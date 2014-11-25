Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

Sit Down With Stan: Leanne Pelosi

25 November, 2014 , 13 Comments

The first lady of Canadian snowboarding wastes some time talking to Stan.

Similar posts

Comments (13)

  1. Jeff Keenan said: said on November 25, 2014 at 9:34 am

    What the hell is all this SPAM mail in my inbox?!?!

     
    Reply
  2. BigAL said: said on November 25, 2014 at 9:51 am

    Reasons why: Lives, time, boobs!

    All things that male snowboarders don’t have.

     
    Reply
  3. hmm said: said on November 25, 2014 at 10:18 am

    This is gold.

     
    Reply
  4. Bert said: said on November 25, 2014 at 10:19 am

    i like older women

     
    Reply
  5. momlover69 said: said on November 25, 2014 at 10:25 am

    Does she have kids?

     
    Reply
  6. basshole said: said on November 25, 2014 at 11:53 am

    i <3 stan

     
    Reply
  7. not chase said: said on November 25, 2014 at 12:37 pm

    until the fist bump i thought this was a fake, clipped together interview

     
    Reply
  8. soderzac said: said on November 25, 2014 at 2:21 pm

    I would zeach the shit outta that

     
    Reply
  9. tumblr said: said on November 26, 2014 at 5:47 am

    shes so fucking pretty!!

     
    Reply
  10. W.W.D. said: said on November 26, 2014 at 12:44 pm

    That was entertaining and the only one I didn’t just listen too, but watched.

     
    Reply
  11. vx1000 said: said on November 26, 2014 at 9:49 pm

    yo anyone got that shirtless backflip footy?

     
    Reply
  12. NYC1484 said: said on November 27, 2014 at 8:28 am

    Babe!!

     
    Reply
  13. Queenie said: said on February 11, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Netanyahu waa baastar ayga ilaahay ha isku diro Israel iyo mareykanka insha allah ilaahay haka jaasiyo sida ay ula dhaqman shacabka masakiinta ee reer falastiin aamiin aamiin aa.nri.mFikiad lala dhacay 11  0

     
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


TOP