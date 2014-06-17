#GOSKATEPDX to Benefit Portland Skateparks

Go Skate Day is quickly approaching and any city worth living in is having some sort of event. There’s SoGnar’s skate edit contest in Denver, Milo’s AdVANtures in SLC, Eastern Boarder is throwing a party in Worcester, there’s a big sale at Damage in Duluth, etc etc. But as we’re based in Portland, we took an especially keen interest in this event, which will help raise funds to build Portland parks. So if ya live here, be there.

More info: http://www.goskatepdx.com/