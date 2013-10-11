Re-Tales: The Helmet Literally No One Ever Asked For

For this week’s column, I’m dipping back into the mail bag to answer another pressing question. This one comes from an especially fashion and safety conscious reader:

What’s your take on Ruroc helmets and snowboarders? -Matthew K.

Full disclosure, I’ve never actually held, worn, or even seen a RuRoC in real life. I suspect this is because I try to not associate myself with people that are complete mouth breathers. For those of you who don’t have Facebook, RuRoC (that’s how they spell it) is a UK-based manufacturer of the dumbest shit you will ever see. I mean look at this:

I’m sure more than a few of aren’t immediately seeing why this is a terrible idea, so let me break it down for you. First off, and most significantly, it doesn’t provide extra protection. Full face helmets are fine if you are doing some serious boardercross, are particularly accident prone, or just want some extra safety. But even though this looks like a full face helmet, that bit over your mouth parts is just a clip on bit of plastic. No structural support, no impact absorbing foam, just a bit of plastic to gird your food hole. I guess this wouldn’t be too big of a problem, but for what happens if you actually take one to the face. Let me run an example by you:

You’re you, heading towards a rail, and you fall because you suck (don’t pretend you don’t, we all do). In fact, you fall in such a manner that you’re about to make out with the rail. Now with a normal helmet (or no helmet) there is nothing but maybe a face mask between you and undoing all the pain and agony of wearing braces through middle school. Wearing a RuRoC, you still lose your teeth (because no part of the helmet will prevent that), but now you have the added benefit of broken shards of plastic flying at your face, slashing your lips and face until suddenly Christopher Nolan isn’t worrying about how he will replace Heath Ledger, because with your new facial lacerations, portraying The Joker will be the only means of employment left open to you.

That said, my favorite fuck up here isn’t the fact that it makes wearing a helmet dangerous, or that it clearly turns your whole head into a goggle fogging machine, or even the proprietary nature of the goggle/helmet interface. It’s the price. Now keep in mind that most helmets are really only designed to handle one big hit. After that the foam is damaged, and it won’t protect your head the same way. Not a big deal, just something to consider when you’re buying a brain bucket. Now, your average helmet runs at or around $100. Not cheap, but neither is an MRI, so it is what it is. But a RuRoC isn’t an average helmet, hell it isn’t even an above average helmet, it’s a $300 helmet. $300. And before you point out that price includes goggles, I am hesitant to believe that RoRoC’s goggles are any better than, say, a $55 anon Helix. Which the sane person option cost $155, or about half what you could pay if you wanted to make it easier for everyone in the lifeline to see what a complete loser you are.

Now, my point isn’t “don’t wear a helmet.” Potential facial disfigurement aside, even a RuRoC is probably better than nothing.

