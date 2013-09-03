Longboarding: WTF

- Home
- Yobeat Online Shop
- Videos
- News
- History
- Features
- Podcasts
- Win
- About
All photos via Tumblr
Is it just me, or is longboarding becoming more and more popular everyday? It seems like every time I go on facebook or instagram someone is posting about a longboard they just got or how they went “skating” today. I’ll get this out of the way early and effortlessly, longboarding does not count as skateboarding. Not that I have any sort of OG sk8rboi status being that I’m 21 years old and I fucking suck at skateboarding, but I love skateboarding, and I really don’t think sucking at it should be an excuse to not do it. Which brings me to the obvious bummer that I see on social media sites and all over college campuses — longboarding. It just doesn’t make sense to me! I can’t, for the life of me, figure out why someone would choose to purchase a longboard over one that’s a size that’s actually fun, other than one of two possibilities, 1. they haven’t thought about it enough or done their research or, 2. they want to have an excuse to never have to actually try anything challenging or scary (A.K.A. exciting), which, completely defeats the purpose of buying a skateboard in the first place. If it’s just a lame mode of transportation you should buy a bike, or roller skates, or a segway scooter or something. Literally anything else would make more sense, value-wise.
Some of the more obvious, easily defeat-able, reasons to purchase a longboard include the following:
It can be used as a mode of transportation: Yeah, but so can a real skateboard. Also, if you buy a real skateboard you get the added value of being able to ollie up things making it, realistically, a hands-down better mode of transportation than a longboard. Now the logical response to this, for a longboarder, is to say, “but the wheels on a longboard are bigger/faster, we specifically buy faster bearings, and our boards and trucks are wider, making it easier and debatably safer than a real skateboard.” and my response is “oh, please, buy a fucking cruiser. Take the same concepts that you applied to your longboard and apply it to a wider than average real skateboard. Boom, same fucking thing only infinitely better.”
Beware of longboard gangs.
It’s cheaper than a car and gas: a real skateboard is cheaper than, or at worst, the same price as a longboard.. So, you can go over into those rocks over there and fuck yourself.
It’s a good way for me to get exercise: Uh, hello, they both use the same exact mode of propulsion. You’re getting the same thing here.
There are also some less obvious, underlying reasons to get a longboard that may not be universally held by all longboarders, but could, theoretically exist for some:
It’s cool: Oh really? Fuck yourself. Fuck yourself long and hard with a screwdriver. You’re a jackass and I refuse to even argue with someone who thinks this because the comment section of this article, I am assuming in good faith, will prove you wrong.
Yay! Girls
Girls do it: Now we’re diggin’ where there’s ‘taters. I actually do see a good amount of girls who flaunt their longboards like they’re doing something worth talking about or admiring. It is totally logical to want to do what girls do, even if you’re a girl, because girls are often hot babes. However, I am here to tell you that your own flawed logic can be used to skate (real skateboard) along side these longboarding hypotheti-babes. Since they think longboarding is skateboarding they will think that what you are doing is exactly what they are doing and you can hold their hands and “teach them how to do that,” or, even better, you could actually teach them how to fucking ride a real skateboard. I hope, for the sake of my own enjoyment, that a longboarder would respond to this by saying “yeah, but longboards are usually faster than skateboards and so I might not be able to keep up with her.” Well, bud, that’s called survival of the fittest. If you can’t keep up with the babes then you should probably just be naturally selected. Now, some may take what I said as being sexist but I would also like to say that if the scene were reversed, and for some fucked up reason a girl on a real skateboard was trying to skate around with some guy on a longboard to try and get “the d” and she couldn’t keep up with him.. well, she’s probably still going to get the d. However, I’m still very disappointed because you should definitely be way faster than that poor, misguided soul. I’ve seen girls skate way way faster and better than me, and in fact they usually do but, people who longboard, and only longboard, shouldn’t be faster than someone who actually skates. That being said, I’m sure there are plenty of people who skate better than me who would probably be faster than me in, certain scenarios, on a longboard.
As extreme as it gets.
Now that you have had time to consider the alternative, the second proposed reason to purchase a longboard instead of a real skateboard needs to be addressed. That reason? To have an excuse to not try anything challenging or scary, but still have a skateboard. I mean, it seems like a somewhat valid reason right? But people who own longboards don’t ever seem to admit it. Perhaps they don’t realize that they have made a (maybe subconscious) decision to buy a skateboard with limited practical and entertainment value because unlocking said value would require hard work and scary things. And to that, I say, god damn it, you’re an American (unless you live in not America and in that case this article ends here and FUCKING GET BACK TO WORK.) where was I? Oh yeah, you’re an American, god damn it, and Americans do cool shit! And like, I think it was JFK said, “We don’t do these things because they are easy, but because they are hard!” Sometimes, it feels good to accomplish hard things, no, it always feels good to conquer hard things. It feels even better to accomplish a hard thing when, for a split second, you put yourself in serious harm’s way. That’s why we’re here right? That’s why we snowboard. Because it’s sketchy and we like it. We like it because it’s hard to do, and it’s scary to do. With a longboard, you’re selling your adventurous spirit short, and no, it’s not fucking cool and it never will be. Real skateboarding is challenging but rewarding, its rewarding because it’s challenging. Every new thing you learn is a new cool thing that you can do that someone else can’t. As vain as it is, shit like that makes you a better person. Even if you’re just playing on a silly little toy like a skateboard,you fucking learned something today and no one will ever be able to take that away from you. So man (or woman) the fuck up! I once heard from a 28-year-old shape-shifting bulldog that “sucking at something is the first step towards being sorta good at something” Yes, it’s perfectly okay to suck at something as long as you’re having fun and working on it but, to not even try and just stagnate? That’s fucking horse shit. What’s the worst that could happen? You learn to front board better on a snowboard by figuring it out on a skateboard? You’ve got this. Now get out off the internet and have fun! Every time you wish that you were better at skateboarding is another moment that you could actually be skateboarding. So just fucking go.
