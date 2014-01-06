Todd Richards talks back to Bob Costas

Perhaps you saw this video clip of Matt Lauer and Bob Costas discussing the upcoming Olympic Games and the addition of slopestyle. Costas explains Slopestyle like this:

I think the president of the IOC should be Johnny Knoxville , because basically this stuff is just Jackass stuff they invented and called Olympic sports.

Apparently the circus that will be Olympic slopestyle isn’t being taken very seriously by Costas, much to the chagrin of NBC Snowboarding Announcer Todd Richards. He offered this rebuttal via facebook.

So let me get this straight: all the sacrifices of body and mind I, and countless others have made to progress the discipline of slope style, have now been reduced to the byproduct of an MTV show based on shitting your pants, by someone that is ‘hosting’ the Olympics? On behalf of NBC’s snowboarding coverage team I apologize to everyone in the sport. This does not represent the feelings of the people that work hard to bring you the snowboarding broadcasts. Sincerely, Todd Richards NBC Olympic snowboarding analyst.

Thanks Todd. And yo Costas, leave the making fun of snowboarding to us.