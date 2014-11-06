Behind the Cover of the Yobeat Magazine

- Home
For the first ever print issue of Yobeat, we figured an official cover shoot was in order. What better excuse to drink beer eat pizza and play in the Timberline lodge pool?
Special thanks to PBR for the beer and the Timberline staff for cleaning most of it out of the hottub after we left.
Get your copy of the Yobeat Magazine at your local shop or without leaving the house here: http://yobeat.bigcartel.com/product/yobeat-magazine
riding: Johnnie Paxson, Shane Flood, Erik Leon and Grant Giller
video by Seamus Foster
Additional filming Mia Lambson
admin one of the founders of the internet.
Email this author | All posts by admin
…..yea cuz a print issue is exactly what this world needed.
Which is why we only made one and there are 1000 copies worldwide.
“WORLDWIDE”
PRESTIGE
Put it on the internutz like everything else
We will.
i have the link if anyone wants it let me know
lemme get that pdf
How did a bunch of low life element like you people get to take over the Timberline Lodge?…Incredible!
I have been in a cave for so long. I nearly achieved true inner peace, but missed the taste of beer. I cannot read, so I care little about your book, but I appreciate handplants and large airs, for they are timeless as the wind rushing through a thicket of pines on the mountaintop.
today I learned that snowboarder chicks go swimming in all their clothes.. neat
See thru Max Lyons made up for the lack of boobs. Almost.
Where were the boobs?
Any chance there’s a list of shops where these will be available?
940 Board Shop White Haven, PA
Aegir Board Works Brooklyn, NY
Always Board Shop Champion, PA
Arbor Board House Truckee CA
Backwoods Auburn, ME
Blauers Big Bear, CA
Blindside CO Springs Colorado Springs, CO
Blindside SLC Layton, UT
Boarders Chatsworth, CA
Central Boardshop Wausau, WI
Civil East Greenwhich, RI
Cutting Edge Berlin, CA
D&Q Cherry Hill, NJ
Damage Duluth Duluth, MN
Darkside Killington, Ludlow, Stowe VT
Eastern Boarder Worcester Worcester , MA
Emage Denver, CO
Eternal Sparks NV
Evo Portland Portland OR
Evo Seattle Portland OR
Flipside Board Shop Maggie Valley NC
Funtastik New Cumberland, PA
Hanger 94 La Mesa, CA
Hidden Wave Mt Vernon WA
Invasion W dover, VT
Jack’s San Francisco, CA
Jackson Tree House Teton Village, WY
Jamestown Skate Products Jamestown, NY
Kinetic Wilmington, DE
Martini Skate and Snow Northfield OH
Milo Orem Orem, UT
Milo SLC Salt Lake City
Milo Sport Lafayette, CA
Moda 3 Milwaukee, WI
Mtn Riders Rawsonville, VT
Oncore Flagstaff Flagstaff, AZ
Out of Bounds Scotch Plains, NJ
Outlaw Canandaigua, NY
People Skate and Snow Keego Harbor, MI
Phatman Tonawanda, NY
Pitcrew Frederick, MD
Pluto Sports Knoxville, TN
Pure Board Shop Annapolis, MD
Radio Aspen, CO
Recess Ride Shop Boone, NC
Satellite Boulder CO
Savvy Bismark, ND
Shred Shop Skokie IL
Side Effect Bend OR
Soul House Truckee CA
Surfside Costa Mesa, CA
Tactics Eurgene, OR
Theory W Springfield, MA
Totally Board Truckee CA
US Outdoor Store Portland OR
Vertical Urge Raleigh, NC
Wave Rave Mammoth Lakes, CA
World Boards Bozeman MT
Youth Shelter Supply Waite Park, MN
Zombie Burnsville, MN
noBODY in Orem is gonna understand anything about this magazine. You should have just taken them off the list, original Milo or not.
You mean Knowbuddy?
Whoa I had no idea evo seattle was in portland oregon! How odd
invasion!!! hahaha yess
caring levels are pretty low
This magazine actually looks really awesome.
CONVERTED FROM LUMBER INTO LITERATURE.
nudes or bust
CAL SURF MN YO
BLUNTBEAT.
IS THAT A DAVID CARSON COVER DESIGN?
Is this the new winter jersey shore promo? I bet there was a lot of testosterone and flavored vodka there.
I’ve grown!!
Just got mine, stoked!
The pages better be made of blunt wraps