Oliver Dixon
Email this author | All posts by Oliver Dixon
People longboard because they can’t skate. At least they aren’t rollerblading…
Rollingblading beats longboarding on the list
Jeff Holce tried to convince me to invest 150 dollars of my moms money into his longboard company at camp
Longboarding is just a chill way to get from the Sigma Delta house to my classes. Yobeat needs to stop hating and put more Mark McMorris footy up.
DH longboarding is scary as fuck. Personally I think those guys and gals are out of their fucking minds. There may very well be an abundance of posers in the sport (but there’s posers in every board sport) but it’s just not informed to suggest that longboarding *can’t* be scary or exciting. There’s also hybrid boards out there now, plenty of “longboards” with a double kick & concave shape, more like a super-sized newschool deck. You can do pretty much all the same tricks, it’s just a longer wheelbase.
Why you mad? *me.gif*
You got to much time on your hands dude, this was the worst post i ever seen on yobeat. Sounds like some longboarders made fun of you or something.
i agree get a real skateboard and college campus “skating” is fake, but id like to see you get that snowboard-esque rush bombing a 7 mile, 4,000ft decent, mountain reaching speeds of 50+ on your skateboard. not possible.
if your gonna longboard do it to the extreme when your living in the mountains, and get a skateboard for the park, street and tranny too. theres more than enough time (if u could handle getting that far from your tweeker pad), we’re snowboard bums
“Snowboard-esque”. Good job, you proved the point: wrong sport, not skateboarding. Go live in the mountains and stop muscling me off the sidewalk.
I’m fucking shit at skating as well, but riding about is so much more fun when you can ollie of kerbs and shit, like the difference between fun side hits on snow and being a fucking race skier
David Z is a pussy…
So if i think longboarding is cool, then i have to go fuck myself with a screwdriver? and as far as the “no tricks” thing goes, check out this link http://thecanalian.wordpress.com/longboard/tricks/
No but your dick has fallen off so you can just fuck yourself with that.
theres always gonna be a whack side to great things like longboarding to skateboarding, but it just makes skateboarding that much better cause we separate ourselves from shit grabbing frat boys pushing mongo on college campuses across America. so fuck longboarders let em do there thing, plus if your ever low on cash you could rob one of those fuckers for his 500 dollar board and sell it to another trustafarian that needs transportation to the gay district of whatever city they reside. more power to em.
The number of mongo longboarders in Burlington is bordering on an epidemic. Time to start the natural selection process.
Yobeat makes a post about anything ever- commenters hate on longboarding. Yobeat posts about hating longboarding- all of a sudden everyone backs it.
Wtf?
“longboarding is lame because it’s too easy and safe” yet “Thatâ€™s why we snowboard. Because itâ€™s sketchy and we like it. We like it because itâ€™s hard to do, and itâ€™s scary to do”
I’m not that down with longboarding, skate quite a bit, and love snowboarding, but if you think riding a snowboard is more difficult than riding a longboard your bindings are mounted wrong. We snowboard because you can go stupid fast and are too lazy to get good at real skateboarding, just like longboarders. It’s literally mimmicking riding a skateboard…. with the fucking board attached to your feet, the holy grail of skateboard faux pas. As a snowboarder you are identical to a longboarder, except if you aren’t hitting street rails you don’t even have asphalt to worry about. And if you for one second say avalanche like you don’t spend 95% of your time in bounds I will bitch slap you with that avi shovel that you use for making your backyard trash park. This article sounds like you are projecting your own insecurity of how you wish you were good at skateboarding. Next time you are out snowboarding take a gander at the lift line and ask yourself how hard snowboarding really is compared to longboarding with the rad dad towing his family of 5 booger faced half wits up the gondola to watch them falling leaf down a bumped out iced over black diamond. 90% of everything is pretty lame man, it’s up to you to make it radical.
still cooler than snowboarding
Just get a cruiser skateboard like krooked zig zagger or a welcome deck, throw some softer wheels on that bitch and have the best transportation/fun ride ever. Almost as fast as a longboard but you dont have to stop for every fucking curb you come across.
its not long boarding… its wrong boarding…
Oliver Dixon is the longboarder of internet snowboarding journalism.
First off, I suck farts when it comes to skating…and believe me, I’ve tried really fucking hard over multiple years, but it doesn’t work. I started longboarding about 6yrs ago and have found my way into some sketchy as fuck spots at 40+mph in residential neighborhoods with ZERO protective gear and it reminds me of bombing on a snowboard. I don’t longboard to look cool or simply cruise. I want to bomb sketchy ass hills and weave through traffic in spots that most skaters would shit themselves over. Neither sport is better than the other, but scootering and fruitbooting can still suck a fat dude’s fart on a heavy bean eating day.
haters gonna hate. jk i wish i could skate but i cant so i longboard unfortunately
This is the largest body of text I have ever seen which consists only of constant whining and complaining. I love to longboard for the smooth gliding cruises n the rush of flying down a hill at 50 km/hr. If i wanted to skate I would but they’re too slow to get around on. For tricks, skateboard has ALL of my respect but this linear minded “author” can take a step back and look at both advantages.
Have you ever tried just chilling the fuck out? Jesus, it’s not like longboarder’s are single handedly destroying the earth. I could turn this back around on you and spew garbage about wanna be bloggers who only say shit through a keyboard.
It’s all good buddy, life is too short to hate everything you don’t understand.
This reply is just some food for thought.
This article is totally pointed at the trendy campus cruisers that longboard (most real avid Downhill skaters think they’re posers too but they don’t waste their time worrying about it.). Are these people really cramping your style that much? Yes there are posers however, I see posers from all styles and walks of life everyday.
A lot of professional long boarders (downhill racers) are excellent park and street skaters, some of them even pro. And some of them are avid snowboarders and some of them are pro snowboarders. A lot of good (free ride) long boarders love snowboarding and you can tell by their riding style. But there are also skaters who only mob hills or only “cruise” and push mongo exclusively.
Longboards are good for transport. It depends though.
For most city stuff i would use a cruiser deck (more like a traditional double kick street deck) with some soft wheels (cruiser wheels) This way your board is small, very maneuverable and ollie able (not that a long board isn’t olli able, it just makes more sense to do it with a deck more suited for it.)
An actual DH longboard or cruiser longboard will trumph any modern day “skateboard” for transporting on hills / declines where speeds will be easier to control.
