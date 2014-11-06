Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

Behind the Cover of the Yobeat Magazine

06 November, 2014 30 Comments

For the first ever print issue of Yobeat, we figured an official cover shoot was in order. What better excuse to drink beer eat pizza and play in the Timberline lodge pool?

Special thanks to PBR for the beer and the Timberline staff for cleaning most of it out of the hottub after we left.

Get your copy of the Yobeat Magazine at your local shop or without leaving the house here: http://yobeat.bigcartel.com/product/yobeat-magazine

riding: Johnnie Paxson, Shane Flood, Erik Leon and Grant Giller
video by Seamus Foster
Additional filming Mia Lambson

one of the founders of the internet.
Comments (30)

  1. ill a noiz said: said on November 6, 2014 at 11:00 am

    …..yea cuz a print issue is exactly what this world needed.

     
  2. Keith Duck said: said on November 6, 2014 at 11:54 am

    Put it on the internutz like everything else

     
  3. Chim Richels said: said on November 6, 2014 at 12:17 pm

    How did a bunch of low life element like you people get to take over the Timberline Lodge?…Incredible!

     
  4. a simple monk said: said on November 6, 2014 at 12:19 pm

    I have been in a cave for so long. I nearly achieved true inner peace, but missed the taste of beer. I cannot read, so I care little about your book, but I appreciate handplants and large airs, for they are timeless as the wind rushing through a thicket of pines on the mountaintop.

     
  5. bert said: said on November 6, 2014 at 12:31 pm

    today I learned that snowboarder chicks go swimming in all their clothes.. neat

     
  6. Silky Johnson said: said on November 6, 2014 at 12:46 pm

    See thru Max Lyons made up for the lack of boobs. Almost.

    Where were the boobs?

     
  7. Jason P said: said on November 6, 2014 at 1:23 pm

    Any chance there’s a list of shops where these will be available?

     
    • admin said: said on November 6, 2014 at 2:16 pm

      940 Board Shop White Haven, PA
      Aegir Board Works Brooklyn, NY
      Always Board Shop Champion, PA
      Arbor Board House Truckee CA
      Backwoods Auburn, ME
      Blauers Big Bear, CA
      Blindside CO Springs Colorado Springs, CO
      Blindside SLC Layton, UT
      Boarders Chatsworth, CA
      Central Boardshop Wausau, WI
      Civil East Greenwhich, RI
      Cutting Edge Berlin, CA
      D&Q Cherry Hill, NJ
      Damage Duluth Duluth, MN
      Darkside Killington, Ludlow, Stowe VT
      Eastern Boarder Worcester Worcester , MA
      Emage Denver, CO
      Eternal Sparks NV
      Evo Portland Portland OR
      Evo Seattle Portland OR
      Flipside Board Shop Maggie Valley NC
      Funtastik New Cumberland, PA
      Hanger 94 La Mesa, CA
      Hidden Wave Mt Vernon WA
      Invasion W dover, VT
      Jack’s San Francisco, CA
      Jackson Tree House Teton Village, WY
      Jamestown Skate Products Jamestown, NY
      Kinetic Wilmington, DE
      Martini Skate and Snow Northfield OH
      Milo Orem Orem, UT
      Milo SLC Salt Lake City
      Milo Sport Lafayette, CA
      Moda 3 Milwaukee, WI
      Mtn Riders Rawsonville, VT
      Oncore Flagstaff Flagstaff, AZ
      Out of Bounds Scotch Plains, NJ
      Outlaw Canandaigua, NY
      People Skate and Snow Keego Harbor, MI
      Phatman Tonawanda, NY
      Pitcrew Frederick, MD
      Pluto Sports Knoxville, TN
      Pure Board Shop Annapolis, MD
      Radio Aspen, CO
      Recess Ride Shop Boone, NC
      Satellite Boulder CO
      Savvy Bismark, ND
      Shred Shop Skokie IL
      Side Effect Bend OR
      Soul House Truckee CA
      Surfside Costa Mesa, CA
      Tactics Eurgene, OR
      Theory W Springfield, MA
      Totally Board Truckee CA
      US Outdoor Store Portland OR
      Vertical Urge Raleigh, NC
      Wave Rave Mammoth Lakes, CA
      World Boards Bozeman MT
      Youth Shelter Supply Waite Park, MN
      Zombie Burnsville, MN

       
  8. uh said: said on November 6, 2014 at 3:06 pm

    caring levels are pretty low

     
  9. Hmm said: said on November 6, 2014 at 4:23 pm

    This magazine actually looks really awesome.

     
  10. TROOF said: said on November 6, 2014 at 5:13 pm

    CONVERTED FROM LUMBER INTO LITERATURE.

     
  11. KC KYLE said: said on November 6, 2014 at 5:16 pm

    nudes or bust

     
  12. BERT said: said on November 6, 2014 at 5:23 pm

    CAL SURF MN YO

     
  13. TROOF said: said on November 6, 2014 at 7:23 pm

    BLUNTBEAT.

     
  14. TROOF said: said on November 6, 2014 at 7:23 pm

    IS THAT A DAVID CARSON COVER DESIGN?

     
  15. Been Yeast Infected said: said on November 6, 2014 at 8:15 pm

    Is this the new winter jersey shore promo? I bet there was a lot of testosterone and flavored vodka there.

     
  16. Yeti's Bald Patch said: said on November 6, 2014 at 8:51 pm

    I’ve grown!!

     
  17. BATWING said: said on November 7, 2014 at 9:05 am

    Just got mine, stoked!

     
  18. Gooner said: said on November 10, 2014 at 4:12 am

    The pages better be made of blunt wraps

     
