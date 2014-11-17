- Home
Just when you thought that every GoPro accessories possible had been done, VX Legacy comes out with one of the best handles possible. The VX1K is a durable polyurethane GoPro mount that is molded after the iconic Sony VX1000, the go to SD camera for skate and snowboard filmers. The VX1K is comparable with the GoPro HERO4, HERO3+, HERO3, HERO, HD HERO2, and Original HD HERO, and comes with a velcrow mounting kit to secure your camera. The VX Legacy also offers a display version of the camera which can be used a book end, paper weight, piggy bank etc. Learn more about this HD SD mashup HERE.
(Via. Ripped Laces)
The Catfish
This makes me want to kill myself
Hahaha
send it
this is terrible
gross
wack af
I’m so confused with a slight chub
This is the best thing to happen to gobro. #BUYINGIT
needs a built in fleshlight
this may just be the worst idea anyone has ever come up with
Yeah, I’d put my dick in that.
i think its kind of sick, queers.
GoPro or GoHome. Naw but this shit is wack for reals. Get off Sony’s dick and buy a real vx1k
I think the go pro is super convenient and cool to have around to get a quick clip. But the vx1000 has had a more profound effect on skating and snowboarding than probably any other product. Carrying one of these atrocities would make you a perpetrator, and also a complete mark.
VX wasn’t that much different from the GL
everyone has their opinions, as mini dv tapes become harder to find I’m sure a lot of people will change there minds on the “HD” thing. If this gets people out filming better angles, and teaches them how to properly film follow or whatever, without risk of sacrificing an $650 + death lens, then i think its a great idea. Can’t go pro also film in 4:3?
dude these days you can find mini dv camera set ups for like 4 or 5 hundred with a lens
its a sin
Just oredered mine…with a ruroc helmet
Where can I get one
Where can I get one