And longboards can use much larger wheels than a street deck which is better/easier for pushing on flat surfaces for long distances. (probably not very cool to most, but there are specialized flat distance pushing longboards.)
And lastly for the transportation bit. Sure you could use a bike, but a skateboard or even a long board is much less to haul than around than a bike, segway or whatever else when you aren’t riding. I would personally have more fun riding a board than a bike. But only a fool would use the wrong tool for the task. If I’m wanting to transport myself somewhere I would use public transportation, car, bike or board as appropriate to the situation.
So even though these posers are breathing all your air in the campus plaza, it is a semi appropriate way to transport. Hate the person not the device.
Avid downhill skaters (could be called long boarders) reach speeds of 40 – 70 mph on a typical mountain road. Some skaters have hit over 80 mph naturally down a hill, only fueled by gravity. Some races feauture 65+mph turns where slowing down by footbreaking or predrifting/powersliding is required at speed, all while riding within a foot or two of 3 -5 other guys.
So real DH is Gnarly and can be ultra fun. Yes there are cruisers posers and there are even posers in the DH world. I’m sure there are posers in the snowboarding world too.
no, skateboarding is better
Yobeat’s been sounding a lot like Jenkem and Quartersnacks lately…hmmmmmmmm
idk its just really easy and you dont get hurt nearly as much i haaate getting hurt
who really cares?
its still skateboarding no matter what board you’re riding
the way i see it is kids will get tired of cruising around and they’ll buy a normal board and that will make skateboarding grow even more
the fact that us as snowboarders are writing articles like this, makes us look dumber then longboarders. plain and simple. why would you post something on your “credible” website and just blatantly make fun of people? thats ridiculous
sure sure these “pro” longboarders can reach pretty ridiculous speeds going down hills and shit, but at the end of the day theres still almost no skill involved, just a pair of balls and a nice leather suit. the bottom line is that longboarding is a bastardized form of skateboarding and its catching on like a fucking plague. longboarding and skating will never go hand in hand ever. the only thing that doesn’t bother me about these fucking chads is that you’ll never run into them at spots or at your local park.
totally, and snowboarding in powder is so whack too
Someone doesn’t smoke enough weed.
Wow dude… not gonna lie this is pretty stupid – you’re arguing everything as if trick skating is the only kind of skating anyone wants to do/should be doing. By your logic, one could argue that Xavier De Le Rue isn’t a real snowboarder because he doesn’t rip the half pipe and hit street rails. To each their own man, the difference between longboards and trick decks is like the difference between riding a harley and riding a dirt bike… would you argue that harleys aren’t motorcycles and the only reason people ride them is because they can’t hit jumps but want to be “cool” and ride a motorcycle?
ps – since you’re so convinced that longboards only exist because people want to be posers, I’d like your next project to be posting a video of you bombing a hill on your trick deck going no less than 60mph. Lets see just how useless a longboard is then… hope you like speed wobbles and pebbles
Everyone should be allowed to ride what they want as this is still America but speand a weekend in Burlington, VT and then you’ll start to understand the problem with these bumbling ass mongrels
and PS wrongboarder – saying bombing a hill on a longboard is “almost no skill involved” makes you sound pretty dumb… you must live in florida where the definition of “hill” is a bit different than ours – Hey you know Mendehall Towers looks like there’s almost no skill involved, why don’t you give that a shot
I have no problem with the act of longboarding. I just really hate the culture. I’ve been skateboarding for 12 years (and still suck) and bought my first longboard when I was in 8th grade because I skated everywhere and it made getting around easier (almost 7 years ago). I no longer do it because of the culture, but not 100% of all longboarders are fags.
skateboarders don’t make this argument, they just do a straight point and laugh “haha you’re longboarding.” they don’t dissect it, because what it really comes down to is something as pointless as the regular vs. reverse camber argument. We all know regular camber is manly and awesome, but you can’t make an accurate, non generalized, and worth hearing argument against reverse camber other than “hey man I like control.” So why bother?
Just chill out guys. Who cares about any if this shit? OMG, he’s long boarding. OMG he’s pushing mongo. Quit your bitching and spend that time finding your own fun.
I hate when people turn fun shit into fucking beauty pageants. Aren’t these activities meant to escape stupid real-world crap like image? This is no better than two people fighting over which brand is better: Nike or Adidas.
http://dictionary.reference.com/browse/skate
http://www.thefreedictionary.com/board
I don’t know man. The word skateboard is built from those two above, just saying..
Also, look at what skateboarding started out as. Not ollies or kickflips that so many haters mention!
Skateboarding as it is today is a long way from what it started as! Geez, educate yourself before you make poor statements.
Classic example of jealous hateration. What other people do on their stunt wood is of no concern to you. There are plenty of snow bunnies out there… skateboarding isn’t the only ‘sport’ where people front because they think it’s cool to be associated with a particular lifestyle or vibe or whatever the fux.
Did you know that your preferred mode of riding snow was a joke for years and the only reason that it became as popular as it did is because it is FUN to do. You say that sucking at something is no excuse not to do it, well have you ever gone 50mph on your skateboard… have you ever even tried? I have and, by the way, my bearings only cost me $5 a set. I can also ollie on the same board that I can comfortably go 40mph on.
Wouldn’t a wider skateboard actually be a ‘wideboard’ and therefor also NOT a skateboard? Please enlighten me o wise master of wheelieboardos!
For real though, get at me when you learn to be a little more open minded.
Im a pro DH longboarder… Jus sayin
I wrote this with the purpose of trying to convey why I think skateboarding is more fun than snowboarding. I wasn’t trying to make fun of anyone, just trying to rationalize things from the other side of the argument.
