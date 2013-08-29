Paralyzed Canadian to SUE SUE SUE!

In this litigious society we live in, it’s no surprise that people will sue for just about anything. But this story from Nova Scotia really takes the cake. Michael Cody demoed a Burton board, fell trying a trick, and broke his neck, leaving him paralyzed.

Coady sued Burton and Wentworth Ski Resort for negligence. He argued the snowboard maker failed to warn him about the danger of testing the board, and failed to verify his age. Coady claimed Wentworth failed to supervise snowboarders who were testing the boards, and failed to maintain and warn boarders about the terrain park – an area of the hill that contains jumps, rails and other features for performing tricks.

A Halifax court decided he had enough to sue, but our totally not-based-on-any legal knowledge opinion is, it is a wicked bummer that this kid fell and got paralyzed, eh, but it’s certainly not Burton or the resort’s fault. Remember, snowboarding in an inherently dangerous sport, kids. Uhg.

Link: CBC via Unofficial Networks