Johnny Tsunami Narrated by Stan in 6 Minutes

It’s like video Spark Notes.
Justin Leveille the man.
Email this author | All posts by Justin Leveille
Amazing. Simply Amazing.
Stack this one in the Stan Hall of Fame.
stan please do one of these for cloud nine coming out this year by disney. but wait its co produced by the amazing mr. white
This reminds me so much of the asspen episode from southpark 😀
This is my favorite thing from Stan yet. Nicely done.
haha…. ” I wouldn’t mind sticking a finger in her” haha
‘I know this isn’t vermont cause there’s no mountains that high or black people”
Amazing. Do one for Out Cold with Todd Richards
That Vermont sure looks a lot like Brighton
Yo this shit was turnt as fuck
My finest inspiration yet
Stan should do one for MXP, the movie with the snowboarding monkey that’s better than me.
This should be a new segment
fuck thanksgiving, and back onies to regular.
Please do Brink…
that was pure gold
Stan is a genius. Like Kanye West
LMFAO!!!!!! I watched this like twice. Damn Damn Damn. Still Laughing.
Brilliant, do one for Out Cold!
An exceptionally well-written and clever narration. Seriously! And it would be just as good with a 75% reduction in obscentities.
Maholo brah
failed to address why grandpa mortal kombat always calls johnny “little porno”
I don’t understand why you guys talkin shit on dis movie? It’s a chill classic.
^^^^^ you must ski chad
Yur a dum ass. I ryde a board bro an my names Bryce idiot. Kant yu reed ? “Beaver” <- idiot.
Nope. Your name is Brett or Chad. Fuck you skier.
I donâ€™t understand
HAH. grandpa straight shreddin
How dare you hate on this masterpiece of a movie.
ayyy pono?
I’d want to boil my parents If we moved from Hawaii to the ice coast too.
So you stole Brad Neely’s act, congrats
Johnny kappahala back on board? Narration coming soon I hope?
Hey. Heh heh.. um.. this was like actually funny…. or something. I’m cool!!
Beavis, you dumbass. That wasn’t you that was Gilbert Gottfried.
This would be funnier if it was an original idea.
Instead its a shittier, less clever version of Wizard People, Dear Reader.
Please do Airborne next. This was the greatest film commentary I’ve ever heard. Keep up the good work Stan.
This made my day, my week, my month, my life.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Amazing. Simply Amazing.
Stack this one in the Stan Hall of Fame.
stan please do one of these for cloud nine coming out this year by disney. but wait its co produced by the amazing mr. white
This reminds me so much of the asspen episode from southpark 😀
This is my favorite thing from Stan yet. Nicely done.
haha…. ” I wouldn’t mind sticking a finger in her” haha
‘I know this isn’t vermont cause there’s no mountains that high or black people”
Amazing. Do one for Out Cold with Todd Richards
That Vermont sure looks a lot like Brighton
Yo this shit was turnt as fuck
My finest inspiration yet
Stan should do one for MXP, the movie with the snowboarding monkey that’s better than me.
This should be a new segment
fuck thanksgiving, and back onies to regular.
Please do Brink…
that was pure gold
Stan is a genius. Like Kanye West
LMFAO!!!!!! I watched this like twice. Damn Damn Damn. Still Laughing.
Brilliant, do one for Out Cold!
An exceptionally well-written and clever narration. Seriously! And it would be just as good with a 75% reduction in obscentities.
Maholo brah
failed to address why grandpa mortal kombat always calls johnny “little porno”
I don’t understand why you guys talkin shit on dis movie? It’s a chill classic.
^^^^^ you must ski chad
Yur a dum ass. I ryde a board bro an my names Bryce idiot. Kant yu reed ? “Beaver” <- idiot.
Nope. Your name is Brett or Chad. Fuck you skier.
I donâ€™t understand
HAH. grandpa straight shreddin
How dare you hate on this masterpiece of a movie.
ayyy pono?
I’d want to boil my parents If we moved from Hawaii to the ice coast too.
So you stole Brad Neely’s act, congrats
Johnny kappahala back on board? Narration coming soon I hope?
Hey. Heh heh.. um.. this was like actually funny…. or something. I’m cool!!
Beavis, you dumbass. That wasn’t you that was Gilbert Gottfried.
This would be funnier if it was an original idea.
Instead its a shittier, less clever version of Wizard People, Dear Reader.
Please do Airborne next. This was the greatest film commentary I’ve ever heard. Keep up the good work Stan.
This made my day, my week, my month, my life.