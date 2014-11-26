Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

Opening Week at the COP

26 November, 2014 11 Comments

Yes it is another early season jib video, but at least you haven’t seen one yet from the Calgary Olympic park! Plus they did a pretty neat job editing it to the music.

Riders: Matt Webster, Marshal Griffith, Jarred Krasman, Finn Westbury, Jacob Bey, Tom O’Reilly, Jake Whitburn, Brett Krasman, Liam LaFrance, JJ Westbury and Manu Calvo.

one of the founders of the internet.
Email this author | All posts by

Similar posts

Comments (11)

  1. Dont listen to me said: said on November 26, 2014 at 9:32 pm

    Horrible Horrible Music

     
    Reply
  2. Meetch said: said on November 26, 2014 at 9:47 pm

    Riding around and getting it.

     
    Reply
  3. JPEE said: said on November 27, 2014 at 7:45 am

    this sucked

     
    Reply
  4. Seriously? said: said on November 27, 2014 at 9:01 am

    Id rather watch shaun white do triple corks than watch this, and I HATE triple corks

     
    Reply
  5. uh said: said on November 27, 2014 at 9:04 am

    This was fire idk what you haters are talking about

     
    Reply
  6. ricky said: said on November 27, 2014 at 2:19 pm

    this is bullshit

     
    Reply
  7. jake said: said on November 29, 2014 at 9:37 am

    sus fukbois who <3 the haters

     
    Reply
  8. teddy said: said on November 29, 2014 at 9:38 am

    RIP SPEAKER KNOCKERZ

     
    Reply
  9. teddy said: said on December 3, 2014 at 11:51 pm

    sick back feeble ender by the man Teddy

     
    Reply
  10. xX69praisejahboy206Xx said: said on December 9, 2014 at 10:49 am

    This is the fire! Keep it up homiez, Dat music choice is also the fire!
    Trick at 1:11 is also, you guessed it, tha fire!

     
    Reply
  11. FirstBarbra said: said on September 27, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    I have noticed you don’t monetize your website, don’t waste
    your traffic, you can earn extra bucks every month because you’ve got high quality content.

    If you want to know how to make extra money, search for: Mrdalekjd
    methods for $$$

     
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


TOP