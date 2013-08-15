Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

FMK: Brooke Geery, Pat Bridges and Hondo

15 August, 2013 , 15 Comments

mediafmk

For this edition of our most juvenile column, I’ve decided to give the pros a break and subject myself and fellow writer nerds to scrutiny. The battle of the media bosses begins now, so who would you fuck, marry or kill?

Colleen Quigley – I’d fuck Hondo, marry Brooke (but it’s probably going to end in a murder-suicide) and kill Pat. I love Pat and it would be a huge loss to snowboarding and for that I’m sorry, but I can’t have sex with him and marrying him sounds weird too.

Cory Grove – Already fucked you (heyyyyyoooo) so kill you, that’s easy. But I’m going to go with marry Hondo and fuck Pat. But at the same time, Pat has his shit together. Hmm. Long term, Bridges is marriage material so fuck Hondo, marry Bridges.

Oliver-Dixon Cider – I’d kill Brooke because Stan and I are probably the next of kin as far as taking over Yobeat goes.. Bone Hondo because I heard he doesn’t like the Cats of Anarchy and marry Bridges because he his beard game is on lock and he can probably be my sugar daddy.

Desiree – Kill Hondo and Brooke, Marry Bridges.

Peter Line – Brooke-fuck, a girl. Pat- marry, Stories for days when we get old and drink tea by the fire. Hondo-kill, Hondo will probably trip on his shoelace and kill himself by accident anyway.

Johnny BradyÂ  – Marry Bridges, obviously, kill Hondo and fuck you.

Nick Lipton – Fuck Hondo, marry you, kill Bridges. Easy.

Andrew Brewer – Kill Brooke, Marry Bridges, Bang Hondo.

Paydn Harvey, C3 Rider Services master -I would probably fuck Bridges because he has unearthly handplants, marry Brooke for her soon to be sandwich website empire wealth, and kill Hondo because he voted for Never Summer.

Ted Borland – Kill Brooke cause Stan put me up to it, fuck Hondo and Marry Bridges.

Preston Strout – I’d marry Hondo, then fuck him and then kill him. You could do the write up and Pat could caption the photos.

If you know, you know.
Comments (15)

  1. JP Walker said: said on August 15, 2013 at 10:40 am

    Easy. Marry Hondo.
    Fuck Brooke cause then I can be that much closer to Kyle Clancy.
    Kill Pat cause it just seems logical.

     
    Reply
  2. calculator said: said on August 15, 2013 at 10:45 am

    i think everyone wants to fuck hondo, or atleast i do

     
    Reply
  3. dylan trewin said: said on August 15, 2013 at 12:25 pm

    i would literally suck all of your dicks for the coverage.. HMU

     
    Reply
  4. Denver said: said on August 15, 2013 at 12:48 pm

    Preston FTW

     
    Reply
  5. Snowshoe Local said: said on August 15, 2013 at 12:51 pm

    I’d fuck all them niggas
    #NoHomoTho #sus

     
    Reply
  6. Jerm said: said on August 15, 2013 at 12:56 pm

    A clever scheme to find out which young snow bro boys Brooke has a chance with.

     
    Reply
  7. cats of anarchy said: said on August 15, 2013 at 1:04 pm

    i kill everything i fuck

     
    Reply
  8. gimmeabreak said: said on August 15, 2013 at 4:22 pm

    Brooke and Hondo have no business being on the same list as Bridges. Ever.

     
    Reply
  9. jeff the red haired intern said: said on August 15, 2013 at 4:57 pm

    Damn Gimmieabreak is madddddddddddddddddddddd

     
    Reply
  10. KC KYLE said: said on August 15, 2013 at 6:25 pm

    I’d marry Brooke cause she cooked us the best meal of the winter, fuck Hondo cause he has a loose ass hole and I have a huge cock, and pat would kill him self from fear of the cock but it’s okay cause big dicks are scary.

     
    Reply
  11. Third Person Reagan said: said on August 15, 2013 at 7:54 pm

    Reags thinks Oliver is hella funny, gotta chill with that dude someday.

     
    Reply
  12. Brendon Rego said: said on August 15, 2013 at 10:50 pm

    I’m gay I think

     
    Reply
  13. kittenpuncher said: said on August 16, 2013 at 2:57 pm

    That’s the most flattering pic I have ever seen of Brooke and I still wouldn’t go within 100 yards of her meat sheathe.

     
    Reply
  14. Old timer said: said on August 16, 2013 at 5:25 pm

    Never heard of any of them.

     
    Reply
  15. Bryson said: said on February 11, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Sm-akadcb what I was looking for-ty!

     
    Reply

