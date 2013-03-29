Open Mind: Alex Andrews

- Home
- Yobeat Online Shop
- Videos
- News
- History
- Features
- Podcasts
- Forum
- Win
- About
The Open Mind series aims to give the viewer a look into the lives of people who inspire us, and help decide what is rad. The first installment takes a look into the life of Alex Andrews.
admin one of the founders of the internet.
Email this author | All posts by admin
AA is a boss. And an amazing rider and person.
cool handlebars…
good head on this dude.
One of the best dudes ever and certainly one of the best in “the industry”
Alex is such a good fucking dude. This video was awesome, really good to show that there are so many ways to make snowboarding your life aside from filming everyday.
good head from this dude.
Yea homie, so stoked for you! Keep livin’ good!
I guess I’m the odd one out here, I thought everything he said made him seem self-serving and immature. There’s way more to life than just doing stuff that makes YOU feel good. Life is about helping other people and being a pro snowboarder is not helping the world out.
Im jealous of his position, don’t get me wrong, just the way he was talking made it seem that this is what he wants to do forever. Compare that to people like Hannah Teter and Jeremy Jones to see what can be done with the fame/riches of snowboarding.
Maybe he can motorbike down to South America and build some school that Burton can pay for, or something.
disregard wade, he smokes the roach cock.
next time you are surfing that saddle on wasatch tilt those 1982 huffy bars towards my house for a beer.
what are you up to dog?
This guy is such a bitch! I mean what the fuck… seriously such a pussy ass bitch!
New York Times raves two thumbs up.
damn… no more AA video parts. oh well at least hes stoked
inspirational.
Wade, you’re talking about different life philosophies. Some people want to help others, while other don’t; neither is wrong. Figure it out bro!
Wades a self-righteous son of a b****!
@wade desarmo What the fuck do you do to help people? He said he looks out for his family and has a job that helps grow small local snowboard communities. Alex does more than you do buddy, I’m sure of that. And he doesn’t spend his time criticizing people on the internet. Get off your ass and do something productive.
Before i saw this video I thought alex was a cool dude… this just made him that much more of a rad person. Live life happily not stressfully. Do wht u love n wht makes you happy
Alex is a cool dude. F*** those who think otherwise. You rule Alex!
Una maravilla de postre, te ha quedado preciosoLas iniciativas que han surgido para ayudar a JapÃ³n me parecen geniales. Yo ya hice mi grulla, ahora me toca hornear por los jaoeepsnsBesos. Ana