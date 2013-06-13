Tristan Sadler 12/13

- Home
- Yobeat Online Shop
- Videos
- News
- History
- Features
- Podcasts
- Win
- About
Given the recent interest in politics on Yobeat, we’re tempted to make some crack about religion with this video, but we’ll just leave it alone. Just watch Tristan ride a snowboard and don’t worry about the bible verses.
Filmed by Cody Lee, Blake Payne, Connor Gysin, Madison Goodman, Jordan Noe, Kyle Kearns, Clint Cooper, Drew Perni
Song: “60 Feet Tall” by The Dead Weather
admin one of the founders of the internet.
Email this author | All posts by admin
YEAH TRISTAN!
URBAN ..3: 16 …LET US shred the getto till it see the way truth and life . TRISTAN,,better every year / pro …
and the poorest among us will have the most bad ass shred spots ….ARTHUR 3 :17
Good moves! But this edit could’ve been way better if you trimmed the fat
Even skateboarding and rock and roll can’t make the bible cool; it goes without saying that snowboarding can’t do it.
That redheaded kid is gonna be in every Utah edit this year.
Psalm 61:4 “I long to dwell in your tent forever and take refuge in the shelter of your wings.”
The fuck does this have to do with snowboarding? The only religion that belongs here is drinking, hanging with your buds, and drinking with your buds.
don’t know what that bible verse was all about, but that was some darn good boardin’. last trick was pretty wild
Where’s this bible verse?
^ THE BOOK OF MORMON…..DUMB DA DUMB DA DUMB DA DUMB – southpark
yo the bible is pretty chill i was gonna put my fave verse in my edit too…
Timothy 2:12- “I do not permit a woman to teach or to assume authority over a man; she must be quiet.”
^^ im dying
Snowboarding’s “religion” is about beer and beers with buds but is that it? If you spend your entire winter filming and want to put a damn bible verse that means something to you in a video that you made instead of some party clips what the fuck is the difference?
Stop trying to create a fucking template of what a snowboard movie should be.
Tristan that was tight
Nigga straight up. Replace them beers with buds and a blunt to da fuckin head. Y’all asses might stand the fuck up and do something besides bitch
^ lol wut?
This dudes been putting bible verses in his edits since the reelcomp days, pretty sure hes been wearing the same pants too
I’ve got so much respect for Tristan, but that edit could have been put down to 1:30 of hammers!
DAM .. GOOD !