However, if it seems like I wrote this just to make fun of people, or if I have offended you in any way you should know that this particular website’s tagline is “making fun of snowboarding since 1997” some snowboarders longboard therefore, I have, although it was counterproductive to the purpose of this article, delivered exactly what is to be reasonably expected on yobeat.
to those who say “this make snowboarders look stupid” talk to those who are saying “snowboarding is stupid” about that shit because quite frankly, it doesn’t fucking matter to me. We’re all playing with toys in the long run, and I’m just trying to point out that some are more fun than others and that you shouldn’t limit your amount of fun just because it seems hard.
to those who say snowboarding is easier than longboarding, I will agree with you. However, I think it’s this ease of use aspect of it that enables you to get more creative with it. You could actually argue the same thing for skating. I’m sure it’s way easier to lipslide with a skateboard than a longboard. So, actually, I should probably go back and re-do the article and reverse my argument saying that skateboarding is easier than longboarding and that’s why I like it more. Maybe I’m being a bummer for not learning to skate the things I like to skate on a longboard. Although I don’t really see a purpose for that considering that the system that I currently have in place works just fine for anything I might want to do.
and to anyone who thinks I suck at writing, please, I implore you to give me constructive criticism. Or, even better yet, take my job. That’s right, you can just do it from now on! I’ll even give you your first topic “why Oliver is a horrible writer”. Write it up, and send it to me and I’ll pass it on to Brooke. I would be glad to post something like that. I’ll even give you advice! 1. YOUR (not “you’re”) grammar should be better THAN (not “then”) you have shown me in your comments about me and 2. use specific examples and quote me to support your argument.
my email is [email protected] you can send it to me there. Have fun.
if you push mongo or ride a longboard around me I will throw a stick under your wheels.
I skate, longboard, and snowboard and i just dont get why people hate on longboards so much. I mean i use it mainly as a nicotine patch for snowboarding in the summer. Why not haul ass down hills and lay some carves?
the only good part about long boards is having bigger wheels to roll over rocks and shity asphalt and being that my town has a lot of that I have a long board but I do hate the kids who take longboarding seriously and make edits and stupid shit like that
Lyfe is too short to longboard
Longboarding is wack, but your opinions of Americans as a whole is retarded and didn’t deserve that drawn out paragraph.
This article is somewhat inspirational, as a mediocre/bad skateboarder myself.
However, I don’t care enough about longboarders to make fun of longboarders, that was something cool to do in 2005. It’s actually better they longboard, because most of them would probably be better than me at real skateboarding, if they weren’t too scared to try.
It’s just like how it’s easier to pick up chicks at douchy bars because all the other guys are douches.
where i grew up, my homies and i had longboards stashed around because we had insane hills around our town. and that was fun and all, but that shit is too much like scootering… it’s too fucking easy. i had a ton of friends that got “sponsored” for lb too, but me and my homies still kicked their asses on our skateboards. and Mike, I hit 50 on my skateboard on the reg. really not that fucking hard if you have a set of boner swiss in a bigger set of wheels, really so you don’t burn through them before you hit the bottom of the hill. long story short, longboarding is pretty lame and it will not help you at all in skateboarding. ride a normal fucking deck and get your pussy asses off the street and into a bowl.
There can be as many long ass heavenly worded posts here as you want. But the fact of the matter is that people long board cuss they can’t / never tried to skate board for real. The end.
longboardings just a chill way of transportation that feels remotely like snowboarding so its cool. But i think kids are gay as fuck when they decide to start flippin the longboard and doin little no-complys and slides and shit like that, they should just grow a pair and learn to skateboard because they are ruining the way of the longboard. nuff said yo
Hahaha this article is on point! you are all haters cuzz you can’t hang. skateboarding is the shit because its not immediately gratifying. You have to work for it. “yea but I can longboard sooo fast” Fuck you i’ll skate faster then you and all your kook ass longboard friends. Maybe all you wrongboard enthusiasts should hit up Never Summer and have a god damn kook convention. Longboards and and snowboard companies that sell longboards like neversummer or arbor are blowing it. I understand doing things cuzz its fun, but realize you might as well be rollerblading, and rollerblading is for skiers!!!!!!
Further, skateboarding is raw and has influenced snowboarding more then most know. just ask Noah Salasnek or John Cardiel, Both pro skateboarders and snowboarder legends from way back. get with it kids!!!!
ahh girls who longboard and say they skate……
All of you are a bunch a FAGS
SO BRAVE YOBEAT. SO BRAVE.
Fuck longboards Jah bless
https://www.facebook.com/fcklngbrds?fref=ts
The multiple paragraph explanations on why long boarding rules bro are really cute, so i have a long response for you nerds. ive been skateboarding for 20 years(consistently) and longboarding has became more popular specifically in the last 5 years, as we all know mainly with the college campus crowd. The FACT is that riding a shorter board with smaller hard wheels is much more dangerous and difficult, learning to ride a regular skateboard will hurt you and discourage you thats why i feel it weeds out the weak and impatient. I grew up skating the streets of SF and Seattle so your longboards being a better hill bombing tool argument means nothing to me other than that you are a fucking toy. skate and die! R.I.P JADE PCF BTM HBK THR
This article fucking sucks. It is drawn out, boring and horribly written. How about you hire me, Yobeat? I could write just as shitty of an article as this and get my point across in 1/4 of the space.
Suck it easy, Oliver.
yobeat reads quartersnacks. but is yobeat really bout it?
I got some thumbs down? OK. I just tried to put out some information so people can make better judgment from the article. I’m not really trying to bash anyone (except the ones the article is actually bashing), I’m just trying to separate some misguided hate and debunk some myths I’m hearing. If you hate or don’t like something, that’s fine; just make sure you know what your talking about / have your facts straight.
I skate park and am a DH racer. I also enjoy snowboarding very much.
So It’s not a skating vs long boarding vs snowboarding thing.
I personally find that the higher levels of snowboarding, skating (street/transition) and DH skating are gnarly, sketchy, difficult and fun. There are posers in all of these activities. And while they all fall under board sports not all “boarders” will like all the/other board sports. Fair enough. However I find that most new long boarders and even veteran long boarders come from a snowboarding background. In the freeride world of longboarding a lot of snowboarding terms are used like toeside and heelside, where I think traditional skateboarding terms like frontside and backside are more appropriate. So I find it odd that snowboarders would have a lot of hate for downhill skaters when most of the downhillers/longboarders I know are all avid snowboarders. Its not uncommon to see a lot of hate from street skaters, since they see a lot of soul carving poser longboarders. However it’s becoming more and more common to see examples of street skaters talking shit to longboarders for riding a longboard and then the said long boarder grabs his street deck or longboard and goes on to display their superior street skating skills. Especially in Portland a skate everything motto is pretty popular. Why not enjoy all? If that’s not your thing than that’s OK too.
