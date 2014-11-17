Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

VX Legacy

17 November, 2014 21 Comments

Just when you thought that every GoPro accessories possible had been done, VX Legacy comes out with one of the best handles possible. The VX1K is a durable polyurethane GoPro mount that is molded after the iconic Sony VX1000, the go to SD camera for skate and snowboard filmers. The VX1K is comparable with the GoPro HERO4, HERO3+, HERO3, HERO, HD HERO2, and  Original HD HERO, and comes with a velcrow mounting kit to secure your camera. The VX Legacy also offers a display version of the camera which can be used a book end, paper weight, piggy bank etc. Learn more about this HD SD mashup HERE.

(Via. Ripped Laces)
Comments (21)

  1. Ayo said: said on November 17, 2014 at 9:16 am

    This makes me want to kill myself

     
  2. Wow said: said on November 17, 2014 at 9:41 am

    this is terrible

     
  3. bEEF said: said on November 17, 2014 at 9:42 am

    gross

     
  4. Brendan Barry said: said on November 17, 2014 at 9:44 am

    wack af

     
  5. Keith Duck said: said on November 17, 2014 at 9:47 am

    I’m so confused with a slight chub

     
  6. hmmm said: said on November 17, 2014 at 9:48 am

    This is the best thing to happen to gobro. #BUYINGIT

     
  7. 101 said: said on November 17, 2014 at 11:50 am

    needs a built in fleshlight

     
  8. Carlos Danger said: said on November 17, 2014 at 12:29 pm

    this may just be the worst idea anyone has ever come up with

     
  9. Chester Nester said: said on November 17, 2014 at 1:35 pm

    Yeah, I’d put my dick in that.

     
  10. Spenciepoo said: said on November 17, 2014 at 3:49 pm

    i think its kind of sick, queers.

     
  11. Internet Man said: said on November 17, 2014 at 4:30 pm

    GoPro or GoHome. Naw but this shit is wack for reals. Get off Sony’s dick and buy a real vx1k

     
  12. Smoneyg said: said on November 17, 2014 at 11:58 pm

    I think the go pro is super convenient and cool to have around to get a quick clip. But the vx1000 has had a more profound effect on skating and snowboarding than probably any other product. Carrying one of these atrocities would make you a perpetrator, and also a complete mark.

     
  13. Dinosaur palaeontologist said: said on November 18, 2014 at 5:25 am

    everyone has their opinions, as mini dv tapes become harder to find I’m sure a lot of people will change there minds on the “HD” thing. If this gets people out filming better angles, and teaches them how to properly film follow or whatever, without risk of sacrificing an $650 + death lens, then i think its a great idea. Can’t go pro also film in 4:3?

     
  14. you cant said: said on November 19, 2014 at 1:28 pm

    its a sin

     
  15. Stefani janowskia said: said on November 22, 2014 at 3:26 pm

    Just oredered mine…with a ruroc helmet

     
  16. Fabio said: said on March 5, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Where can I get one

     
