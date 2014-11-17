VX Legacy



Just when you thought that every GoPro accessories possible had been done, VX Legacy comes out with one of the best handles possible. The VX1K is a durable polyurethane GoPro mount that is molded after the iconic Sony VX1000, the go to SD camera for skate and snowboard filmers. The VX1K is comparable with the GoPro HERO4, HERO3+, HERO3, HERO, HD HERO2, and Original HD HERO, and comes with a velcrow mounting kit to secure your camera. The VX Legacy also offers a display version of the camera which can be used a book end, paper weight, piggy bank etc. Learn more about this HD SD mashup HERE.

(Via. Ripped Laces)