In snowboarding and downhill similar speeds can be reached. So the talk that longboarding/dh is safe or more safe than etc is just silly. Sure, that poser you see cruising the street at 10 mph is not getting gnarly but it’s unfair to group them into real downhillers or freerider longboarders. I think both sports can be very dangerous. Who cares if one is more or less, that’s splitting hairs.
While most longboarders don’t huck themselves off jumps or anything as big as you can on a snowboard, a skater (of any kind) could fall at a speed of 10-80mph and get pretty wrecked/critically injured while a snowboarder could get lucky and simply slide on some powder uninjured. Not that you can’t get broke off or criticall injured while snowboarding, I find that DH can be more brutal on the body on the regular in terms of falling/crashing. Downhill skaters unless riding at a closed off event have to negotiate the road with cars, another hazard that snowboarders don’t have to deal with. Avid downhillers search for 10+mile mountain roads where they can ride 60+mph, so its very similar to snowboarding in these senses. There’s also a lot of access roads great for dh near the very same resorts you can go to snowboard at, the resort and those roads are ridden at opposite season though.
Downhill skating has been around since the 70’s and saw a resurgence in the 90’s (X games / Gravity Games) So it’s not new to many. But there has been a big jump in DH popularity since 2005 and the most recent jump in longboard popularity is coming from cruisers and freeriders* (whom most are also snowboarders*.)
As I said at the top of my post, I’m just trying to debunk some misconceptions; and make a distinction from the longboard campus cruiser posers and actual downhill skaters (whom many times prefer to call themselves downhill skaters simply so they don’t get grouped into the said other.) And I find it odd to see snowboarders hating on DH. I think it’s misguided hate towards long board posers of the campus cruiser/ soul carver type, which many of us like to pick on.
So Hate on, just make sure you got the facts straight. And hey, keep shredding, no matter what you choice of tool is.
Why cant you guys just do everything and stop being pussies and arguing over the internet.
Longboarding is sick. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UamWjVVLObM&noredirect=1
In my area longboarding saved lots of the skateshops from closing. It gave them a second breath. Even if they are not that keen on them. I never “longboarded” but I skate a lot and I think that the people who’ll want something tougher will naturally pass to real skating anyway.
Everything about this is great. From the article to the comments, Yobeat wanted to create something to argue about and they did it. Well done Mr Dixon, well done.
anybody ever see the old hippie dude who bombs the U of U campus barefoot, now that is badass
all hail cardiel
JesusfuckinghchristguysputsomefuckingptagsinthestoryalreadywhenthedudejustramblesonandonandonwithnobreakitmakesitreallyfuckinghardtoreadImeanwhatisthishtml1.0?
Yobeat sure has fun playing troll
The argument isn’t about which is harder than the other, its about which has more possibilities and ways to be creative while pushing the limits of danger and style. Sure, longboarders can go fast and shit, but so can skateboarders. If you disagree go watch some Frank Gerwer or Julien Stranger footage ridin the hills of SF. Even if they aren’t going as fast as a longboarder, they are doing ollies and powerslides and weaving in and out of traffic and running stop signs and just having a blast. I’d like to see any longboarder look as natural and stylish as them two. There’s more freedom on a skateboard than a longboard, and same with snowboarding over longboarding. Snowboarding can be pushed a hell of a lot further than longboarding in so many ways. Just the terrain its ridden on itself gives it more potential. Longboarding loses and always will. It is just as bad as scootering and rollerblading. One time I decided to go take some laps down Mt. Tabor on my SKATEboard and I saw these longboarders prepping for their “run.” They literally looked identical to the ski racers you’d see up at meadows; full face helmet, full pads, gloves, and a skin tight racing suit for maximum wind resistance. I decided to give them a head start, then i preceded to push until i passed all four of them with no pads then busted an ollie and smacked my tail and almost got completely hucked off my board right in front of them. To say the least, I showed them how to have a good time and got to the bottom way before them. Go skate, don’t be a pussy.
I do whatever will get me regrammed on @hotskaterboys
ahh shit who gave this young ignorant fool a voice on this website at least your getting hits by posting something retarded like this up though right? what did you think would happen? you were going to get a wave of support and recruit people into your hateful/childish way of thinking so they would go on and hate with you? I don’t get any aesthetic/sexual pleasure from watching someone longboard either nor do i know why someone would choose it over skating but one day you’ll learn life is made so much simpler if you let others be as they do to you! I’m sure someone has mentioned in previous comments as long as there not invading and snaking you at your skatepark or street spots whilst your skating with your homies then whats the problem, it doesn’t affect your fun time in anyway possible!
you are wasting your time writing a 5 page essay when you know deep down longboarding is really stupid. ahaha
ROLLERBLADING IS FAR SUPERIOR TO LONGBOARDING. Hierarchy looks like this:
skateboarding
snowboarding
biking
rollerblading
punching oneself in the dick
lighting my face on fire
longboarding
scooterererering
@wrongboarder 420
None of my long responses are about “longboarding rules bro.”
All my posts say that I like Downhill skating, park, street skating and snowboarding and simply point out some misconceptions .
You should read before replying to a specific post.
Besides. like I said in my posts most pro DH’ers are really good street and transition skaters. Bastardized form of skatteboarding? Something I’ve heard before from misinformed teenage street skaters. However the original skateboard/s had neither kicktails or concave, so Longboards are not really basterdized Skateboards; just different than what you’re accustomed to. Do you know who invented concave for use in skateboards? Please research and tell me who that is and what company he owns.
Also reaching speed (whether its 30 or 80mph) is not just about balls and a leather suit. Most of the people that think like that end up in the hospital and at the best would be pretty mediocre at downhill. Just like there are the Mall grabbing mongo cruiser posers of longboarders there are also adrenaline freak hoodlums posers (you sound like you are also grouping us with them). They can ride on a hill that is steep but only dead straight, can barely control their speed, wobble hard and have no cornering / predrift / late breaking skills. They are not only a danger to themselves but also pedestrians.The main skills of DH are speed controll (footbreaking, and sliding. both at speed) , racing lines, aerodynamics and racing tactics. It’s not easy and just about balls. It may not be a skill you care about or find valuble. But to say there is no skill is also silly.
