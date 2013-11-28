Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

Johnny Tsunami Narrated by Stan in 6 Minutes

28 November, 2013 , , 38 Comments

It’s like video Spark Notes.

Comments (38)

  1. Assblaster said: said on November 28, 2013 at 10:44 am

    Amazing. Simply Amazing.

     
  2. MattyT said: said on November 28, 2013 at 10:56 am

    Stack this one in the Stan Hall of Fame.

     
  3. they wont stop said: said on November 28, 2013 at 11:27 am

    stan please do one of these for cloud nine coming out this year by disney. but wait its co produced by the amazing mr. white

     
  4. Double B said: said on November 28, 2013 at 11:34 am

    This reminds me so much of the asspen episode from southpark 😀

     
  5. the new comment format looks hectic said: said on November 28, 2013 at 11:52 am

    This is my favorite thing from Stan yet. Nicely done.

     
  6. hahah said: said on November 28, 2013 at 12:37 pm

    haha…. ” I wouldn’t mind sticking a finger in her” haha

     
    • Ace-ahh said: said on November 28, 2013 at 2:01 pm

      ‘I know this isn’t vermont cause there’s no mountains that high or black people”

       
  7. Mor said: said on November 28, 2013 at 1:41 pm

    Amazing. Do one for Out Cold with Todd Richards

     
  8. col. forbin said: said on November 28, 2013 at 2:36 pm

    That Vermont sure looks a lot like Brighton

     
  9. Puff The Magic Dragon said: said on November 28, 2013 at 2:54 pm

    Yo this shit was turnt as fuck

     
  10. Stans Bong said: said on November 28, 2013 at 3:06 pm

    My finest inspiration yet

     
  11. ? said: said on November 28, 2013 at 4:34 pm

    Stan should do one for MXP, the movie with the snowboarding monkey that’s better than me.

     
  12. Justin's bong said: said on November 28, 2013 at 4:55 pm

    This should be a new segment

     
  13. poopdick said: said on November 28, 2013 at 4:57 pm

    fuck thanksgiving, and back onies to regular.

     
  14. Krato said: said on November 28, 2013 at 5:58 pm

    Please do Brink…

     
  15. holy shit fuck said: said on November 28, 2013 at 6:28 pm

    that was pure gold

     
  16. Chandler said: said on November 28, 2013 at 8:16 pm

    Stan is a genius. Like Kanye West

     
  17. KVDE said: said on November 28, 2013 at 11:05 pm

    LMFAO!!!!!! I watched this like twice. Damn Damn Damn. Still Laughing.

     
  18. Bacon said: said on November 29, 2013 at 8:47 am

    Brilliant, do one for Out Cold!

     
  19. Becks said: said on November 29, 2013 at 12:03 pm

    An exceptionally well-written and clever narration. Seriously! And it would be just as good with a 75% reduction in obscentities.

     
  20. steve the cat said: said on November 29, 2013 at 1:38 pm

    Maholo brah

     
  21. djangorechained said: said on November 29, 2013 at 4:35 pm

    failed to address why grandpa mortal kombat always calls johnny “little porno”

     
  22. Bryce Dale said: said on November 29, 2013 at 8:23 pm

    I don’t understand why you guys talkin shit on dis movie? It’s a chill classic.

     
  23. Beaver said: said on November 29, 2013 at 8:32 pm

    ^^^^^ you must ski chad

     
  24. karbashaat said: said on November 30, 2013 at 7:44 am

    I donâ€™t understand

     
  25. DurtieDeeds said: said on November 30, 2013 at 6:32 pm

    HAH. grandpa straight shreddin

     
  26. poopsticks said: said on November 30, 2013 at 8:51 pm

    How dare you hate on this masterpiece of a movie.

     
  27. Grandpa Tsunami said: said on December 1, 2013 at 11:49 am

    ayyy pono?

     
  28. cascadia411 said: said on December 1, 2013 at 2:44 pm

    I’d want to boil my parents If we moved from Hawaii to the ice coast too.

     
  29. Jamal said: said on December 1, 2013 at 9:39 pm

    So you stole Brad Neely’s act, congrats

     
  30. Stuwoz said: said on December 1, 2013 at 9:41 pm

    Johnny kappahala back on board? Narration coming soon I hope?

     
  31. Beavis said: said on December 2, 2013 at 4:53 pm

    Hey. Heh heh.. um.. this was like actually funny…. or something. I’m cool!!

     
  32. Butt-Head said: said on December 2, 2013 at 4:54 pm

    Beavis, you dumbass. That wasn’t you that was Gilbert Gottfried.

     
  33. Dear Reader said: said on December 2, 2013 at 8:46 pm

    This would be funnier if it was an original idea.

    Instead its a shittier, less clever version of Wizard People, Dear Reader.

     
  34. Whiteface said: said on March 8, 2016 at 5:51 am

    Please do Airborne next. This was the greatest film commentary I’ve ever heard. Keep up the good work Stan.

     
  35. No Comply said: said on February 8, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    This made my day, my week, my month, my life.

     
