Opening Week at the COP

Yes it is another early season jib video, but at least you haven’t seen one yet from the Calgary Olympic park! Plus they did a pretty neat job editing it to the music.

Riders: Matt Webster, Marshal Griffith, Jarred Krasman, Finn Westbury, Jacob Bey, Tom O’Reilly, Jake Whitburn, Brett Krasman, Liam LaFrance, JJ Westbury and Manu Calvo.