Once again hate on, but please get your facts straight. Hate it for a legitimate reason like ” I know there is some definite skills and whatever, but I think it just looks dumb.” or ” i just don’t care for longboarding.” I know a lot of street skaters who though longboarding was hella lame. They were taken to an actual downhill race eventually and they themselves started to respect DH, not that they need to, but because they saw that their view was jaded before they were exposed to what its really about. Again someone may see it for what it is and still not like it. to each their own.
That’s it for me! Damn I spent way too much typing, But that’s what happens when your bored at work.
and im sorry, did i hear someone actually say “professional longboarders”???
HAHAHA…gold jerry…GOLD!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_-52fGPGbQ tell me these people don’t have talent.
that video is also from two years ago and longboarding has progressed a shit ton more.
80% of longboarders are posers (50% of which push mongo), 10% go way too fast down sketchy fast and furious roads, and the other 10% do gay pressure flips, no complies, and bonelesses on really mellow and lame “real” skateboard features. I don’t know which is worse.
Yes I do. Mongo pushers are the worst
Cat fight!!
but isnt snowboarding gay?
The author of this is an idiot. I agree longboarding is not as technical as a standard twin tip skate but it just as challenging when your flying at 60 kms an hour. I’ve rode since I was twelve and have have recently switched to longboarding because my body cannot handle the punishment of grinding rails and throwing myself down 12 stairs. I like it because its like snowboarding in the streets.
Snowboarding in the streets HAHAHA you definitely don’t snowboard in the streets do you?
Did anyone else notice the guy at the end of the road in that .gif photo. He’s runnin’ like hell from those bad bitches!
this is hilarious. “WAAAAAAAHHHH! i’m a real skateboarder!” i’m 25, been skating since i was a little kid, did tons of dangerous shit, and i also longboard. how can you possibly hate against a skateboard that can roll 3x as fast as the sad little 30mm wheels on your shortboard? i throw it in my car, skate when i don’t want to drive, roll fast as fuck, weave in and out of foot and street traffic….not dangerous my ass. pussies are going to be pussies, this bitch fest isn’t going to change the world or my opinion anyways.
So you are saying that your dick fell off.
It’s all about the Razor Scooters bruh
#ScootBoyzEntertainment #S.B.E #OutChea
the first month of classes also known as the longboard plaugue
Absolutely a f*cking stupid article.
” I canâ€™t, for the life of me, figure out why someone would choose to purchase a longboard over one thatâ€™s a size thatâ€™s actually fun, other than one of two possibilities, 1. they havenâ€™t thought about it enough or done their research or, 2. they want to have an excuse to never have to actually try anything challenging or scary (A.K.A. exciting)”
Oliver, I’m 38, been skating for 26 years, snowboarding for 23 years. I skate mainly vert and pools, enjoy riding parks and pipes and shredding bc pow. And yes, I do ride my longboard as well every now and then. It just great fun.
I know you’re “”21 years old and I fucking suck at skateboarding”” but that should not been your excuse to put out this kind of shitty poorly written article.
I always heard that the hardest part of wrongboarding was coming out to your parents.
yeah if you longboard your a fag. nuff siad. such an awesome article.
Wow if your skateboarding skills are as good as your argument, humanity won’t miss a thing when you’ll crash. Or perhaps yes, a barely used brain
the countless amount of rolled/broken ankles avoided by switching to a short longboard is enough justice. now for the cure for stompitis…
Hey Oliver Dicksquad, youre comparing apples and oranges. They’re different… I choose both. and if that makes me bi then fuck it im still gunna skate both ways homie
Whatever I’m gonna keep making money no matter what you say so fuck it and fuck you 🙂 I enjoy going fast and a skateboard just can’t give that to me.
Let the tools ride their longboards, as long as they keep them damn things out of the skatepark
skateboarding > snowboarding. we use bindings, were all pussies.
First off, that beefpatty edit was so ill, and it says Jed’s in it, so sick
Does nobody here have a snowboard that isn’t a park board? I have plenty of different styles of snowboards for different days. I also have a skateboard and a longboard for different days. Why don’t you try writing something that isn’t total shit?
So your dick fell off aswell?
I don’t even really care whether kids feel like riding a REAL skateboard or a longboard; that’s their choice and whatever. What’s really irritating about the whole ‘longboarding trend’ is the attitude that so many of its followers tend to posses. The “Oh, look at me, my Mom bought me a scooter-board for Easter, I can push mongo, check out my sick downhill stance” or “I am such a cool sk8r kid, my Sector 9 drop thru kicks major butt-ox. Riding down hillz iz my passion & skating is my life.”
The real attitude we should have towards longboarding is who gives a crap.
Actually longboarding is just a variant of skateboarding that appeals to a different range of people that skateboarding. True there are the sucky hipsters who carry it around as a fashion statement but there are also real, legit longboards who longboard for the sake of fun. (you can usually tell the difference because real longboarders wear a helmet because they actually longboard). I used to skateboard for years but when I discovered longboarding I enjoyed the flow and the thrill of it rather than slow speeds and unoriginal tricks you get with a skateboard. Please respect other peoples passions.
This is lame….wtf did i just try to read? Who wrote this? A twelve year old???
I’m pretty sure you called a longboard, a skateboard, right in the middle of your article which contradicts your first paragraph, and most of your article. Yobeat really needs to pay someone who can write better stuff.
Why does it matter?
Aren’t we all riding pieces of plywood with trucks and wheels? I ride a mini cruiser and a longboard and I’m totally down for riding a skateboard but the thought of going down a halfpipe scares the crap out of me. They are both modes of transportation, are fun, and are basically the same thing when you get down to it so why are we fighting? some people get their thrills from going really fast down a hill, and others get them from doing tricks in a park.
