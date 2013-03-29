Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

Open Mind: Alex Andrews

29 March, 2013 , , 20 Comments

The Open Mind series aims to give the viewer a look into the lives of people who inspire us, and help decide what is rad. The first installment takes a look into the life of Alex Andrews.

one of the founders of the internet.
Comments (20)

  1. Denver said: said on March 29, 2013 at 9:41 am

    AA is a boss. And an amazing rider and person.

     
    Reply
  2. Keith Stone said: said on March 29, 2013 at 9:52 am

    cool handlebars…

     
    Reply
  3. Petertroy said: said on March 29, 2013 at 10:45 am

    good head on this dude.

     
    Reply
  4. Parker said: said on March 29, 2013 at 11:36 am

    One of the best dudes ever and certainly one of the best in “the industry”

     
    Reply
  5. upstatemike. said: said on March 29, 2013 at 11:42 am

    Alex is such a good fucking dude. This video was awesome, really good to show that there are so many ways to make snowboarding your life aside from filming everyday.

     
    Reply
  6. PeterTroy said: said on March 29, 2013 at 12:08 pm

    good head from this dude.

     
    Reply
  7. Ryan Anderson said: said on March 29, 2013 at 12:51 pm

    Yea homie, so stoked for you! Keep livin’ good!

     
    Reply
  8. Wade Desarmo said: said on March 29, 2013 at 2:22 pm

    I guess I’m the odd one out here, I thought everything he said made him seem self-serving and immature. There’s way more to life than just doing stuff that makes YOU feel good. Life is about helping other people and being a pro snowboarder is not helping the world out.

    Im jealous of his position, don’t get me wrong, just the way he was talking made it seem that this is what he wants to do forever. Compare that to people like Hannah Teter and Jeremy Jones to see what can be done with the fame/riches of snowboarding.

    Maybe he can motorbike down to South America and build some school that Burton can pay for, or something.

     
    Reply
  9. Jib Wood said: said on March 29, 2013 at 3:14 pm

    disregard wade, he smokes the roach cock.

    next time you are surfing that saddle on wasatch tilt those 1982 huffy bars towards my house for a beer.

     
    Reply
  10. To: Wade said: said on March 29, 2013 at 3:27 pm

    what are you up to dog?

     
    Reply
  11. Trinidad James said: said on March 29, 2013 at 7:32 pm

    This guy is such a bitch! I mean what the fuck… seriously such a pussy ass bitch!

     
    Reply
  12. alex cato said: said on March 29, 2013 at 10:37 pm

    New York Times raves two thumbs up.

     
    Reply
  13. matt said: said on March 29, 2013 at 11:56 pm

    damn… no more AA video parts. oh well at least hes stoked

     
    Reply
  14. karnkarn said: said on March 30, 2013 at 5:52 am

    inspirational.

     
    Reply
  15. To: Wade said: said on March 30, 2013 at 2:00 pm

    Wade, you’re talking about different life philosophies. Some people want to help others, while other don’t; neither is wrong. Figure it out bro!

     
    Reply
  16. joe-joe said: said on March 30, 2013 at 2:08 pm

    Wades a self-righteous son of a b****!

     
    Reply
  17. wade thomas said: said on March 30, 2013 at 5:03 pm

    @wade desarmo What the fuck do you do to help people? He said he looks out for his family and has a job that helps grow small local snowboard communities. Alex does more than you do buddy, I’m sure of that. And he doesn’t spend his time criticizing people on the internet. Get off your ass and do something productive.

     
    Reply
  18. Real creepin said: said on March 30, 2013 at 8:39 pm

    Before i saw this video I thought alex was a cool dude… this just made him that much more of a rad person. Live life happily not stressfully. Do wht u love n wht makes you happy

     
    Reply
  19. Wisco said: said on March 30, 2013 at 9:10 pm

    Alex is a cool dude. F*** those who think otherwise. You rule Alex!

     
    Reply
  20. Precious said: said on February 11, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Una maravilla de postre, te ha quedado preciosoLas iniciativas que han surgido para ayudar a JapÃ³n me parecen geniales. Yo ya hice mi grulla, ahora me toca hornear por los jaoeepsnsBesos. Ana

     
    Reply

