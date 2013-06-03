Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

Smokin’ Spring Edit

03 June, 2013 , 21 Comments

It’s almost time for summer shredding, but technically it’s still spring. The boys from Smokin’ put down some moves in the park.

Riders: Matt Busedu, Jordan Wells, Lane Knaack and Bryce Salazar

Comments (21)

  1. boneyballsack said: said on June 3, 2013 at 1:01 pm

    needs more weed

     
    Reply
  2. Alday said: said on June 3, 2013 at 1:04 pm

    Yeah Bryce my dood get it!!

     
    Reply
  3. Jeenyus said: said on June 3, 2013 at 2:14 pm

    snowboarding needs more follow cams that show more than one trick. Skateboarders can do it and they have way harder trick to land than snowboarders do… good edit.

     
    Reply
  4. Justin's bong said: said on June 3, 2013 at 2:33 pm

    Where’s dash at?

     
    Reply
  5. Anal Juice said: said on June 3, 2013 at 4:35 pm

    Needed better landing shots and camera work… Just saying.

     
    Reply
  6. haterz said: said on June 3, 2013 at 6:35 pm

    anal juice Villainmotion has the best camera work in tahoe.
    I dont know the guys but I know they work way better as a crew and it looks like this was one guy.

    Sick edit

     
    Reply
  7. ta hoes said: said on June 3, 2013 at 6:39 pm

    This is the absolute best thing that smokin has ever ever put out
    next time they want to win a video contest they need to use this guy

     
    Reply
  8. Anal Juice said: said on June 3, 2013 at 6:48 pm

    Haterz seems like either you are the one who did this edit or the person who did this edit sucked your dick to write this comment because no where in this edit does it say who the filmer was and that is was an ”villain motion” edit….

    Caught with a mouth full of penis? I think yes.

     
    Reply
  9. gay said: said on June 3, 2013 at 6:54 pm

    gay….stop being pussys

     
    Reply
  10. lieutenant dan said: said on June 3, 2013 at 6:56 pm

    i can do all dem tricks

     
    Reply
  11. The next drunk patch guy said: said on June 3, 2013 at 7:00 pm

    Nice edit past drunk patch guy! Killin da game!

     
    Reply
  12. Ble said: said on June 3, 2013 at 7:01 pm

    Lane, the oest of g’s. and finally wells getting some recognition, too bad it only shows a tenth of his insane all around talent.

     
    Reply
  13. Zee each said: said on June 3, 2013 at 7:52 pm

    Haterz is only talking the truth anal juice! No reason to hate put your board where your mouth is and quit your hate on good edits.

     
    Reply
  14. BallSackSweat said: said on June 3, 2013 at 9:21 pm

    Board can’t fit in mouth

     
    Reply
  15. Arthur said: said on June 4, 2013 at 6:06 am

    This was a wierd edit..

     
    Reply
  16. Tevin said: said on June 4, 2013 at 11:21 am

    Tahoe is a dirty place, filled with dirty people

     
    Reply
  17. _mattkrei said: said on June 5, 2013 at 8:12 am

    wheres camo cody!

     
    Reply
  18. KC KYLE said: said on June 5, 2013 at 10:24 am

    haha who knew smoking was still around?

     
    Reply
  19. hanz said: said on June 6, 2013 at 5:37 am

    some average riding, shitty filming and editing, hell ya!

     
    Reply
  20. get real said: said on June 10, 2013 at 3:38 pm

    all of the haters must have not had “HD” on… ha

    Anal Juice it says “smokin spring edit, by villain motion” … ya fuck

    Jeenyus this edit had a follow cam that had a line. to many follow cams get ugly

    getting real, villain motion is one of the best in tahoe. not the best

     
    Reply
  21. Melly said: said on February 11, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Reply