The physics is completely different. The height, width, and length of the board allow you to get great leverage allowing you better control over the board. Ultimately, comparing a skateboard and a longboard is like comparing a snowboard and a snow skate. They are meant for accomplishing different things. Longboarding is meant to simulate surfing or snowboarding as well as when cruising you can propel yourself without pumping… you simply shift your body weight.
I only like long boarding with my beats by Dre headphones bumpin Mac Miller’s latest yolo album while lookin fre$h in my obey SnapBack and diamond supply bro tank pushin mongo in my air jordan$$$ laying down sick carves on that concrete wave bra. Who wants to go to pacsun later?? My mom won’t give me a ride.
It’s a summer remedy for laying some carves down..
It’s good to see you’re so close-minded. It’s just a piece of wood and some wheels and that’s all it will ever be! It’s what you make it and what you get out of it that matters…… douche
Am I the only one here who enjoys skateboarding AND Longboarding
Eat my shorts you longboard mongo pushing frat faggots. The snow will be here soon…
That’s a smart answer to a tricky quotisen
Your cranium must be protecting some very valuable brains.
Blogging about shit is gayer than anything you try and make fun of, let people do what they want and shut up
this is how i found out I’m a queer and long boarder
http://www.jenkemmag.com/home/2011/04/27/am-i-really-a-longboarder/
Not that I disagree with this retarded rant, but this is probably the same 21 year old that made fun of posers trying to skateboard. And hates on how mainstream skating has become.
hey guys!
So, how do we feel about mountainboarding?
Id try it seems a lot more fun than longboarding
shits homo AF
You didn’t mention freeboarding bro. It’s the best way to skate like a snowboarder. Its just so free!
fuck you chad ass bro fagit dick sucking cunt
how the fuck can you make a longboard edit? thats like making a carving edit for snowboard. check out my turns!!!
This article starts with “Everytime I go on Facebook or Instagram…” Why don’t you A. do something more productive or B. unfollow these longboarding kooks that snaked into your stupid social media feed?
i agree the longboard hype has become way overblown, but that doesnt stop me from riding mine. its a whole lota fun bombing hills in my town on the longboard, instead of a skateboard. they both have their time and place
I fucking love yobeat, purely for these articles.
Who the fuck hired Oliver Dixon?! Go home Oliver.
What. The. Actual. Fuck.
I don’t know why this guy was hired, but you need to take a fucking step back an analyze your shit. For one, you obviously know nothing about a topic you chose to rant about. Second you make useless points that sound like a fucking 6th grader made, and lastly this is the most nonconstructive way to say “I don’t like what I don’t understand.”
Longboarding is good for commuting, yes, longboarding is getting popular, yes, girls longboard, yes, longboarding is for pussies who can’t skate, no. Go fuck yourself asswhipe. First off, I’m a downhill longboarder who skated for around 10 years, and I can tell you right now that learning to kickflip was hell of a lot easier than learning to slide or do a predrift. I love skating as much as anyone else here, and followed it for a long ass time. But nothing beats going down a hill at the same speed as the car beside you. You say, for some unknown reason, that the only reason people longboard is because they can’t skate. Well news flash buddy, you are fucking wrong. Look up the tigerclaw on youtube, that is one awesome fucking trick. Not to mention shuv-its, early grabs (Old school ollie) and many, many more tricks. You sound like some fucking freshman in highschool who had a longboarder come up to him and pick on him, and you decided to make a bitchy ass article about it because you couldn’t handle the bully. Get on a skate board and go down a mountain, and you won’t fucking make it. But with a longboard this is possible. I reference you this: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lV4urxaB_Kk Do that on a skateboard fucktard. Good fucking luck, its a crazy ass sport that takes a lot of skill and control to accomplish speeds like this in a safe manner. As for tricks, I reference you this: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGzVoONbC8w I did my research, now where the fuck is yours? I hope that this fucking site fires your ass. You are a piss poor writer, and you need to do some god damn research next time you call us pussies. Good luck with your shitty writing and skating. I’m out.
Brandon Westgate. Hauls just as fast as you do. You said you couldn’t do that on a skateboard.
Two thumb’s up!
Im sorry but he is actually spot on with his facts lol. you guys are just waiting for your dicks to fall off
looked up yer tiger claw trickery.. pretty gay dawg
AY you maaaaad…and no, earlygrabs aren’t oldschool ollies. they’re early grabs. Ollies did come after, but that doesn’t mean you can make claims like that while defending longboarding at the same time. And let’s be honest about how many tricks you can do on a longboard. Shit is seriously limited and i am extremely skeptical about you as an individual. Oliver isn’t a piss poor writer. Longboarding is super lame. and I’m sure oliver didn’t need to do research to realize it.
Id rather longboard than kayak
Drew do we need to call a wambulence for you??
Dear Oliver “God_almighty” Dixon,
I will obey! I have seen the light!
After over 40 years in the dark where I always blindly assumed that in skateboarding there are no rules, just have fun, do what you want and express yourself, I have come to realise I have always been wrong. I should have stopped streetskating because all I could do were ollies, railslides and no-complies. And even those were just mediocre. I should have quit riding miniramps because all I could were blunts, grinds, rock and rolls and other liptrick variations, while doing big ollies to fakie were much more in fashion. And I should never have even started vert.
At the age of 25 or so, my interest shifted towards other pastimes, but I always kept my skateboard until I gave it away to young kid five years ago. “hey, have fun with it!”
I didn’t use it anymore, but deep inside, I always was, have been and will be a skater. This spring, at the age of 47 I thought to myself, heck I want a skateboard! All I want is to pump and to carve. No more tricks, I am too old and too rusty for that. Just the basic feeling of skateboarding. Commute to work, have some fun in the evening in the park, etc. surf the sidewalk. Heck, I may even get some exercise while doing so. Better that going to the pub.
How could I have been so wrong? I deeply want to apologize for my decades of misbehaviour. I never realised ” just doing your own thing” was so wrong. Please accept? Please?
Anyone want a longboard? It’s a Superglider w Indy 169’s & Mini Zombie Hawgs. It’s in real good nick, only two months old. Maybe I should just chop it to pieces and throw it away.
