looks like Stewie Griffen

     
    Reply
  54. LICKME said: said on May 2, 2016 at 3:39 am

    SKIING IS GAY—-JED IS NOT GAY …………IS THAT CLEAR ENOUGH FOR YOU GOD DAM FAGOT

     
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


TOP