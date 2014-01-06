Todd Richards talks back to Bob Costas

- Home
Perhaps you saw this video clip of Matt Lauer and Bob Costas discussing the upcoming Olympic Games and the addition of slopestyle. Costas explains Slopestyle like this:
I think the president of the IOC should be Johnny Knoxville , because basically this stuff is just Jackass stuff they invented and called Olympic sports.
Apparently the circus that will be Olympic slopestyle isn’t being taken very seriously by Costas, much to the chagrin of NBC Snowboarding Announcer Todd Richards. He offered this rebuttal via facebook.
So let me get this straight: all the sacrifices of body and mind I, and countless others have made to progress the discipline of slope style, have now been reduced to the byproduct of an MTV show based on shitting your pants, by someone that is ‘hosting’ the Olympics? On behalf of NBC’s snowboarding coverage team I apologize to everyone in the sport. This does not represent the feelings of the people that work hard to bring you the snowboarding broadcasts. Sincerely, Todd Richards NBC Olympic snowboarding analyst.
Thanks Todd. And yo Costas, leave the making fun of snowboarding to us.
admin one of the founders of the internet.
Email this author | All posts by admin
I’m I the only one that thinks that Johnny Knoxville would actually be a huge improvement over the skier douches running the show?
FUCK HIM AND HIS HAIRPIECE
but more importantly, how is our figure skating team looking?
the dudes probably a racist too
“Jackass” stuff they invented and called Olympic sports: skeleton and luge
Costas’ remark is so white and so perfect. Leave the olympics for Wasps like him. The imminent decline of snowboarding will only move faster with the help of the IOC.
Go write a sequel to “May the Road Rise Up to Meet You”
http://peter-troy.blogspot.ca/
Tru
Ahem, Greek midgets are not considered WASPs.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vDwxiEg0EgQ
Just an observation, because i had an edible sativa.
I highly doubt that Costa is that much of an idiot to overlook the fact that snowboarding and skiing takes a shit ton of skill. He’s just being a definitive douche by categorizing a whole sport to being jackasses and party animals (which is mostly true).
So in conclusion, Costa’s a flaming piece of shit who needs to think up of better ways to be funny.
Honestly, I think the dumbest thing Costas said there was that Shaun White could be a contender in slopestyle.
Jackass sport someone made up!? What about curling? You slide a rock across ice!!!! BOB COSTAS SIT ON A FAT.
whoa, whoa, whoa, no need to bring curling in to this. what did curling ever do to you?
THEY SHOULD ADD THE FOLLOWING WINTER SPORTS TO THE GAMES:
1. MISTY TWISTY LIFTSTYLING.
2. BLUEBIRD BEERDERCROSSING.
3. JIBONKERUS SHREDPARKING.
YOLYMPICS 2018?
THEN, THEY SHOULD ADD THE FOLLOWING SUMMER SPORTS TO THE GAMES:
1. 2AM SESSIONS IN THE CITYSCAPE STREET SKATING.
2. 6AM SESSIONS AT THE PERFECT WAVEBREAK SOUL SURFING.
3. 10AM SESSIONS AT A RANDOM FOR SALE PROPERTY WITH A PERFECT POOL SKATING.
4. 5PM SESSIONS AT A TRANSITIONED SCHOOLYARD PLAYGROUND WITH NICE TABLES SKATING.
5. 7PM BARBEQUE JAMS AT THE CLASSIC 11 FOOT HIGH BACKYARD VERT RAMP SKATING.
DROLYMPICS 2020?
this bob costas due 100% cheats on his wife with young filipino boys while traveling the world pretending he cares about shit like figure skating.
You really let me down here Bob. All those years watching the bulls and listening to you, I had such respect. You really fucked up this time.
fuck bob costas and fuck the olympics
FREE THE CURLERS!
das jus fucked up. what an ignorant speck of unwashed cunt cheese
To be fair… didn’t Todd once shit his pants at a contest once?
First three comments make sense. The rest of you. Get your GEDs already. Fuck.
Costas can go suck a dick like a snuffluffagus.
Shaun White too.
the best part is that one of the main aspects of Jackass is raging downhill in a shopping cart.
Anybody else see any similarities to the bobsled, the luge or skeleton?
cant watch this in canada.. :'(
Awesome post.