Max
PS, small piece of advice to you Oliver “God_almighty” Dixon, are you aware you’d make a very good politician? Ban women from wearing jeans (real women wear skirts and dresses), ban motorcycles, ban gay marriage and especially ban longboards, just because you think you know better, better for us dumb fools.
how do people care so much about stupid shit? Oh thatâ€™s right, insecurity and ignorance breeds hate and segregation.
Well I think DHers are pussies, the only way to do it is on a luge!
In addition, the only way to push on a skateboard is to keep both knees locked and your kicking leg should rotate from flat in front of you to flat behind you, like a nazi’s march. If you do it any other way you are a complete kook and not a real skateboarder. Carrying the board is just as important, 3 fingers and thumb ONLY, if you get that 4th finger on there while carrying it, well you are a complete poser. Don’t get me started on what you should be wearing or color of wheels on your deck….
Yeah it’s lame to see kids picking up longboards ( and worse pennyboards) cause its a trend and what the cool kids are doing, But thatâ€™s life folks get over it. Growing up, skateboarders/snowboarders set the style and trends that the wannabees followed, nothing has changed. All kids want is to be cool. You think itâ€™s bad now, just wait, it will get worse; Street League, x games, the OLYMPICS, we are becoming mainstream as shit as time goes by.
As I move on…
I longboarded in college, around campus, OH NO! Well it goes like this, board over bike because you donâ€™t have to lock up a board so itâ€™s faster and I perfer to stand sideways. Next I rode my longboard over my skate cause I lived on a big ass hill and it was fun to bomb like I was on a snowboard, I really enjoyed it. Then between classes I could weave though people haulin like it were a tree run, also fun.
Go enjoy life, and stop all this negativity.
Just to let you know pennyboard’s were the first type of skateboard’s to come out…no i dont mean the “brand penny” I mean the style (very short) soo were they lame?
That’s what you would call a “shortboard” scrub
shut the fuck up foo. negativity till ya hair falls out
I bought a longboard it’s cool
I started with a skate board and now i longboard. Gotta say i like longboarding way more and i never just skate anymore, i longboard. The high speed downhilling, sliding, freeriding is way funner than skating. But seriously, who are you to say that it sucks and that it isnt skating. You got no right to say that. Keep your shit to yourself.
I DO LONGBOARDING!!! Stop me if you can!
Oliver Dixon = LOSER
Stop hating. Keep skating! No matter what discipline you are, from free ride to park skating, snowboarding to surfing. Any kind of board is worthwhile.
m.youtube.com/watch?v=-s3q4jVq9BM
What the fuck? longboarding is clearly a skateboarding style and you should respect it phagget
I will respect longboarders the day Hilary Clinton licks the sweat from my gouch
longboarding is clearly what youu do dick loving fag
Oliver we literally had this exact conversation hammered at jacks last weekend. Good times my friend good times.
Only edit, it’s called Wrongboarding, kooks.
“The comment section will prove you wrong” it appears all the comment section has done is proved your ignorance. You sound like the kid who hasn’t progressed skating as fast as your friends and you are losing respect. Good luck to you.
If the haters of board sports world ran the industry (I cant believe I just said “board sports”), the industry would be dead. Longboarding though you may deem it “gay” help keep snowboarding surfing and skateboarding alive and well. These articles are so scene, and the reason why snowboarding participation is down. You are the same kid that chases all the young kids trying to progress out of the park you fuck bois guess what? the sport has no future…
I have always hated cats of anarchy.
stop thinking. buy shit. be shit.
Continue buying. keep money flowing. keep business growing.
$.R.E.A.You
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AlEl1Zm4gPA
id like to see someone attempt that on a skateboard
“Since they think longboarding is skateboarding they will think that what you are doing is exactly what they are doing.”
Is that a fucking joke? I’m a girl, not a retard – I know the difference, and I know that longboards are the wrong boards. Maybe you should find yourself a girl that’s smart enough to know the difference.
I can tell you for a fact, I have never met a real skateboarder that longboards. The differences between the two are huge. I kind of look at long boarding, or downhill, or whatever the fuck you want to call i like sky-diving. Yea Its “cool” or an “adrenaline rush” but its straight up whack, and the people who do it are whack. Skateboarding is an art-form, there are endless possibilities, exponentially more than a longboard. Plus long boarding just looks really dumb. guys with “Sliding gear” getting down on all fours & sliding on their hands & shit? & I want to throw up every time i hear a kid at the shop debate which longboard wheels, bearings or “lube” is better. Fucking disgusting.
What is your deal? You are incredibly ignorant for seeing skateboarding as the only acceptable board sport. They are different sports and use similar parts. I think skateboarding is great and takes tons of skill, but so does longboarding in different ways.
They are different boards designed for different styles or riding. There is no way you could do a kickflip on a board designed to go downhill, and there is no way you can gain the speed or take the corners on a downhill course with a skateboard. There will always be posers from either sport, but when you look at the legit skaters, you will respect both equally.
I didn’t say skateboarding was the only acceptable board sport. Snowboarding although whack in so many ways, is also acceptable, & guess where the roots of modern snowboarding are….ding ding ding…skateboarding, not long boarding. Example; Me, John Fucking Cardiel. I was pro at both before you got out of diapers. Or Danny Way; he has more balls than all long boarders combined. Show me the most skilled long boarder in the world & put him next to Grant Taylor, or Luan Oliviera…& really try to tell me that sliding down a hill is more difficult. Fuck that.
Longboarding is a cool way to get from my house to my classes. Haters gonna hate. I do longboarding!
What is it with you? Why so much hate? You sound like a grumpy old dude trapped in a little child’s body. Man up. You obviously have never bombed a hill. You are probably the biggest poser of all times, loud mouths usually are. If the dog barks is because it does not know how to bite!
Fuck you. Hope that satan rips your soul apart. Burn in hell
Hallo ihr Lieben, könnt ihr mir sagen ob ein Vakuumbeutel vernünftig ist oder ob es herausgeworfenes Geld ist.
Auch interessiert mich auch wie viel und was ich in einen Vakuumbeutel hinpacken kann. Ich habe darüber ‘ne Seite gefunden, aus der man aber nicht schlau wird.
Danke Für Die Hilfe