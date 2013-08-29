Paralyzed Canadian to SUE SUE SUE!

- Home
In this litigious society we live in, it’s no surprise that people will sue for just about anything. But this story from Nova Scotia really takes the cake. Michael Cody demoed a Burton board, fell trying a trick, and broke his neck, leaving him paralyzed.
Coady sued Burton and Wentworth Ski Resort for negligence. He argued the snowboard maker failed to warn him about the danger of testing the board, and failed to verify his age.
Coady claimed Wentworth failed to supervise snowboarders who were testing the boards, and failed to maintain and warn boarders about the terrain park – an area of the hill that contains jumps, rails and other features for performing tricks.
A Halifax court decided he had enough to sue, but our totally not-based-on-any legal knowledge opinion is, it is a wicked bummer that this kid fell and got paralyzed, eh, but it’s certainly not Burton or the resort’s fault. Remember, snowboarding in an inherently dangerous sport, kids. Uhg.
Link: CBC via Unofficial Networks
admin one of the founders of the internet.
Email this author | All posts by admin
douche.
Ugggh indeed!
Video or it never happened.
Don’t suck next time… oh wait
This is seriously like someone falling down a set of stairs, and then suing the shoe company for not telling them how dangerous walking a set of stairs can be.
coady?…kid deserved to fall with a name spelled like that….
Death to people like this!
Keep pussies out of snowboarding!
This world is going to shit and people suck at life
………all this dude I know talks about is how great the Canadian healthcare is, guess they aren’t magicians. To this kids parents my question is who bought the lift ticket or season pass? Did anyone force him to latch his bindings? I remember a time when personal responsibility was more of a priority than the nipple of government and its someone else’s fault. Not to far in the future I foresee lawsuits for the cheap single ply toilet paper that Vail resorts uses in its facilities.
its his fault for fuckin up its caiman sense that snowboarding can be dangers and every park has a sign at the top of every park run. he cant blame the mountain for his stupidity. its people like this who make us get are pass pollen wen we olli fences and make marry go rounds have seat belts at carnivals and make you sign wavers do just about every thing. fuck this guy dosent deserve to walk this earth. o wait I ges he cant now
lets sue him fore helping fuck up society
And I’m going sue to my underwear company for not warning me about not being shart proof.
Easy style it moron. Shit happens. Lets sue the forest service when someone hits a tree.
Fuck Lawyers and fuck people that ruin perfectly good parks by suing.
Thanks Shaun white… Fuck you
I’m surprised this is in Canada, most Canadians aren’t such retarded asshole, pussys like you Americans
I cant believe this is in Canada, most Canadians aren’t such retarded asshole, pussys like you Americans
Its crazy that I have snowboarded for 15 plus years and takin some horrible slams and managed to get buy with a handful of broken bones over the past 15 years, but this kid demos a board and breaks his neck on a box? that’s a bummer, should have stuck with sking
That’s really shedwr! Good to see the logic set out so well.