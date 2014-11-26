Opening Week at the COP

Yes it is another early season jib video, but at least you haven’t seen one yet from the Calgary Olympic park! Plus they did a pretty neat job editing it to the music.
Riders: Matt Webster, Marshal Griffith, Jarred Krasman, Finn Westbury, Jacob Bey, Tom O’Reilly, Jake Whitburn, Brett Krasman, Liam LaFrance, JJ Westbury and Manu Calvo.
admin
Horrible Horrible Music
Riding around and getting it.
this sucked
Id rather watch shaun white do triple corks than watch this, and I HATE triple corks
This was fire idk what you haters are talking about
this is bullshit
sus fukbois who <3 the haters
RIP SPEAKER KNOCKERZ
sick back feeble ender by the man Teddy
This is the fire! Keep it up homiez, Dat music choice is also the fire!
Trick at 1:11 is also, you guessed it, tha fire!
