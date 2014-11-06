Behind the Cover of the Yobeat Magazine

For the first ever print issue of Yobeat, we figured an official cover shoot was in order. What better excuse to drink beer eat pizza and play in the Timberline lodge pool?

Special thanks to PBR for the beer and the Timberline staff for cleaning most of it out of the hottub after we left.

Get your copy of the Yobeat Magazine at your local shop or without leaving the house here: http://yobeat.bigcartel.com/product/yobeat-magazine

riding: Johnnie Paxson, Shane Flood, Erik Leon and Grant Giller

video by Seamus Foster

Additional filming Mia Lambson