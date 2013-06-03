- Home
It’s almost time for summer shredding, but technically it’s still spring. The boys from Smokin’ put down some moves in the park.
Riders: Matt Busedu, Jordan Wells, Lane Knaack and Bryce Salazar
admin
needs more weed
Yeah Bryce my dood get it!!
snowboarding needs more follow cams that show more than one trick. Skateboarders can do it and they have way harder trick to land than snowboarders do… good edit.
Where’s dash at?
Needed better landing shots and camera work… Just saying.
anal juice Villainmotion has the best camera work in tahoe.
I dont know the guys but I know they work way better as a crew and it looks like this was one guy.
Sick edit
This is the absolute best thing that smokin has ever ever put out
next time they want to win a video contest they need to use this guy
Haterz seems like either you are the one who did this edit or the person who did this edit sucked your dick to write this comment because no where in this edit does it say who the filmer was and that is was an ”villain motion” edit….
Caught with a mouth full of penis? I think yes.
gay….stop being pussys
i can do all dem tricks
Nice edit past drunk patch guy! Killin da game!
Lane, the oest of g’s. and finally wells getting some recognition, too bad it only shows a tenth of his insane all around talent.
Haterz is only talking the truth anal juice! No reason to hate put your board where your mouth is and quit your hate on good edits.
Board can’t fit in mouth
This was a wierd edit..
Tahoe is a dirty place, filled with dirty people
wheres camo cody!
haha who knew smoking was still around?
some average riding, shitty filming and editing, hell ya!
all of the haters must have not had “HD” on… ha
Anal Juice it says “smokin spring edit, by villain motion” … ya fuck
Jeenyus this edit had a follow cam that had a line. to many follow cams get ugly
getting real, villain motion is one of the best in tahoe. not the best
