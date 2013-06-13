Tristan Sadler 12/13

Given the recent interest in politics on Yobeat, we’re tempted to make some crack about religion with this video, but we’ll just leave it alone. Just watch Tristan ride a snowboard and don’t worry about the bible verses.

Filmed by Cody Lee, Blake Payne, Connor Gysin, Madison Goodman, Jordan Noe, Kyle Kearns, Clint Cooper, Drew Perni

Song: “60 Feet Tall” by The Dead Weather