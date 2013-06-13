Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

Tristan Sadler 12/13

13 June, 2013 , 18 Comments

Given the recent interest in politics on Yobeat, we’re tempted to make some crack about religion with this video, but we’ll just leave it alone. Just watch Tristan ride a snowboard and don’t worry about the bible verses.

Filmed by Cody Lee, Blake Payne, Connor Gysin, Madison Goodman, Jordan Noe, Kyle Kearns, Clint Cooper, Drew Perni

Song: “60 Feet Tall” by The Dead Weather

Comments (18)

  1. jon overson said: said on June 13, 2013 at 10:44 am

    YEAH TRISTAN!

     
  2. I'm From New York said: said on June 13, 2013 at 11:45 am

    Good moves! But this edit could’ve been way better if you trimmed the fat

     
  3. asparagus piss said: said on June 13, 2013 at 12:30 pm

    Even skateboarding and rock and roll can’t make the bible cool; it goes without saying that snowboarding can’t do it.

     
  4. Timwindells'ballsack said: said on June 13, 2013 at 1:20 pm

    That redheaded kid is gonna be in every Utah edit this year.

     
  5. Conspiracy theory guy said: said on June 13, 2013 at 2:42 pm

    Psalm 61:4 “I long to dwell in your tent forever and take refuge in the shelter of your wings.”

    The fuck does this have to do with snowboarding? The only religion that belongs here is drinking, hanging with your buds, and drinking with your buds.

     
  6. basshole said: said on June 13, 2013 at 3:21 pm

    don’t know what that bible verse was all about, but that was some darn good boardin’. last trick was pretty wild

     
  7. WH said: said on June 13, 2013 at 4:20 pm

    Where’s this bible verse?

     
  8. utah said: said on June 13, 2013 at 5:05 pm

    ^ THE BOOK OF MORMON…..DUMB DA DUMB DA DUMB DA DUMB – southpark

     
  9. wait wut said: said on June 13, 2013 at 7:49 pm

    yo the bible is pretty chill i was gonna put my fave verse in my edit too…

    Timothy 2:12- “I do not permit a woman to teach or to assume authority over a man; she must be quiet.”

     
  10. ollie said: said on June 14, 2013 at 12:17 am

    ^^ im dying

     
  11. @youdouchebags said: said on June 14, 2013 at 1:57 am

    Snowboarding’s “religion” is about beer and beers with buds but is that it? If you spend your entire winter filming and want to put a damn bible verse that means something to you in a video that you made instead of some party clips what the fuck is the difference?
    Stop trying to create a fucking template of what a snowboard movie should be.

    Tristan that was tight

     
  12. Jerobius said: said on June 14, 2013 at 2:03 am

    Nigga straight up. Replace them beers with buds and a blunt to da fuckin head. Y’all asses might stand the fuck up and do something besides bitch

     
  13. basshole said: said on June 14, 2013 at 7:23 am

    ^ lol wut?

     
  14. GetWyld said: said on June 14, 2013 at 2:04 pm

    This dudes been putting bible verses in his edits since the reelcomp days, pretty sure hes been wearing the same pants too

     
  15. JP Walker said: said on June 15, 2013 at 5:42 pm

    I’ve got so much respect for Tristan, but that edit could have been put down to 1:30 of hammers!

     
  16. DENNIS MAHER said: said on April 23, 2016 at 1:13 pm

    DAM .. GOOD !

     
